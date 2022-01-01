Top 10 Online Casinos in Germany Where High-Rollers Win Up to 5BTC

Previously, gambling laws in Germany were very strict for quite a few years. With the development of the industry, there is a need to change the legal framework for regulating online casinos. In 2020, the federal states of Germany adopted an amendment to the interstate agreement on gambling. In 2021, this amendment entered into force. The new legislation has significantly expanded the list of allowed bets in online casinos and slot machines. This law allows legit online casinos to operate in Germany.

Indeed, many countries, not only Germany, are changing their legislation regarding online casinos and making indulgence in regulation. This is due to the growing popularity of online gambling.

There are several reasons why many people prefer online casinos to land-based ones. Firstly, this is convenient, because you can play while at home right out of bed. Another convenience is the adaptability of today's online casinos. You can play on a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. It does not tie users to place and time. They can play while riding the subway or in traffic. And the last main reason is the simplicity of online gambling. All you need is the internet and a device. The best online casinos offer various payment methods, which also make online gambling popular.

Due to the development of the industry, more and more best online casinos appear. However, how to understand who you can trust with your capital and still have the opportunity to increase it? Based on expert research done by Etheremon and ORDB, we managed to determine the best online casinos in Germany:

Staying Safe While Gambling Online

The simplest security principles can help you avoid losing money while playing in legit online casinos. Large rash bets should not be made in any case. Some basic rules are known even to beginners, but many play a risky game in both classic and bitcoin casinos. However, not only it often becomes the cause of loss. Safety measures are also very important and must be adhered to.

Limited device access

It is important to control who has access to the device if any money transactions are carried out with its help. On many online casino sites, the browser sets all forms to be filled in automatically. Therefore, if your device is captured by someone you don't trust, they can use the saved passwords. To avoid such stories, either do not save passwords for autofill in the browser or do not allow strangers to access your device.

Secure login and password

The most basic and familiar online security rule is to create a complex and unique password. To avoid unauthorized access to personal data and money, be responsible and careful in choosing a password.

Firewall and antivirus

Unfortunately, today there are a lot of users who do not protect their computers with specialized programs. Stay prudent - put protection on the device, otherwise problems will most likely arise sooner or later.

Mobile versions of virtual online casinos

Mobile games offered on gambling sites are now quite popular. Keep in mind that gadgets are stolen and lost much more often than personal computers or laptops. If a smartphone or tablet is used for playing online casinos, and there is access to the accounts where funds are located, it is worth protecting the device as securely as possible.

So, we hope that you will follow these rules not only when playing on the best online gambling sites but anywhere on the Internet.





License

The Stake works under a Curacao license, the number of which is 1668/JAZ.

Popular games

The Stake casino has over 1000 games in the collection: you can find here hundreds of entertainments from different well-known providers, including exclusive Stake games. There are classic gambling games, numerous slots, live dealer games and virtual sports – we are sure you will find something interesting for yourself.

Slots

The platform includes video slots from 14 developers such as Endorphina, Betsoft, and iSoftBet. There are also several separate categories where new products are placed. Currently, there are nearly 50 of them. Pay attention to the Immortal Fruits by No Limit City or Christmas Jackpot by Belatra. When you launch the slot, you will be offered a choice: to play for entertainment or for real money.

Table games

The choice of traditional casino gambling is represented by their own Stake Originals and games with live dealers. The Stake Games section contains 16 popular games, including dice, plinko, blackjack, keno, money wheel, roulette, video poker, baccarat, and others. In the lower right corner of the game icon, you can find an information symbol. If you click on it, you will see the categories and features of the product, as well as casino perks.

Welcome offer

Every customer becomes a member of the loyalty program. As part of this program, players can get bonuses for betting on games or sports. For example, the bronze level ensures a reward in the form of monthly and weekly bonuses. By the way, you can enter the code below and get a welcome bonus.

Welcome Bonus: 10% Rakeback using code 'GET10BACKBONUS'

License

The owner of the unique online casino is Halcyon Super Holdings B.V. It offers customers double quality and indicates the exact numbers of two licenses at once. Permission to conduct gambling from Montenegro is listed under the number 02/01-118/4, and from Curacao — 1668/JAZ.

