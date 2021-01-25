Types of Bonuses Online Casinos Offer

Today, there are hundreds of popular online casino websites where players can try their luck to win valuable cash rewards. Since the competition is vast, these casinos keep introducing all kinds of bonuses to attract new players and expand their user base.

If you like online casinos, you probably have already come across a few different bonuses designed to motivate you to become a regular player. But with so many bonuses everywhere, how do you choose the right casino? Keep reading, to get an overview of the most common types of casino bonuses, plus a look at what they offer.

Welcome Bonuses

Unlike brick and mortar Las Vegas casinos, almost every online casino will offer some form of welcome bonus and the most common one matches your first deposit. In other words, you get double the money you deposit after first joining a casino.

Actually, some casinos will provide up to 500% in bonuses, but they are not that common.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses give players a chance to try out a new casino without risking any money.

As the name implies, no deposit is needed, nor is any credit card information required. The player only needs to activate an account and start playing for free. BoVegas Casino is one website that offers a variety of these bonuses.

Usually, the bonus is limited to a maximum of $150 and there will be some restrictions on it. Perhaps, you may only be able to use it on slot machines and a certain amount of “churn” will be required. For example, if you are given $100 in credit, you will have to play it through the machine 20 times, making a total of $2,000 in bets. Also, there will probably be a limit on the maximum that you can cash out. So, if you win a $10,000 jackpot with your free bonus the maximum cashout may be limited to just $500.

These restrictions may seem onerous, but casinos need to do it to prevent bonus hunters from going to different casinos and simply cashing out their free credits.

Deposit Bonuses

Deposit bonuses are also a common method of motivating new players to join online casinos. Similar to welcome bonuses, these bonuses will give a multiple of the deposit after the player has opened an account. It could be 2, 3 4, or even five times the amount deposited

Deposit bonuses up to 100% can usually be used on table games, such as blackjack, while bonuses of 200%, or more, will be limited to play only on slot machines.

Free Spin Bonuses

Free spin bonuses are usually granted to existing players as promotions for newly introduced slot machines, but some casinos offer them to new players too. This type of bonus grants you a limited number of free spins you can use to win real money without spending a single cent.

Most casinos offer free spin bonuses, but many of them take a different approach. Most free spin bonuses come with higher wagering requirements, as well as a limited maximum cashout. If you get this bonus, try to use it to reach the max cashout amount and withdraw your winnings on time.

Reward Multipliers

Many online casinos provide special reward multipliers to engage users and promote new slots. Reward multipliers are usually available within a limited period allowing players to get higher winnings. For example, if you play a slot while the reward multiplier is active, your winnings will be multiplied.

Most reward multipliers double or triple the amount you won, but some of them multiply your winnings by up to 100 times! If you know that a casino you visit offers reward multipliers, make sure to play a few slots because you might win a lot more money than is usually allowed on that particular game.

Loyalty Bonuses

Loyalty bonuses are a way to reward long-time casino members through their loyalty program. These bonuses are usually granted when players reach certain milestones while playing their favorite casino games.

These rewards come in all shapes and sizes, and they are usually determined by the player’s actions. For example, if a player spends a lot of money in the casino or when they make their 10,000th bet, the casino will reward them with something. The most common loyalty bonuses are:

Loyalty points - Rewards in the form of points that can be converted to wagering credits;

Level-up systems - Players get bonuses when they reach a new level in the casino;

Missions or challenges - Whenever a player succeeds in a mission or challenge provided by the casino, they get rewards such as bonus coins, tokens, free spins, and so on.

Referral Bonuses

Players who spread the word about a particular casino and introduce new players to the platform often get referral bonuses. In other words, every time you use your link to attract a new player who makes a deposit, the casino will provide you with a reward in the form of bonus money.

Keep in mind that these bonuses are not that common. Only a few casinos offer referral bonuses, even though it’s a very effective method for finding new customers.

High Roller Rewards

Some casinos prefer players who are willing to make massive deposits, so they offer high roller bonuses. If you’re eager to make a higher deposit, the casino recognizes you as a VIP, which usually grants you access to all kinds of perks and events, such as free slot tournaments where cash prizes are supplied by the casino. Most casinos will require at least a $500 deposit to qualify as a high roller entry, so make sure you check the requirements before making a deposit.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are all kinds of bonuses you can expect to get when joining an online casino. Some casinos offer hefty welcome bonuses, while others have a system that rewards loyal players.

So, before you join an online casino, make sure that you check their bonus system because it can make a huge difference and help increase your chances of leaving as a winner!