What are essential oils, how to use them and their benefits

Details

The use of plants and their extracts for therapeutic purposes probably dates back to a very distant past. However, it was only in the 1700s that a small group of resins and essential oils began to be used in the treatment of human diseases.

To date, essential oils are used for therapeutic or similar therapeutic purposes in the context of aromatherapy, a branch of phytotherapy belonging to the group of alternative medicines.

According to the supporters of aromatherapy, essential oils are able to exert multipurpose therapeutic activities and can influence all organic systems, with an action of strengthening of vital functions; but alongside this non-specific activity of metabolic rebalancing there would be others, characteristics due to their specific tropism towards an organ, a system or an apparatus. By the way, you can read this article, if you want to make your own essential oil at home. Here you can find all information about the process, and also find out what tools are needed.

The practices described here are not accepted by medical science, have not been subjected to sufficient experimental checks conducted with the scientific method or have not passed them. Such practices, therefore, could be ineffective or even dangerous to health. The information provided here is for illustrative purposes only.

Alternative treatments cannot be understood as a substitute for traditional medicine.

If you have any concerns and for the treatment of any kind of ailment or disease, you should consult your doctor before undergoing alternative treatments such as aromatherapy.

Activity of Essential Oils

Activity of Essential Oils on different systems

Some of the most important actions of essential oils attributed to them in the context of aromatherapy will be described below. However, it must be kept in mind that these actions are always integrated, never isolated or limited to a function or an organ, as it could appear from the following schematization, adopted for the sole purpose of achieving a certain expository clarity. The chemical constituents of the essences, their smell, their taste - acting individually or in synergy - always determine a global action which involves the organism on both a physical and psychic level.

Action on the digestive system

The gastrointestinal tract and associated glands can be affected by essential oils. Their smell and taste are stimulated by reflex, through the solicitation of the nerve endings of the gustatory ( palate and tongue) and olfactory ( nasal mucosa ) receptors , the salivary , gastric and enteric secretions , improving the digestion process . When administered internally, essential oils also seem to act with a glandular mechanism, following a direct stimulation of the secreting gastric glands.

The following activities on the digestive system are also attributed to the essences :

Antispasmodic on smooth muscles ( basil , bergamot , chamomile , cinnamon, cardamom , fennel , lavender , marjoram , lemon balm , peppermint , rosemary , sage );

Anti Fermentative ;

Antacid ( cloves );

Carminative.

Furthermore, some essential oils would be characterized by a singular tropism on the pancreas ( eucalyptus , geranium, juniper ) and on the liver (rosemary, juniper, lavender, chamomile, mint, cypress ).

Although some resort to it, the practice of taking essential oils orally - albeit in small quantities - should not be carried out before having consulted your doctor, even more so if you suffer from particular ailments or diseases, if you are in particular conditions (for example, pregnancy or breastfeeding - in these cases, the use of essences is contraindicated) or if you are undergoing pharmacological therapies. In any case, even if you are not in any of the previous conditions, the preventive advice of the doctor should still be required.

Action on the cardiovascular system

According to supporters of aromatherapy and the therapeutic-like potential of essential oils, the heart and blood vessels are also sensitive to the properties of essences. Camphor essential oil is supposed to stimulate the heart muscle ; while the essences of lemon balm, orange blossom, lavender, rosemary and ylang-ylang would slow down excessively high heart rate ( palpitations ).

According to some, essential oils would also be able to modify the diameter of blood vessels by inducing hypotension ( hyssop , lavender, marjoram, garlic, lemon balm, sage, ylang-ylang) or hypertension (camphor, rosemary, cypress, thyme ) with muscular and/or nervous mechanisms.

Action on the nervous system

Many essential oils seem to show a clear neurotropism towards the nervous system . For example:

The ability to exert a parasympathomimetic action is attributed to essences of oregano , rosemary, verbena and carnation;

The ability to exert a parasympatholytic activity is attributed to essences of thyme, serpyl, hyssop, cypress and tarragon;

The ability to exercise a sympatholytic action is attributed to the essences of lavender, angelica and ylang-ylang ;

A sympathomimetic action is attributed to the essences of savory, basil, pine and lemon.

In relation to the central nervous system , some authors divide essential oils into four basic classes:

Convulsive essential oils (sage, tansy , thuja, wormwood , anise);

narcotic-exciting essential oils;

Amazing essential oils ( nutmeg , mint);

Anticonvulsant essential oils ( calamus , clary sage , lavender).