Popular games

The online gambling site offers a variety of games to meet every taste. Here, you will find video slots, jackpot slot machines, poker, video poker, and virtual sports.

Slots

So, there are more than 800 video slots from the largest gambling providers. The number is becoming more and more every year.

If we talk about jackpot machines, CloudBet Casino offers 24 games with an RTP ranging from 91,19% up to 97,42%.

Table games

In the other sections with games, there are numerous variations of the board and card games, including roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and other types.

Welcome offer

CloudBet doubles every first deposit. To begin, a new user needs to go through the registration process: enter the personal info, confirm the email, and make the first deposit. The amount of the deposit must be at least 0.01 BTC. However, bonuses do not end there: the online casino pleases players with tournaments, which can be found in the Promotions section.

Bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC

License

The casino website belongs to the company Durex N.V., which is located on the island of Curacao and has all the necessary permits for gambling activities.

Popular games

Slots

For many gamers, the value of the best online casino is determined by the number of video slots that are offered on the site. In this part, 7bit casino will not disappoint users, because players can find hundreds of slot machines for gambling on the site. The company offers games from 16 providers, including Yggdrasil, Booming Games, and Igrosoft.

The slots are located in different sections, so you can view all the jackpot slots separately - they are very popular with casino visitors. Another section is video slots for bitcoin, which are perfect for those who use cryptocurrencies because they will allow you to forget about converting from one currency to another.

Table games

For those who do not like video slots and table games, the casino offers to choose from more than 25 tables. So, here you can play baccarat, blackjack, pontoon, roulette, and Hi-Lo.

Other games

Some people like to spend time playing lotteries and poker. In the 7bit casino, such players can also find something to do, because cards and dice are available to everyone.

Welcome offer

The first 4 deposits after registration are the most profitable as they are complemented by deposit matches. In order to get a welcome bonus, the user must deposit at least 20 € to the account. You can also use the link below to get a more lucrative bonus.

Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

License

Casino Bets.io uses the basic Gaming Curacao license from Gaming Services Provider NV.

Popular games

Bets.io is supported by 45 premium game providers. There is no doubt that the library of more than 3,000 titles will be more than enough even for the most demanding players to consider it one of the best online casinos. If you like online gambling but prefer to use cryptocurrencies, we strongly recommend considering Bets.io as your new playground. Among the most popular and exciting titles, you can find Blackjack, Casino Hold'em, Keno, Roulette, Pai Gow, and many others. In addition, the site provides detailed filtering of slot machines: by the prize, plot, or developer. New items and popular projects are collected in separate categories.

Welcome offer

By making the first deposit, you get a welcome package full of credits, free spins, etc. Plus, cashback offers are available all the time. The company often launches limited daily promotions, so do not forget to stay tuned.

Bonus: Daily Cashback Up to 20%

License

The control over the online casino is carried out by the Curacao Gambling Commission and is under the license of 8048/JAZ 2014-012.

Popular games

The site contains several sections, where gambling games are sorted according to their type. Of course, the category "Slots" has the biggest collection: it contains more than 1,800 slot machines from Belatra, Play'n Go, iSoftBet, Netent, EGT, Betsoft, and other famous developers. Thanks to this collection BitStarz is one of the best online casinos in the world.

The assortment of video slots includes hundreds of hits, like the CashoMatic, Jack and the Beanstalk, Starburst, Gonzos Quest, Divine Fortune, Playboy Gold, Sevens and Fruits, Gold Factory, and others. On the main page, you can see which games are most favored by the casino players.

There is one more interesting fact about BitStarz: it has demo versions of slot machines that allow every visitor to play games for free without registration.

Welcome offer

BitStars offers newcomers a whole set of welcome bonuses, and regular customers can count on generous offers.

You can also find a no deposit bonus here: 20 free spins are given to any new user for creating an account. To withdraw the bonus, it is necessary to fulfill the conditions of the x40 wager. Activation of free spins must be completed within 3 days from the date of its provision, and a day is allotted for wagering.

Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

License

N1 casino is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority with the license MGA/B2C/394/2017.

