Tips on Negotiating a Lower Spectrum Cable Bill

Is your cable bill going beyond your budget for the month? Unexpected expenditures can arise, especially during tough economic times. So, it is not unheard of for people to find themselves without sufficient funds to pay the bills on their Spectrum cable. But if you thought there was no room for negotiation on the billed amount, guess again. And you don’t have to necessarily switch to a cheaper plan either. If you’re going through a cash flow problem, it is only fair that you try and negotiate a lower bill for your cable services. The trick is knowing how to do it. This blog will show you a few ways you could potentially lower your bill for the next period. Read on for more information.

Can Cable Bills Be Negotiated?

The short answer is simply; Yes. You can realistically negotiate a lower bill for your cable services in the United States. This applies to large-scale providers like Spectrum as well. Why do providers allow this and why isn’t this common knowledge? Providers are open to negotiation for two simple reasons: revenue and competition.

Like any business, cable providers thrive on revenues. In the provider’s case, these revenues are typically generated through subscriptions. When you enter into a subscription agreement, represent earnings for the provider spread out over the tenure of the agreement. On the other hand, most areas in the United States have multiple cable providers covering them. So, people are usually aware of the price points on similar plans from competing providers. Moreover, subscribers have no problems switching over to them.

Therefore, most customer-savvy providers will try to do their best in retaining you as a customer/subscriber, and not losing you to a competing provider. Many providers do this by offering you a lower cost on your bill. There are several approaches that you can try to this end, including:

Checklist for Preparing to Negotiate

Like any negotiation, one on a cable bill with your provider also requires preparation. The first thing you need is a recent cable bill. You also need a notepad and a pen to jot down key points and anything you agree to over the phone. You should also be ready to write down any details on prices, features, channel lineups, and promotions shared with you. If you don’t have a hard copy of your last bill on hand, you can still access it from your account on the provider’s website.

Make sure you have certain bits of information on hand and readily available. This will ensure a quick and smooth negotiation without having to rummage for information. The key information you need for this purpose includes:

Your customer account number, and security code.

Your social security number for identification.

The phone number associated with your account.

Your provider’s customer service phone number.

A list of researched competitor prices.

You can also speak to a representative on the provider’s official site via chat. But this is not advisable. Voice agents typically have more authority to offer you better prices, so try calling instead. Once you have all of this ready, you can move to the actual negotiation.

Ask for Promotions and Deals for Existing Customers

One of the easiest and quickest ways to lower a cable bill is to ask for promotional offers. Providers like Spectrum frequently offer great discounts and promotional deals to existing customers. If you are eligible for one, you may be able to instantly lower your bill by a significant margin.

Ask the provider’s representative for ways to reduce the charges on your bill. They usually have access to all ongoing promotions and should be able to tell you about any discounts you qualify for. However, these discounts are typically for a limited time. So, they will eventually stop applying to your bill when the offer expires and your bills will go up again.

Get a One-Time Credit on Your Cable Bill

If there are no promotional offers or if you are not eligible for one, it’s time to pull out the big guns. The provider offers a one-time credit on your bill. There are several types of credits available. However, this may not always work. But if you’re unable to get a discount or promotional price, a one-time credit can apply to your next cable bill and lower it for that billing period.

Remove Unneeded Features from Your Plan

Finally, if nothing else works, you may need to examine your cable plan. Look for features and extras that you don’t really use or need. Talk to the representative about removing these from your existing plan. You could remove premium channels, especially the ones that you added on as a limited-time freebie. Once the time limit expires, you’re charged a significant amount for networks like HBO, Showtime, or STARZ. Similarly, you should evaluate your existing lineup for channels that you don’t need. Even a minor removal of 7 channels can help you save significantly on your bill.