The group of excito-narcotic essential oils is in turn divided into:

Primarily stimulating essences (basil, fennel, lemon, mint, sage, thyme);

Primarily calming or sedative essences (chamomile, lavender, marjoram, lemon balm, verbena ).

However, it must be remembered that the boundaries between sedative and stimulating action are never clear-cut, so much so that many essential oils show a calming activity in small doses and an exciting one for larger doses.

According to supporters of the effects and properties of essential oils, if these substances influence the nervous system and the psychic state via the humoral pathway, an equal effect can be achieved through the sense of smell, exploiting its smell. In the posterior portion of the nasal cavity there are olfactory cells , i.e. nerve cells (olfactory neurons ) that make up part of the olfactory mucosa.

The chemical energy associated with the odorous stimulus is converted by the chemoreceptors into an electrical impulse which, flowing into the olfactory nerve, stimulates the olfactory centers of the thalamus , bulb and telencephalon. In this way the simple smell of essential oils is able to condition the thymic state, i.e. mood swings, and the nervous system. Some authors have underlined the influence of the odorous characteristics of the essences on the nervous system, verifying their calming ( anxiolytic essential oils) and stimulating ( antidepressant essential oils ) properties even when they are administered by inhalation or by olfactory aspiration (smelling). In this case, it is a real intranasal reflex therapy, based on the stimulation of olfactory chemoreceptors by the odorous substances contained in the essential oils.

Action on the endocrine system

According to those who practice aromatherapy, essential oils - regardless of the content in hormone-like substances, characteristic of some of them - behave like plant hormones (phytohormones ) . Present in the bloodstream in always very low concentrations (the average dose by mouth is 2-5 drops, which diluted in 5 liters of blood gives a blood concentration of 10⁻⁵ M), they would reach specific tissues regulating their metabolic activity and growth, thus acting as important regulatory factors. Basil, pine, savory, thyme, geranium and rosemary seem to stimulate the adrenal cortex ; while mint and jasmine would activate the secretion of pituitary hormones.

In any case, before taking essential oils internally, we reiterate the importance of consulting your doctor in advance.

Action on the immune system

Some essential oils are attributed with strengthening properties of the immune system . For example, the essences of bergamot , lavender, chamomile, thyme, pine, sandalwood are thought to have the ability to stimulate the production of immune lymphocytes , making the body more ready to fend off bacterial attacks .

Action on the pulmonary system

Many essences are considered capable of exerting activity also on the respiratory system.

In particular:

Antiseptic and antispasmodic activity (essential oils of fennel, peppermint, thyme, sage, eucalyptus, lavender);

Expectorant activity (essential oils of garlic, camphor, basil, eucalyptus, marjoram, oregano, savory, fennel, hyssop, mint, sandalwood);

Stimulating activity of the respiratory acts (camphor essential oil).

Action on the urinary tract

Essential oils can be eliminated from the body through the skin , lungs and, most importantly, the kidneys. Many constituents of essential oils being eliminated seem capable of exerting a diuretic action (garlic, green anise , birch , chamomile, onion , cypress, juniper, eucalyptus, geranium, hyssop, lavender, lemon, rosemary, sandalwood, thyme); antilithiatic (chamomile, geranium, juniper, hyssop, fennel) and antiseptic. The diuretic action of essential oils may be the effect of an influence on the ultrafiltration process that takes place in the glomerulus, or - more likely - the consequence of a modest irritation of the renal epithelium induced by the constituents of the essence.

In any case, remember once again the importance of consulting with your doctor before using essential oils internally.

Skin absorption

Absorption and power of transcutaneous penetration of essential oils

Essential oils have marked lipophilic characteristics which make them soluble in skin lipids, facilitating and speeding up their absorption. For example, the rate of absorption through the skin is 20 minutes for turpentine; 20-40 minutes for thyme and eucalyptus; 40-60 minutes for the bergamot, lemon, anise and fennel; 6O-80 minutes for geranium and cinnamon.

According to P. Rovesti, the essential oils of citrus fruits are absorbed in times ranging from 10 to 30 minutes in the presence of the massage. This property, according to those who practice and support the effectiveness of aromatherapy, can be exploited:

To act on the deep organs underlying the point of application;

To convey other active substances ( alkaloids , glucosides , etc.);

To have systemic effects. In fact, once the skin barrier has been overcome, the essential oil would spread by diffusion in the extracellular fluids, to reach the blood and lymph.

