Where to Start: Finding The Best Online IGT Slot Machine GamesWhere to Start: Finding The Best Online IGT Slot Machine Games

Details

There are a ton of online casino games out there but most people simply don’t have the time to read through hundreds of reviews. But at the same time, people want to be sure that the game they choose to play will be worth their precious time.

Who is IGT?

Freeslots.pw has done the labor for you and compiled a great list of all the best IGT slot games. If you haven’t already heard of them, IGT or International Game Technology, is one of the world's leading online casino software providers. Starting as a small land-based casino game developer, IGT quickly became one of the top dogs after jumping into the rising new world of the online casino gaming market.

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, IGT has created a vast array of online casino games, and offers some of the best and most popular slot games as well. In fact, in 2010 IGT won the International Gaming Award for Best Slot Manufacturer of the Year. And in 2016 the American company also took home the award for Best User Experience in Mobile, given by the IGA. They mean business and if the slots are your favorite online casino games, IGT is bound to have exactly what you’re looking for, and you can find them all on Freeslots.pw

As of today, IGT has launched well over 80 online slot machine games and the number is always going up in scale. Aside from the large number of games offered, they also offer some of the best variety of game themes! IGT boasts games that include Egyptian-themes, cat themes, candy themes, goddess themes, panda themes and so many more! There truly is something for everyone.

Game Tech

Now let’s talk tech aspects. IGT usually launches 5-reel slots, but there are also some 3-reel options as well. The number of paylines varies from game to game, but two titles that deserve mentioning for their unique game play are White Orchid and Avatar: Treasures of Pandora; These two games offer, to say the least, a huge amount of ways to win. That’s 1024 and 7,776 ways to win to be more precise.

From the words of IGT themselves “With the largest number of game themes in the industry, the biggest names in licensed entertainment, and a wide range of game types to target specific player segments, our game library is unrivaled.”

Buy what is a good slot machine game without the much needed safely aspect? IGT has you covered there as well. As it’s stated on Freeslots.pw website,

Safety

“Both safety and fairness are two important criteria to players; and IGT does not disappoint at either. The provider is licensed by both the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the Isle of Man. These two licenses, especially the first one, are extremely hard to get and require meeting high operating standards.”

So you can have peace of mind while enjoying the best variety of unique free online slot games on the market today! And not only are the games safe, they also offer incredible top-notch graphics and great sound effects that really bring the free online gaming experience to the next level.

Experience

Of course, not everyone likes to play only the slots! There are plenty of other online casino games that you’re bound to enjoy. Like online table games and video poker. And of course, IGT offers these games as well! But if you’re like me, slots will always be the best way to unwind and enjoy the online gambling experience.

Freeslots provides a massive selection of free online casino games, and mentioned before, many games offered are from world class developers like IGT. So, whether or not you prefer slots over poker or table games over slots, isn't important. Freeslots.pw has gathered the best of the best and placed it all in front of you for easy and safe entertainment, which is incredibly helpful to many that are just getting started in the exciting online gambling world!