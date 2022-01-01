Ten interesting facts about Mana

Mana is one of the coins that many people should know well because, since the Metaverse trend in late 2021, Mana coin has risen hundreds of percent without being considerate. It caused anyone holding a Decentraland or Mana coin to raise their hands. Even during this period, the Decentraland price may see a slight downward trend in Bitcoin's stagnant sideway. But this is an opportunity to consider picking some good coins to stick with each other. And in response to the Metaverse trend that will rise again in 2022, let's know about Decentraland, one of the most exciting virtual reality games of the year. If you’re interested in knowing risk management in crypto trading clicks here for more information.

1. It was founded in 2015 by two experienced blockchain developers, meilich and Ordano.

2. Decentraland is a virtual world game running on Ethereum where players can interact with other players worldwide. And can build or decorate anything you want, including trading land or other objects within the game for real currency.

3. Ranked 31st in the World's Most Valuable Coins It ranks five places above Sandbox and is worth $1 billion.

4. It is a coin without Max Supply, so more than 2.19 billion coins are now in the system.

5. There are 90,000 virtual land plots within the game and are currently being sold for the lowest price of 4,688 Mana.

6. Global tech giant Samsung recently entered Decentraland. As a result, a virtual store named Samsung 837X was created.

7. Mana has a growth rate from the beginning of 2021 to the All-Time High period at 69.48 times or 6,949% or if friends invest 10,000 money on Jan. 1, 2021, and sell at the peak of the price.

8. All-Time High goes on Nov. 25, 2021, at $5.9.

9. Decentraland will be hosting the world's first virtual Fashion Week on March 24 - 27, 2022.

10. Decentraland will host the closing party of the Australian Open Tournament, the world's largest tennis tournament, in 2022!

The present Global brands and many important events are becoming increasingly interested in the virtual world. This tendency may indicate that the world is changing, and there are still many opportunities in the world of Metaverse in the future.

What is The Sandbox?

The Sandbox is a 3D Metaverse world available on the same Ethereum network as Decentraland. The difference is that in Sandbox, "players" can create, own, or experience gaming in a state-of-the-art, decentralized Metaverse world.

Players can freely create areas (LAND) in their virtual world. Without being restricted or controlled by any organization or entity, combined with the potential of blockchain and NFT, players are the actual owners of those assets. They can use those assets to generate additional returns.

Similarities of Decentraland and the Sandbox

Both projects are Metaverse-related platforms based on the Ethereum network, focusing on bringing the world's virtual reality experience to life. Decentraland and The Sandbox are based on the Ethereum blockchain, and the platform offers low scalability and high transaction fees.

Decentraland's main currency is MANA, and The Sandbox is SAND, both of which are in ERC-20 format and are built on the Ethereum network. Both Decentraland and The Sandbox use NFT technology to offer in-game assets such as LAND, buildings, or structures to art and sentimental collectibles. These collections are traded on Open Sea, the leading NFT Marketplace with many users and interests. Users can sell the land within Decentraland and The Sandbox for a high price. 12,000-15,000 Dollars ever!!

The Sandbox also offers a similar overall gameplay experience to Decentraland. Both projects allow players to travel to different islands, complete missions obtained from NPCs, or craft items and make money from them. That

Difference between Decentraland and the Sandbox

Each game's land has a different name. For example, Decentraland is called "Parcels" while The Sandbox is called "LAND." Parcels and LAND have 90,000 and 166,464 plots, respectively.

Decentraland can be accessed through a web browser according to its official website. The Sandbox, on the other hand, requires users to download the app and create an account using their email address to participate in the Metaverse world. In contrast, users who wish to play in the Decentraland world can easily access it: No email is required for signup. Moreover, Decentraland allows players to easily connect their MetaMask or any other ERC-20 Wallet to the platform. The Sandbox plans to extend the platform's offerings to the Polygon network to increase scalability and reduce transaction fees on the platform. Fees on the Polygon network are over 100 times cheaper than the Ethereum network, which has a very positive effect on the players in the game. People don't have to pay thousands of money in transaction fees on the Polygon network anymore.

Decentraland is trying to develop a protocol called IPSME (Idempotent Publish/Subscribe Messaging Environment). It will make Decentraland's Metaverse easily interoperable with other projects. If successful, it will raise and change the face of the Metaverse world excitingly.

Summary of Decentraland VS the Sandbox

Both are industry-leading Metaverse projects led by Decentraland.

They were followed by The Sandbox, which has evolved outstandingly? It is supported and invested in by many leading companies. It has elevated and brought the Metaverse into the mainstream and made more people aware of it.

These are the projects in which the investors are interested. And it is an alternative for investors to play and invest in projects that meet our guidelines and preferences.