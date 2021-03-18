Top 10 Most Popular Native Casino Games

Gambling is a popular pastime that is played worldwide and has been entertaining people for the past 5000 years. Throughout time, the game has evolved alongside human societies and, with the coming of the internet era, casinos and betting operators have landed online. Now that most people have a smartphone, gambling and betting have become even more accessible and convenient, and the players are provided with all the possible gaming options and features to meet their needs at best.

This last year, it is not possible for players from many countries to reach their usual brick-and-mortar venues for gambling since restrictions and lockdowns have been implemented to confront the current pandemic, and it’s the same case for native casinos. However, at the same time online gambling websites and operators have worked at their best to enrich their online offer and satisfy the rising demand.

The online offer of casino games is now rich and diversified, and you can find almost every casino game that you used to play in a classical "physical" native casino venue. Playing online does present some apparent differences, but operators have designed neat solutions like live-gambling and video-gambling to make the playing experience as entertaining as possible. This article will present you with a description of the most popular online casino games you can currently find on the internet.

Top 10 Most Popular Online Casino Games

The following list of games represents the most popular casino games that are played online in countries like Canada, New Zealand, Ireland and the UK.

1. Online Slot Machines

Slot machines are very popular games, and there are thousands of different slots out there, each of which has a specific set of rules and gambling options. It is a simple and intuitive game: bright colors, lights, thrilling sounds and the hunt for the winning combination. Video slots are a very popular choice among players.

Many operators offer the players the chance to practise for free on the various machines to find out which they fancy the most before playing with a real wager.

2. Online Blackjack

Blackjack represents 31% of casino table game action. As the game is extremely popular in casinos worldwide, it is not surprising that the online version is also a player's favorite. The adrenaline spike that blackjack gives you has few equals on a green table. The game itself is not very different from Baccarat. However, blackjack can be considered a more commercial and popular variant.

Different versions of the game are played, and several operators offer different gaming options, such as live blackjack, live dealer blackjack, and video blackjack. Usually, players are 5 to 7 per table, and each player is dealt two cards (face up or down depending on the variant), and in most versions, the dealer also gets one or two cards. Each card is given a value, from cards 2 to 10, the value equals the pip value, whilst face cards are worth 10. Aces can be worth one or eleven. A hand's value is the sum of the card values.

Several scenarios are consequently possible; If the player is dealt an Ace and a ten-value card, it is called a "blackjack", and, unless the dealer also has one, the player wins (and usually receives a bonus). If the player exceeds 21, the player loses, even when the dealer also exceeds 21. If the dealer exceeds 21 and the player does not, the player wins. If the player's final sum is higher than the dealer's and does not exceed 21, the player wins. If both player and dealer have hands worth the same sum, no one wins.

Online you can find more than 100 different versions of blackjack, with different sets of rules and betting options. In addition to this, live-dealer and video versions will let you interact in different ways with the dealer and other players to meet all players' preferences.

3. Roulette

Roulette represents 24% of casino table game action. While this is essentially a game of pure chance, roulette has captured the imagination of players for centuries. Players have a variety of betting options; a bet can be placed on the exact number of the pocket the ball will land in, or a range of pockets, or the pocket's colour, or on whether the winning number is odd or even. The payouts depend on the type of bet and on the singular game, operator, or table. The roulette table usually imposes minimum and maximum bets. There are also some interesting Roulette variations that are very popular, like the Marvel Roulette, which includes an extra slot, leading to a second wheel where you can win a progressive jackpot.

4. Poker games

There are different table games out there that are based on poker. All together, they make up for 21% of casino table game action. Poker is one of the most frequently played card games, and it is probably the most famous of them all, from a mediatic point of view, and also generally speaking. There are dozens of different versions of this game, the most famous of which are Texas hold 'em and the classic five-card draw poker. The betting options depends on the variant, and some of these games also include progressive jackpot bets.

What makes poker a players' favorite is that, unlike most gambling games, little is left to luck. Strategy, skill, and psychology are fundamental components of this game's variants and are overall much more important than simple luck. Poker is one of the gambling games that require the most ability and skill, and it is possible to practise and improve your game over time, which is obviously a very appealing quality in a game.

Poker games are available in numerous fashions. Live poker and live-dealer poker are commonly played variants. Video poker is a favourite among millions of casino fans because the video version is the one that most feels like playing at an actual table and makes for the use of proper strategy as you would do it in a brick-and-mortar casino.

5. Baccarat

Baccarat represents 9% of casino table game action. The baccarat rules are quite complex and strongly depend on the version you're playing, but when playing online, the software handles the whole thing automatically, so all that is left to do is manage the bets. Some casinos will also offer side bets on the action. Baccarat is also available in live-dealer and video versions.

6. Craps

Craps makes up for 6% of casino table game action. The goal of the players is to predict the outcomes of the dice rolls or of a series of rolls of two dice. The most common bets are the "Pass Line", "Don't Pass", "Come", and "Don't Come".

7. Bingo

Bingo is an extremely popular game, and the online versions are also very common. In bingo, there is no room for strategies, only luck counts. It is a game of probability: numbers are drawn randomly by a caller, and players mark off the numbers on their personal cards. The winner is the first person who marks off all the numbers on the card. The betting options are numerous and depend on the single versions.

8. The Wheel of fortune

The Wheel of fortune, also known as the Wheel of 6, is a classic casino game and online pastime. Most commonly, spinning the Wheel is the more relaxing part of a broader session of play, in between more complex games. The Wheel is divided into segments, each of which has a symbol on it. The goal is to guess the winning segment, the segment the pin stops onto when the Wheel stops spinning.

9. Scratch Cards

Scratch cards are the simplest game to play, and they are mainly meant for the enthusiasts and for players who don't yet have the necessary experience and proper understanding to play the classic casino table games. Most online scratch cards are quite simply a virtual version of real cards, and the rules are just as basic.

10. Arcades

Many versions of popular arcade games are available on online casinos. The rules and the betting options depends on the specific game and variant.

