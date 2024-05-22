Why You Need an Attorney for Misdemeanor Charges

Details

Having any kind of criminal charges brought against you is a traumatic and stressful experience, even if you’re only facing misdemeanor charges. Although felonies come with much harsher penalties, you can still experience jail time and pay hefty fines after a misdemeanor conviction, and that’s why you absolutely need an attorney.

Some people choose to defend themselves against misdemeanor charges – either because they don’t trust attorneys or think they can do a better job, but that’s not a good idea.

Hiring a criminal defense attorney is the best chance you have at suffering the least possible consequences, and here’s why.

1. Even if you are guilty, you can still get lesser charges

Being guilty of committing a crime and being found guilty by a jury are two completely separate things. Whether or not you actually committed the crime you’re being accused of isn’t always what determines the outcome of your case and the consequences you’re handed.

For example, say you got pulled over by a police officer who had no legitimate reason to stop you, but they said you were speeding. Your dash cam was running the whole time, recording your speed, and at no time did you exceed any speed limit. Next, the officer asks you to take a field sobriety test, which you fail. They ask you to take a breathalyzer test, and you blow 0.09, well over the legal limit in most states.

In this situation, you might think there’s no way out, and the judge is going to throw the book at you, so why bother with an attorney? The truth is, an attorney has a good chance of getting a misdemeanor DUI charge dropped if they can prove the original traffic stop was invalid. Although, with evidence of your intoxication, you’ll probably end up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving, but your jail time and fines will be less, and it will be better than having a DUI on your record.

2. The potential penalties for a misdemeanor are harsh

If you’re thinking about skipping the attorney because you don’t think a misdemeanor charge carries that big of a penalty, think again.

In Texas, for example, Class A misdemeanor convictions carry a potential of:

Up to one year in jail

Up to $4,000 in fines

Class B misdemeanor convictions carry a potential of:

Up to $2,000 in fines

Up to 180 days in jail

And Class C misdemeanor convictions carry a potential of:

Up to $500 in fines

No jail time

As you can see, there’s nothing minor about possibly having to spend a year in jail if you’re convicted of a Class A misdemeanor in Texas. Even 180 days is enough to significantly disrupt your life, especially if you have dependents, pets, or a job. If you’ve only been charged with a Class C misdemeanor, a $500 fine is still a big chunk of cash.

On top of the fines and jail time, you will probably also get probation and be required to perform a set number of hours of community service.

An attorney will help you get as little jail time and the lowest fines possible, regardless of your charges. They can also help you get community service that works around your existing work schedule so you don’t lose your job. This isn’t something you can do on your own without experience navigating the courtroom as an attorney.

3. Lesser charges can help you professionally

If an attorney can get you lesser charges, that might have a positive impact on your ability to find employment. For example, even when it’s illegal to discriminate against someone with a criminal history, sometimes employers are willing to consider applications from people convicted of lesser crimes.

There are certain crimes certain employers just won’t consider, and sometimes it’s legally justified. For example, you won’t get a job as a delivery driver with a DUI on your record. However, a DUI conviction might also prevent you from getting a simple job as a retail associate. Your best chance at getting reduced charges is to hire a criminal defense attorney.

Misdemeanor charges are still criminal charges

No matter what type of charges you’re facing, a misdemeanor charge has the potential to disrupt your life if you’re convicted. Don’t risk jail time and fines you could have avoided with an attorney. Self-representation won’t end well and pro se litigants rarely win. Instead, contact an experienced attorney to get the defense you deserve.