Top Casino Licensing Authorities For Kiwis

Gambling operators across the globe require certain licenses from recognized committees in order to legally operate in a country. Licenses are given only if a casino fulfils the required standards of security, safety, confidentiality, and reliability. Gambling activities of NZ companies are managed by The Gambling Commission which is monitored by the Department of Internal Affairs.

This body was founded in 2003 and provides licenses to the casinos, approves agreements between casino venue license holders and the operators.

The Malta Gambling Authority Or MGA

This Gamblign authority was founded in 2001 and was initially known as the Lotteries and Gaming Authority which was later revised in the year 2015. The aim of this organization is to monitor and regulate different areas of the gambling industry in order to promote and feature transparency and fair play of all the games that are offered.

MGA regulates all the different sectors of gaming in Malta especially slot machines, table games, online poker and also provides licenses for casinos entertaining the punters from New Zealand. It also supervises the non-profit games, advertising lotteries, national lottery, gaming devices, skill games, land-based casinos, and bingo halls. MGA has more than 500 sites under their licenses.

The Malta Gambling Authority is known to provide different types of licenses:

Pool and Sportsbook operations like odds betting and spread betting

Player vs player gambling operations like betting exchanges, gaming

Online Gambling Operators for lotteries, slot machines, table games, skill games

Each of these licenses costs around €25,000 on an annual basis. A license for gaming software vendors for hosting and managing the operations of virtual gaming costs around €10,000 on an annual basis.

The Gibraltar Betting And Gambling Association Or GBGA

The GBGA represents the operations of online gaming in Gibraltar and is a trade association operating since January 2005. It works upon the legal and regulatory matters and promotes the online gaming industry in fair means. This committee aims at giving the governments, policymakers, and regulators a clearer understanding of Gibraltar online gaming and the significance of the industry to Gibraltar so that the legislation and the regulators can formulate their policies in the most considerate manner in order to create a highly competitive and transparent market for consumers.

All members of the GBGA are committed to promoting responsible gaming and the highest possible industry standards in order to ensure that the consumers are fully protected while they enjoy playing games and betting online. These licenses are famous among online casinos allowing the kiwis.

The Isle Of Man Gaming Commission

This commission is one of the oldest gambling regulatory bodies that are still operational today. It was founded in 1962 and is responsible for the regulations and licensing of all online as well as brick-and-mortar casinos on the island. The Isle of Man Commission offers various types of licenses which include:

Gaming machines

Land-based casinos

Betting Offices

Online gambling

Casinos that require a license from this committee must undergo a series of requirements for documentation and submit details about their business plans for checks, fairness, reliable and Fair play concerns. Licenses provided by the Isle of Man cover most of the betting and gambling activities and the fees for holding a license vary between £5000 to £35000 per annum.

Alderney Gambling Control Commission

The AGCC was founded in May 2000 and is a popular license provider for online gambling. In 2018, additional rules were included by this jurisdiction in order to ensure trustworthy, crime-free gambling platforms. Licenses for B2B and B2C customers are offered. Online casinos that require a license from this commission need to meet the international rules and standards and must submit their software for further testing and analysis.

The gaming website has to submit reports about the Return To Player or RTPs for their games, time tracking devices allocated and financial limits on initial deposits on a regular basis. The fees for holding this license ranges between £17,500 to £35,000 and the renewal cost that is applicable on an annual basis ranges from £35,000 to £400,000 based on the revenue generated by the casino.

Conclusion

The main aim of all these licensing committees is to promote healthy, responsible gambling and provides trustworthy 24*7 customer helpline desks in order to assist the punters regarding any issue. No casinos without proper documentation and trustworthiness can hold these licenses.

However, most of the NZ online casinos operate in a fair manner under the legislation of foreign countries and have New Zealand certificates to provide their authenticity and legitimacy. One should never play at a casino that owns no license as they lack credibility.