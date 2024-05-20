Why you should download a free VPN

In an increasingly cyber-addled world where information is fraudulently collected and used, people constantly look for new ways to protect themselves. One of these ways is a free VPN. Even though this technology has been around for a while, not many people are familiar with it. With that said, let's explore the world of VPNs.

What is a free VPN and how does it work?

VPN, which stands for virtual private network, is a technology that creates a secure tunnel for data transmission on any Internet network. When you download a free VPN and connect to a remote VPN server, an intermediary server is located between you and the rest of the Internet.

This server receives your request, spoofs your IP address and transmits the request to the target Internet resource, and then receives the data from it. The data packet exchanged by the intermediary server with the Internet on your behalf is not sent in its original form, but encrypted. The decryption key is available only to the VPN provider and you. In other words, encryption creates a kind of "tunnel" or dedicated channel for your data, protecting it from leakage.

So, a free VPN works according to the following algorithm:

- encrypting the request;

- sending it to a remote VPN server;

- decrypting the request on the server;

- sending the decrypted request to the target Internet resource;

- receiving a response from the Internet resource and repeating all these steps in the reverse order.

You may ask, what's in it for me? So let's examine the reasons why you need a VPN.

Top reasons why you need to download a free VPN

Ensure anonymity and privacy online. VPN hides your entry point to the network and encrypts traffic. As a result, neither intruders nor even your Internet provider can access it. Bypassing censorship and firewalls. VPN allows you to bypass restrictions set by the network administrator. This applies to regional restrictions imposed by Internet service providers and local corporate and school networks.

In countries with a low level of freedom of speech and high censorship, you can use a VPN to access foreign websites. This means that a VPN user will have access to uncensored information from the media and will be able to communicate on social networks. To obtain this access, you need to connect to an IP address and choose a remote server located in a country with a high level of freedom, such as the United States. In this way, services that track your location by IP address will see only the IP address of the server located in the USA, and you will have access to the same content as locals.

In local corporate networks, VPNs allow employees to visit external resources blocked by firewalls, such as social networks for business contacts. VPNs help students bypass restrictions in school networks, which include filters based on search queries that are not always set correctly.

Secure connection to public networks. When you connect to public Wi-Fi networks using a free VPN on your smartphone or other gadget, you can be confident that your data is safe. Thanks to encryption and IP address concealment, you will be protected from the most common fraud in public Wi-Fi networks, such as man-in-the-middle attacks. That is why it is important to install a VPN not only on a home PC but also on a mobile devices, as they are most often used to connect to public Wi-Fi. Protection against online threats. Encryption of transmitted data protects it from DDoS attacks, which is especially important for gamers. Protection against surveillance. As in the previous point, just as your secure data transmission channel cannot be easily hacked, it is impossible to track any online activities. Security of remote work. VPN technology itself was developed by corporations for secure data exchange and remote access to the company's online resources. Today, free VPN allows company employees and freelancers to work in secure networks and safely send confidential information online from anywhere in the world. When choosing a VPN for work, focus on the level of encryption offered by the VPN provider and the tunneling protocols it uses. Reduced latency in online games. A latency in an online game can ruin the experience and wipe out all of a player's progress. Although VPNs are often blamed for slowing down the Internet, in practice, they can reduce latency in online games. To do this, you need to choose a remote VPN server located as close as possible to the game's data center. This way, data will be transmitted faster and, in addition to security, you will get a faster ping and lower latency. Save money online. By connecting to VPN servers located in different countries, you can manipulate third parties' perceptions of your location and gather the best deals online. This works well for booking airline tickets, renting a car, and purchasing digital products, such as subscriptions to streaming services.

To save money, you need to clear the cache and cookies on your gadget and connect to a VPN server located in another country. We recommend choosing servers located in countries with low living standards and less developed economies. This way you can take advantage of the offers that are valid for residents of the country where the server is located and usually get a lower price. Once you have set up a VPN connection, simply search for the service you need online as usual and compare the price.

A VPN is an excellent tool for establishing security and keeping anonymity online, and everybody who uses the Internet should consider using one. By downloading a free VPN, you can not only protect your online data but also access more content and even save money on online purchases. So take a look at the free VPN options available on the market and choose the right one today.