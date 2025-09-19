A Pop-Up Book Brought to Life: First Americans Museum to Launch FAMily Discovery Center on Sept. 20, 2025

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 19, 2025

Step into a life-sized storybook where towering animal guides welcome you and the seasons shift before your eyes. On September 20, 2025, the First Americans Museum (FAM) will unveil the FAMily Discovery Center (FDC)—a two-story, 5,000-square-foot immersive environment that transforms the charm of a pop-up book into a captivating real-world experience.

Designed for children, families, and curious learners of all ages, the FDC brings together STEAM-based activities, hands-on play, immersive storytelling, and cutting-edge visuals to create an experience unlike any other in Oklahoma City.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“There is nowhere else like the FAMily Discovery Center,” said Dr. Kelli Mosteller (Citizen Potawatomi Nation), FAM Executive Director. “It creates an important opportunity for all who visit to experience how deeply our Indigenous cultures are interwoven with the lands we call home – whether these are our ancestral homelands or not.”

At the heart of the FDC are “The Fab Six,” a group of animal relatives inspired by traditional clan systems: Grandma Turtle, Rabbit, Deer, Coyote, Grandma Spider, and Red Tail Hawk. These characters lead visitors into a vibrant forest filled with engaging activities, cultural stories, and scavenger hunts, all honoring the 39 sovereign First American Nations in Oklahoma today. As visitors journey through the space, dynamic lighting and immersive soundscapes simulate the passage of time, allowing them to experience a full year in the forest in under an hour.

Along the way, guests will encounter 114 species of Oklahoma plants, animals, and ecosystems, while exploring core Indigenous values such as respect, resilience, stewardship, and community—universal themes that foster deeper connection and understanding.

The FDC was designed by Storyline Studio, an acclaimed firm known for creating innovative, narrative-rich environments. The space’s striking visual identity was brought to life by U.K.-based illustrator Mark Oliver, whose geometric style shapes the exhibit’s distinctive look. Uniquely, the entire FDC was created using vector-based Adobe Illustrator software, resulting in artwork that scales flawlessly—from tiny insects to 25-foot-tall trees—without losing clarity.

“To our knowledge, no other museum has attempted a vector-based environment at this scale,” said William Smith, Principal of Storyline Studio. “This is where design meets technology, guided by deep respect for Native cultures... Every detail, from 25-foot trees to tiny animals, retains perfect sharpness. It has been an incredible honor bringing this vision to life, and I'm deeply proud of what our team accomplished together.”

The FDC was co-curated by FAM Deputy Director Shoshana Wasserman (Thlopthlocco Tribal Town/Muscogee) and FAM Communications Project Manager Kimberly Rodriguez (Muscogee/Oglala Sioux), who have guided the project since its early development in 2018.

“This is more than an exhibit, it's a pop-up-book love letter,” said Wasserman. “We designed the space to spark curiosity and strengthen connections across generations. Seeing adults, teens and children laughing and learning together is exactly what we hoped for and is a dream come true!”

As visitors explore the forest, they will also hear the voices of acclaimed Native artists and leaders, including Joy Harjo (Muscogee), the first Native American U.S. Poet Laureate; Commander John Herrington (Chickasaw), the first Native American astronaut; and Shaun Taylor-Corbett (Blackfeet), actor and storyteller. Their voices, woven into the landscape, add depth to the experience and reflect the living presence of Indigenous knowledge and storytelling.

Throughout the FDC, traditional design motifs and cultural values are embedded in every detail. This thoughtful integration ensures that Indigenous families see their stories reflected and celebrated—while non-Native visitors gain a meaningful glimpse into the connections between people, place, and tradition that transcend cultures.

Timed-entry tickets are now available at famok.org, and access to the FAMily Discovery Center is included with general museum admission. Families are encouraged to reserve early for this exciting new experience.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher