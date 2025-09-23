Rookie Watch: Fresh Talent Poised to Shake Up 2025 Futures

The 2025 MLB season has been a captivating display of youthful exuberance and raw talent, as a new class of rookies has burst onto the scene, threatening to upend the established order. Their impactful performances are not just a feel-good story; they are a major factor in the futures market, with their success or failure directly influencing everything from Rookie of the Year odds to team win totals and World Series predictions. Here’s a look at some of the key rookies who are shaking up the 2025 futures.

Nick Kurtz, 1B, Oakland Athletics

The American League Rookie of the Year race has a clear frontrunner, and he’s wearing an Oakland A's uniform. First baseman Nick Kurtz, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, has been nothing short of sensational. After a lightning-fast ascent through the minor leagues, Kurtz has translated his elite bat-to-ball skills and power into historic major league production. He’s putting up an OPS over 1.000 and is a near-unanimous favorite in the AL ROY polls, with FanDuel listing him as a significant betting favorite.

His legendary four-homer game in July was a highlight that solidified his status as a betting lock for the award. The presence of Kurtz, along with his fellow rookie teammate Jacob Wilson, has brought a new level of excitement to the long-struggling Athletics franchise. For futures bettors, the A's suddenly look like a far more compelling option for exceeding their preseason win totals, a direct result of Kurtz's immediate and overwhelming success.

Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

In the National League, the top of the rookie conversation is dominated by a flamethrower from Milwaukee. Right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has been a revelation for the Brewers, establishing himself as a legitimate ace in a rotation that has been hit with injuries. Misiorowski's arsenal, highlighted by a fastball that consistently hits triple digits, has made him a strikeout machine and a nightmare for opposing hitters.

His dominant run has not only put him in contention for the National League Rookie of the Year award, but it has also significantly bolstered the Brewers' odds of winning the NL Central. His arrival on the big stage has given Milwaukee's futures bettors a reason to be confident in their team's chances, with his accountability on the mound potentially being the difference in a tight divisional race. While a recent injury has raised some questions, his initial dominance has cemented his place as a game-changer.

Drake Baldwin, C, Atlanta Braves

While Jacob Misiorowski is a force on the mound, Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin has been a model of consistency at the plate. Baldwin, a third-round pick in 2022, has exceeded expectations, not just with his defensive prowess behind the plate but with his powerful and timely hitting. He’s been a crucial part of the Braves' offense, driving in runs and providing valuable production from a position not always known for its offensive output.

Baldwin’s performance has made him a top contender for the NL Rookie of the Year award and has given the Braves a huge boost. For future bettors, a team that was already a World Series favorite has become even more formidable with the surprise production from its rookie catcher. Baldwin’s ability to step into a key role and perform at a high level has made the Braves' futures more attractive than ever.

Jasson Domínguez, OF, New York Yankees

After an injury-plagued season, New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez has finally made his long-awaited full-season debut, and the results have been promising. Known as "The Martian" for his otherworldly talent and hype, Domínguez got off to a slow start but has since found his rhythm. His power and speed have been on display, and his ability to contribute as a true five-tool player is becoming more apparent with each game.

While he may not be at the very top of the AL Rookie of the Year race, his steady improvement and clutch performances have been instrumental for the Yankees. His presence in the lineup has provided a much-needed spark and has helped solidify the team's standing as a top contender. The Yankees’ futures odds are directly tied to the performance of their young core, and Domínguez is a crucial piece of that puzzle.

Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have a legitimate star in the making in right-hander Cade Horton. He has been a beacon of consistency for a rotation that has battled injuries throughout the season. Horton, who was drafted seventh overall in 2022, has delivered a string of impressive starts, showcasing his poise and a deep arsenal of pitches. His ability to go deep into games and keep his team in a position to win has been invaluable.

Horton’s consistent performance has propelled him into the conversation for the NL Rookie of the Year award and has made the Cubs' futures a more appealing bet. As the Cubs fight for a playoff spot in a competitive NL Central, Horton's contributions on the mound could be the deciding factor, making his performance a key determinant in the team’s ultimate fate and its futures odds.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 MLB season has unequivocally been defined by the rookie class. From the record-breaking power of Nick Kurtz to the electric arm of Jacob Misiorowski, these young players aren't just a glimpse into the future; they are actively shaping the present. Their immediate contributions have not only revitalized their respective franchises but have also made the betting landscape more dynamic and unpredictable than ever. For fans, it's a testament to the incredible talent in the minor league pipeline.