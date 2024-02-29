What makes an international online casino worth it?

Details

A lot of businesses want to be available internationally because this allows them to access more markets. Gambling sites are no exception, and it’s safe to say that casinos are some of the websites that invest a lot of money into this plan.

Unfortunately, many casinos that are starting out do not understand that they need to invest a lot of money before they become available in many countries. If you look at some of the best online casinos in the world ranked by Silentbet, you will see that many spend jaw-dropping amounts of money on ads and even work with celebrities. Needless to say, this costs a lot of money, so not all companies can afford it.

People who analyze the world’s leading international online casinos will see that these sites have a few specific things that other companies do not offer. Some of you probably know about them, but others don’t so let’s dive into everything.

Cryptocurrencies

One thing you must check if you are wondering if a given casino is focusing on the international market is the payment options. You will find two types of gambling platforms. The first one will offer exclusive deposit and withdrawal options that are popular in each country. In other words, the available payment gateways will change depending on the situation.

Other casinos have found other ways of operating internationally, and they allow people to use cryptocurrencies. Considering that users worldwide can use crypto whenever and wherever they want to, sites that offer those payment gateways can be accessed from anywhere. Some have grown massively in the last couple of years, so it seems like this tactic works.



The cryptocurrency casinos themselves can be divided into two big groups. The first one consists of operators that only offer Bitcoin and Ethereum because these two are considered the “safest” options. On the other hand, you also have sites that let people use all sorts of altcoins, including Dogecoin, XRP, and more.

These casinos change some of their game categories depending on people’s country of residence

Have you ever visited a given online casino from two different countries and seen that there are big differences in the games they offer? Aside from the standard slots and live casino games, there’s a good chance you will find specific games that are popular in the given country.

India is a perfect example because it has been one of the hottest markets for new casinos. To make the platforms more appealing to Indian players, many websites started adding different games that are big in this country. The list consists of options, such as Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and others.

If you check the site of this operator from other countries, such as the UK, for example, you will find other options. There could be slots for Halloween, loads of football-themed games, and more. By adjusting the games they offer, the iGaming operators increase the number of people using their platforms, allowing them to feel better.

Specific bonuses

The promo section is another important department where casino websites are innovative when they want to become recognized worldwide. There are many different approaches we’ve seen over the years, but the most successful brands follow the same formula.

Usually, they offer a welcome promotion that changes depending on each user’s country of residence. The bonus percentage is usually the same, but the maximum amount can be different, and it depends on the user's currency.

Aside from the welcome promotions, most of these casinos have promo sections where users with existing accounts can choose from bonuses. Some operators even provide VIP programs that let loyal clients get amazing rewards.

What’s specific about the promotions for existing clients is that the rules for some users might be different than those for others. For example, many casinos have free spins that people have to use while betting on a specific game, but if a customer from another country checks the T&Cs, this person will find that the FS is available for another option. That’s why gamblers need to read the rules before using a given reward.