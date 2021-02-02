The Best Bathroom Suites for Small Spaces

Most people do not consider the bathroom for any but its functionality, so it often ends up being small. Although for some with tiny houses, they are left with no choice but to have it short. It doesn’t mean you can’t have the bathroom of your dreams with such a small space.

Bathroom suites are a complete set of your essential bathroom fixtures. It includes a bathtub or shower, a toilet, and a sink. With new modern bathroom designs, there are bathroom suites designed for small spaces but can give off an appearance as pleasing as those in bathrooms or even better. You can look at some designs through online websites such as Victoria Plumbing and order from them the bathroom suite that wows you.

Here are some factors and things that the best bathroom suites would have:

Small baths

Contrary to what people say, you can still opt for a bath rather than a shower for a small-spaced bathroom. There are small baths that cater to your needs, even with a minimal size. Baths offer a luxurious look for any bathroom. They can make your small space feel sumptuous and be available for relaxation at the end of a long and stressful day.

One-piece or wall-mounted toilets

Most bathroom suites for small spaces come with one-piece toilets and wall-mounted ones for those who budget it. One-piece toilets have smaller tanks that are connected to the bowl. It takes up smaller space than the standard two-piece toilets. The wall-mounted toilet saves the most space among them and is usually offered when you want a more modern-looking bathroom suite. However, installing it can be expensive since you have to put the tank inside the wall.

Small basins

Sometimes people can be careless about the size of things and unnecessarily buy items that take up space than they planned to. Sinks are where people usually brush their teeth, wash their hands, and such. It doesn’t have to be large unless you plan to wash clothes and other things with it. Although, corner sinks can allow you to have a wide sink yet still have more room for other items for your bathroom suite.

Shower enclosures

With new designs available, there are now shower enclosures that can only use up a minimal amount of space. More so, with it being enclosed, it can indeed limit the area it takes up and its glass giving off a luxurious look for your small bathroom. It can be an enclosure with doors or a corner enclosure with only a glass wall separating it from other fixtures.

Bath and shower combination

One of the ingenious innovations for small-space bathroom suites is the combination of bath and showers. Not only does it allow you to have the convenience of taking a bath with a shower, but it also provides you with the opportunity to relax with a bath. Moreover, this combination can also give off the luxury you want for your bathroom’s design and the overall experience you get from it.

There are some of the ideas and factors that you should observe and consider in choosing the bathroom suite for your home. There are various designs and combinations of fixtures available. Your preference for experience and design will be what matters the most in choosing, but you’ll want to have a suite that’s truly ideal for small spaces.