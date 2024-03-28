The Secret to A Clean and Cozy Home: Professional Tricks for Cleaning Shag Rugs in Auckland

Are you tired of struggling to keep your shag rugs looking clean and cozy? Look no further! In this blog post, we will uncover the secret to maintaining a spotless home with professional tricks for cleaning shag rugs in Auckland. Say goodbye to dust and dirt – it's time to reveal the best methods for keeping your space fresh and inviting. Let's dive in and discover how easy it can be to achieve a pristine living environment!

To keep your shag rug in tip-top condition, try these four easy home cleaning tricks.

Shake

A shaggy rug in Auckland is a luxurious piece of floor art that’s popular in many homes. While they look beautiful, they can also be difficult to maintain and clean if you’re not careful.

The best way to minimise dust and dirt build up is to give the rug a good shake on a regular basis. This will also help get rid of any spills or stains. Ideally, you should do this outside to minimise the amount of cleaning needed afterwards.

If you do happen to have a stain on your carpet, make sure to blot it as soon as possible. This will reduce the chances of it soaking into the fibres and causing further damage. A dry cloth or paper towel can be used to absorb the liquid and help it evaporate.

Vacuum

Despite being gorgeous, these fluffy shag rugs can also be tricky to keep clean. Their long piles are magnets for pet hair, crumbs and other grime.

It is recommended that you vacuum your shag rug at least once per week. However, the longer piles can clog your regular vacuum cleaner. So, it is best to use a canister-type vacuum or an upholstery attachment.

This will remove invisible soils and debris and help your shag rug look its best. It will also help reduce dust, dander and pollen in your home. You can further minimize the amount of dirt in your rugs by asking guests to take their shoes off and applying carpet cleaning powder immediately after a spill. You can even consider jute or sisal rugs which are eco-friendly and in style right now for those who wish to stay away from synthetic fibers. Lastly, you can shampoo your shag rug to get it clean and looking new.

Shampoo

A shag rug adds texture and warmth to a room, but it’s also easy to make a mess of. Whether you’re moving out of your Auckland home and need to get the carpets cleaned or you just want to refresh your old rugs, knowing how to clean shag rugs with the help of a shampoo will help you avoid any stains or odors.

To shampoo a shag rug, start by vacuuming it thoroughly to remove dirt and crumbs. Then mix a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle and lightly mist the rug. Try not to saturate the carpet, but focus on stained or dirty areas.

Once the carpet has dried, vacuum it again to remove any remaining baking soda and vinegar solution. Then use a brush to scrub the carpet to rejuvenate its fibres and leave it looking new. If you’re worried about the environment, you can make your own eco-friendly and safe carpet cleaner in Auckland from 3/4 cup of hydrogen peroxide, one tablespoon of vinegar, five drops of essential oil, and two tablespoons of fabric softener.

Dry Clean

Shag rugs are great for adding a touch of luxury to any room, but they can also be a bit tricky to clean. With long, thick piles of flufff and fabric, a shag rug can hold on to a lot of dirt and even trap odours.

The good news is that it’s pretty easy to keep your rugs looking great with some simple hacks. First, always vacuum them thoroughly to loosen any dirt and bacteria. Then, use a carpet cleaner to treat any stains – but be sure to read the label carefully to make sure your rug can handle it!

If you spill something sugary on your rug, blot it immediately to absorb as much of the liquid as possible. If the stain persists, try spraying the area with a mixture of water and a mild detergent or vinegar. Blot again until the spot disappears. If the stain isn’t fully removed, try using hydrogen peroxide on it. Afterwards, dry the area thoroughly with a clean towel.

Conclusion

As we have discussed, shag rugs can add comfort and warmth to your home, but they require special care when it comes to cleaning. By following these professional tips for cleaning shag rugs in Auckland, you can maintain the beauty and coziness of your rug for years to come. From regular vacuuming to spot treatment techniques, incorporating these tricks into your cleaning routine will ensure that your shag rug remains clean and inviting. So don't hesitate to invest in a quality shag rug for your home - with the right care, it will be a timeless addition to any room.