With the humoral transport they finally reach the tissues and the various organs, which retain the essential oils in relation to the tropism that is their own.

To obtain a bactericidal and/or bacteriostatic action. In fact, many essential oils have a high bactericidal and/or bacteriostatic power which could also be used for similar therapeutic purposes.

How to best use essential oils at home

Finding out how to use essential oils at home is important because these natural essences can make all the difference. Both to cure small seasonal ailments and to positively influence the soul. With a good essential oil diffuser you can transform your home. And transform it into a place of well-being, with healthy and virtuous environments.

Want to know how to use essential oils at home? Technically, all you need is an aromatherapy diffuser which can be of different types. For example, there are electric or battery models, there are solutions with an innovative, technological or classic design. Without forgetting that ultrasonic environmental diffusers are the most practical and effective for the home.

The aesthetic choice depends on the needs. The important thing is to exploit the essences in the right way: a few drops in the diffuser are enough to revolutionize. Any useful solution? Here's how to improve the four walls of the house with the properties of organic essential oils.

PERFUME THE ENVIRONMENTS

We often find ourselves with poorly ventilated rooms, with cigarette smells and particularly humid. It's not the fault of those who take care of it, sometimes it's the structures that cause problems. But there is a solution to all this, in addition to airing you can use essential oils.

We want to start this little guide to using essential oils at home with a clear tip: never miss a bottle of balsamic fir at home. The reason is simple.

In addition to being useful for nourishing and protecting the skin, this extract is perfect for making environments healthy. Especially those closed and frequented by people who smoke.

Balsamic and disinfectant properties make it possible to significantly improve the air quality in very crowded rooms, so it can also be a good solution in an office without air recirculation. Everything resembles the fresh scent of coniferous forests.

Always perfect for perfuming the home environment: Ajowan essential oil, with its antiseptic and purifying action, allows you to improve your home or work spaces. The spicy and spicy, enveloping scent of this essence is perfect for those with strong tastes.

TREAT COLD AND COUGH

If you want to understand how to use essential oils for the home you have to take into consideration the possibility of obtaining specific benefits even when there is some health problem.

Clearly, if the situation is different from a simple seasonal illness, you should always call your doctor because these essences are not substitutes for medicines.

However, for a simple cold, the possibility of using eucalyptus essential oil can be considered a real panacea for all problems related to coughs, sore throats and sinusitis. It can be applied by massaging on the chest or taken as an aerosol. But if you want to sanitize the spaces of the house, there is always the solution of the diffuser.

If you are looking for an essential oil to spread in an environment and you always have problems like a cold, you can try the Katrafay fragrance. This condition is perfect for those who need an anti-inflammatory and decongestant product. In addition, it has a wonderful woody scent and allows you to give your home a touch of class that is difficult to replicate.

KEEP MOSQUITOES AWAY

Needless to say, essential oils are perfect not only for defenestrating the smell of cigarettes or for making a healthy environment. You can also take advantage of these natural solutions to solve another typical summer problem. Namely the presence of mosquitoes in the house.

We often rely on chemical products when we could only use essences extracted from flowers and plants, obviously spread with the right technology. What are the best choices? First we mention the essential oil of lavender, perfect for giving the rooms not only a pleasant fresh scent but also an important protection to keep insects away.

Then, here's a classic product that you can use to solve the problem of mosquitoes that haunt your nights: citronella. The essential oil that is extracted, in fact, allows you to ward off these annoying animals that buzz by night and day in search of blood.

UPLIFT THE SOUL

Why give up the sweet pleasure of diffusing geranium essential oil at home? This solution is perfect for both cosmetic and home use. In the latter case, for example, if spread in the rooms you can take advantage of its many properties on mood.

In fact, geranium essential oil allows you to regain self-confidence and facilitate interaction and comparison. It is often recommended to those who need to relax, to people suffering from stress and mental fatigue. This product derived from nature is a real panacea for those who want to find harmony thanks to a pleasant essence.

Another essential oil to face the difficulties of the human soul: that of Helichrysum. What is this product for and how is it used? Simple, just put a few drops in your aromatherapy diffuser. The results are known: new self-confidence, the ability to overcome night fears and nightmares. In short, perfect for finding serenity.

It sounds strange but all this and more can be done with these extracts. So, here's how to use essential oils at home. Now you just need the one that suits your taste.