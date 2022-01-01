Texas Hold 'em Strategy: The 5 Strategies That Can Improve Your Game

The primary difference between tactics and strategy is that latter is a plan that involves considerable foresight. Meanwhile, tactics are something that saves our game in the nick of time. While both require wise decision-making, we will discuss some strategies that will enhance your game in the long run.

Since Texas Holdem is the most-played type of poker, we will discuss strategies concerning this variant. These will prove helpful when you are playing a casual cash game or in the casinos, and you might win the pot.

If you are a beginner or an intermediate player, you can easily follow these strategies and level up your cash game. As you gain experience and play poker more, you can craft your own strategy and see what works best for you. Understanding your opponents moves also help play your part better in online tournaments.

Opening Hands

Like any good warrior, you should check your weapons before you run ahead, screaming war cries. Your starting poker hands are a small part of your game. However, if chosen correctly, it can get you that winning the pot.

Now, assessing your starting hands' strength is not an easy task, but you can master it over time. The first thing you should consider is the number of players at the table. It is to bluff and wins against one player rather than six. Lesser the players, the higher the chances of you winning.

Your position at the table also matters. If you are closer to the button, you can hold a wider range of the initial hand. Try to assess whether the hand you are making will perform after the flop. Your hand should be worthy of bluffing or at least a semi-bluff (only in suitable cash games with suitable players). Make a hand that will make you money.

Size your bet the right way

If you drift far away in your dreamland at the Texas Holdem table, then you are more prone to making bad bets. Because you are unlikely to keep track of what's happening on the table. For placing appropriate bets, you are supposed to be attentive to the game.

• Pre-flop

As a beginner, you should take the standard pre-flop raise. If you try to raise some unusual amount, things may not work out in your favour. If your bet does not make sense to other players, they will have a tough time making a decision, which may lead to your loss.

• Post-flop

If you have made a pre-flop bet, you will also have to make a post-flop bet. This is called a continuation bet, and ideally, it should be 50% to 70% of the pot. A big continuation bet automatically translates into a strong hand. If you are playing at lower levels, your opponents will also believe that you are about to defeat them. You should be considerate while placing this bet. A small bet might require you to bet again. And at the same time, a big hand might burn a hole through your pocket if your hand is weak.

• Bluffs

The art of bluffing is a lifelong practice. And awkward bluffing has some serious effects on your bankroll. A bluff bet gone wrong can make you lose your money and take the pot away from you. Refrain from making poor bets based on half-baked bluffing skills.

• Understand the value

If you have a great pot-winning hand, then try to cash in the value of that hand. Seasoned poker players' secret to big wins is that they make very few poor bets. They can predict the opponent's psyche, and hence, they place aptly sized bets. If you place bigger bets, some players might fold and back out.

Don't limp

Limping is seen as a weak poker strategy. Any experienced poker player would take advantage if they observe you limping often. This is a sign that you are unaware of how your hand will perform. Often, you will end up in post-flop with an okay-ish hand. You might not even get the value your hand deserves if it's a good hand.

Limping is a good move when you know the game is passive, and you will quickly get to board without betting much.

Instead of limping, you can straightaway fold the weak hand or raise if you think your hand can sustain it. If you put on a high rise in a passive Texas Hold 'em game, many players after you will get defensive.

Folding at the right time

A good poker player will know exactly when to fold and save their bankroll. It is one of the most important poker tips to follow. Winning is not always about pushing your luck, applying tricks (like in movies), and making huge bets to scare opponents. This is not how it works in the actual world. When you have a bad hand, it is nearly impossible to win.

Moreover, saving your bankroll has other benefits. You can play aggressively when you have a great hand.

Why your seat matters

This might seem a little odd to a beginner, but your position at the poker table matters. If you are seated in an advantageous position, you can analyze your opponent's moves and decide your moves better. It is the best poker strategy to follow. You can bluff effectively as you have witnessed most of the actions unfold before you. You get to attack the blinds and place better bets. River calls can be shorter, and there are other benefits. Sadly, very few players understand the importance of grabbing the right chair. But you can take advantage of their ignorance and make the best of your position!

Many poker strategy articles will tell you different secrets. The truth is, you can mix and combine various poker tip for beginners and poker strategy and build a long term strategy that works for you. You cannot become a bluff-master overnight with unbeatable poker skills. Additionally, the poker tournament strategy differs greatly from general cash games.