Popular games

On the N1 casino website, you can find the greatest number of casino online games on offer. According to eCOGRA's calculations, the average payout is just over 96%. The most popular game on the site is Book of Gold.





When analyzing gaming opportunities, we mainly look at the variety of games and styles available to a wide range of players.

N1 is one of the top online casinos and offers classic games such as fruit machines, blackjack, and roulette. As well as modern video slots, video poker, etc. Many of these games are available for multi-hand multiplayer. This is a great opportunity to have a great time with your friends. If you want to get more exciting emotions, then N1 Casino offers several games with live dealers.

Top most popular N1 Casino games:

Gonzo Quest

Jacks or Better (video poker)

Book of Dead (slots)

Bloodsuckers

European blackjack

Jimi Hendrix

European Roulette

The online casino has almost 2000 games from various developers. But most of them were developed by NetEnt. This is a world-famous developer of the most popular and well-known games with beautiful graphics and timely payouts.

The platform supports a rich web version, all you need to do is log into your account and you are already enjoying one of the top online casinos. The mobile version supports the same games and features as the desktop, so you can keep playing your favorite games steadily any time you have a free minute.

Welcome offer

The standard option includes 400 EUR + 200 FS, special one - 1000 EUR + 200 FS, high-roller version offers - 4000 EUR + 200 FS. Besides, there are other bonuses provided by the platform, like 1st, 2ns, 3rd, and 4th deposit bonuses as well as exclusive offers like the one below.

Welcome Bonus: 15000 EUR + 200 Free Spins

Lucky Tiger is also on the list of the best online gambling sites for its unusual storytelling concept. Here are some of the main features and advantages of this online casino:

Cash rewards for deposits;

Cashback system (newbie gets a 5% cashback, king gets 25%);

Prompt customer support;

300+ games on offer;

Games developed by Real Time Gaming;

Limited withdrawal options (max - $200);

Deposit options include Mastercard, Visa, Bitcoin, NeoSurf, etc.

No app, but responsive mobile web version is available.

Bonus: 260% + 100% Cashback

Joo Casino intrigued everyone with its name, some called it frivolous, while others praised it for its creativity. The word Joo in some countries means yes. Yes — to new experiences, yes — to new games and winnings. Joo Casino suits different players and here are its main advantages:





20 popular software providers like Yggdrasil, NetEnt, and Betsoft;

1st deposit bonus: 100% match bonus up to €200 + 50 free spins;

Monday reload bonus - get 40% bonus up to 100 euros;

VIP program with special monthly and seasonal races;

Has a mobile app for iOS and Android;

Live chat and email support;

You can make deposits in cryptocurrencies;

No-fee withdrawals.





Bonus: Welcome Bonus $5000

It’s a fairly young company that has made a name for itself in its 4 years of existence as one of the best online casinos. Wild Casinos offer substantial bonuses right from the moment you sign up.



Great banking options, including crypto (min $50 and up to $2500 deposit via bank cards and min $20 with up to $500 for crypto);

Games created by Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, etc.

100% Reload bonus of up to $1000 and 150% crypto reload bonus of up to $1500;

Offers wide range of games from roulette to three-card rummy;

An extensive list of bonuses and rewards for players;

5% Bitcoin Boost and $9,000 Crypto Bonus;

Withdrawals are completely free of charge;

No hidden fees for crypto gambling.

Bonus: Welcome Bonus $5000

Panamanian bookmaker BetOnline has been in the online casino market for more than 25 years. The casino can be a good choice for beginners and experienced players, especially those who like to bet on American sports. Many events in the NFL, NBA, and NHL are offered here. BetOnline offers the following opportunities:

Various banking options (credit/debit cards min $25 up to $2500 for deposits);

A solid welcome bonus (50% up to $1000)

Bitcoin bonus (100% of up to $1000 + 35% bonus on every reload);

regular competitions with a prize fund of up to $500,000;

One of the best mobile platforms;

Games developed by trustworthy providers such as Betsoft and Magma;

Several restricted countries (e.g. Australia, France, The UK, etc.).

Bonus: $3000 casino bonus on the first three deposits.

