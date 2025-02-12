Will the latest decision of the Federal Reserve impact the crypto world in 2025?

Details

Cryptocurrencies have taken the financial world by storm, raising the attention of investors worldwide, and their impact on the economy cannot be overlooked. Although Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to be created, the market has evolved tremendously ever since, and investors now look beyond the pioneering crypto. Many crypto enthusiasts are interested in pepe price prediction, for instance, although meme coins were never supposed to perform so well.

If there’s one feature that makes cryptocurrencies stand out, that is their decentralized nature. But although it may seem this feature prevents them from being susceptible to central banks’ decisions, that’s not quite the case. Cryptocurrencies have become more and more integrated into global financial markets, and their price movements are inevitably influenced by policies that the Federal Reserve implements. The Federal Reserve is the most powerful global central bank, responsible for establishing interest rates, shaping the United States' monetary policy, and determining financial system liquidity. During its latest meeting, the chairman of the Fed communicated a decision that could massively impact the crypto market this year.

Image source

The Fed’s decision involves lowered interest rates and quantitative tightening

At the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in December 2024, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points, marking the third consecutive rate cut, following September and November’s reductions. Although the rate cut was expected to happen, the Fed took markets by surprise, communicating a more cautious approach to easing this year. Four rate cuts were forecasted earlier, but the Federal Reserve plans only two 25-basis point reductions for 2025. This shift illustrates the Fed’s trust in the U.S. economy, but at the same time, it underlines the central bank's concern about high inflation, which is still beyond its 2% target. According to the latest estimates of the Fed, core inflation will be held at 2.5% in 2025, representing an increase from earlier projections.

Besides the reduced rate cuts, the Fed also announced its commitment to quantitative tightening, a policy that reduces the central bank's balance sheet by selling off assets. This eliminates liquidity from the financial system, tightening monetary conditions.

Understanding the implications of the Fed’s decision on cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are risk-on assets, and they are most lucrative when they benefit from massive liquidity. The decreased rate cuts and continued quantitative tightening could impact the performance of the crypto market in the near term, reflecting a tightening of financial conditions.

Bitcoin is the most well-established cryptocurrency, and unlike altcoins, it has shown resilience during times of tight liquidity throughout its history. During such periods, the pioneering cryptocurrency attracts the lion’s share of capital, and investors tend to see it as the safest bet due to its “digital gold” status and proven track record.

While the lower rate cuts and continued QT may restrain Bitcoin’s upside in the short run, the two planned rate cuts could offer some tailwinds, supporting the asset's performance in time due to a gradual loosening of monetary policy. Throughout history, Bitcoin has demonstrated that it can thrive even in the toughest macroeconomic conditions, and its scarce nature positions it as a unique asset that can outperform in the long run.

However, the scenario may not be as optimistic for altcoins as it is for Bitcoin, and this is because they are more dependent on massive liquidity for price appreciation. Without liquidity, they often struggle to perform exceptionally. Hence, the alt season – which is essentially a period in the market when smaller digital assets outperform Bitcoin- may not happen so soon. If history can be an indicator, continued QT and a strong dollar could curb altcoin momentum until the market conditions improve.

That said, Bitcoin’s exceptional performance often drives altcoin rallies, so if the pioneering cryptocurrency keeps attracting capital and reaching impressive heights, the resulting wealth effect could potentially trickle down to altcoins. In such a scenario, the alt season could still happen.

Despite the Fed’s cautious stance, the crypto market’s fundamentals remain strong

The crypto market’s performance has been impressive in 2024, with Bitcoin breaking the $100,000 barrier and the underlying adoption trends continuing to increase. Digital assets are increasingly attracting institutional interest, and technological innovations are expected to make the crypto market more attractive and resilient. In such a context, the recent Fed announcement shouldn’t be seen as a significant cause of concern for investors with a long-term perspective and a high-risk tolerance, but rather, it should only be a short-term consideration when planning their next move. While tighter monetary conditions could impact crypto’s momentum, slowing it down, in the long run, the growth potential of this asset class will likely remain intact.

As always, the best thing to do when navigating the crypto world is to cultivate patience and look at the bigger picture. Time and time again, Bitcoin has shown its ability to adapt to the market circumstances and thrive despite everything. While altcoins may face challenges, there will likely be opportunities for substantial gains as soon as the liquidity conditions get better.

The bottom line

Cryptocurrencies are known to be volatile assets, primarily affected by things like availability, market demand, and investor sentiment. Although they are decentralized, digital assets aren’t immune to the influence of external events, such as the Fed’s latest decision. However, this doesn’t mean cryptocurrencies won’t continue to thrive in 2025. Even if things might be challenging for a little while, chances are, the market will continue to remain as resilient as always, offering opportunities to investors with a high-risk tolerance and committed to this asset class for a longer time.

Investors must stay informed about the latest news that can impact the crypto market, which can help them strategically plan their moves. Ultimately, the goal is to maximize profits while reducing losses and ensure that cryptocurrencies contribute to the growth of their wealth in the long run. As always, it’s essential to exercise sound judgment and not let panic affect your decision-making when investing in cryptocurrencies.