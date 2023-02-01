Roobet Alternatives 2023: 10 Trusted Crypto Gambling Sites Like Roobet

Because of the many options available to its players, Roobet has become a trusted brand in the online gambling world. Roobet is a trustworthy Bitcoin casino that accepts other cryptocurrencies and offers many games and bonuses. But what if Roobet does not work in your region? What are some gambling websites like Roobet that can be available in your state?

ORDB continues to research and work to choose credible crypto casinos. If you are one of such gamblers willing to upgrade your crypto gambling experience, here are 10 of the finest Roobet alternatives!

10 Best Crypto Gambling Sites Like Roobet 💯

Main facts

The well-known crypto casino and gambling website Stake Casino offers a stunning range of games and is supported by a Curacao license.

The Stake casino is better than the Roobet casino in every aspect, such as gaming variety, bonuses, and other perks. Stake provides a fantastic portfolio of games (including Plinko and Wheel), but its promotions are also well-known for being fiercely competitive compared to other top bitcoin gambling sites.

Players in various challenges or tournaments sometimes have access to massive financial rewards. This leading Bitcoin casino is the finest for playing DOGE online.

Here is the short list of games offered at Stake casino

Slots: The Hand of Midas, Sweet Bonanza, Gorilla Mayhem, Sugar Rush, Floating Dragon, The Dog House.

Table games: Red Dog, Hilo, Sic-Bo, Roulette, Blackjack, and others.

Live games: Monopoly Big Baller, Roulette Live, Blackjack Live, Cash, Crash, Crazy Coin Flip.

Bonuses

Right away, you can claim these bonuses!

10% Rakeback with the code GET10BACKBONUS

Weekly $50k Giveaway

Daily $100K race

Main facts

Cloudbet crypto betting hub is one of the top crypto casinos that offer some of the most fiercely contested BTC games. With its extensive range of entertainment, Cloudbet ensures that players can immediately identify and participate in their favorite game type.

Players of the Cloudbet crypto casino may also access live Roulette, Baccarat, Jackpot slots, Provably fair games, table games, Blackjack, and many other games offered by Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Play'n Go, and other top gambling software providers.

Conversing with the dealer and other players at your table in this game version increases the excitement level. The games include a variety of side bets, like Perfect Pairs and 21+3, so you may improve your experience and increase your earnings.

Some top gambling picks at Cloudbet are

Live entertainment: Teen Patti, Peek Baccarat, Blackjack Riga, Berlin, Speed Roulette, Blackjack Salon Prive (99,5% RTP!).

Slots: Hand of Anubis, Forge of Fortunes, Take the Kingdom, Amazon Kingdom, Book of Sirens, and Amazing Link Bounty.

High-roller games: Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal, and XXXTreme Lightning Roulette.

Bonuses

Welcome Bonus: The crypto gambling site offers a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 5 BTC to all new customers.

Free Spin Tuesday: Deposit $20 or more every Tuesday to get 20 free spins!

$30 Game Show Bonus: Play entertaining Evolution game shows to receive a bonus of up to $30!

Thursday Deposit Bonus: Each Thursday, depending on your level of loyalty, you'll earn a deposit bonus of more significant amounts.

Overview

BitStarz is a multi-award-winning top cryptocurrency casino and one of the finest gambling hubs offering games like Roobet and better! It has an excellent gaming portfolio from some of its greatest creators. Live casino games, Slots, poker roulette, and baccarat are among the traditional and current titles available.

BitStarz's system incorporates provably fair game technology. That implies that all of the game outcomes are entirely verifiable and trustworthy. The aesthetics are excellent, and the games include real-time data on victories and a thorough discussion of the game's rules, RTP, verifiable fairness, and strategic advice.

To protect your data, the site additionally employs modern SSL encryption. The game selection has earned BitStarz the title of finest Roobet alternative crypto casino.

Bonuses

Welcome Bonus: New players are welcomed with a mouth-watering Double Deposit Bonus of up to 5BTC + 180 free spins.

Table Wars: A weekly battle among table gaming enthusiasts in which the top 40 players compete for a portion of a big €10,000 prize fund.

Slot Wars: A weekly promotion in which the top 150 slot players compete for a share of €5,000 and 5,000 free spins.

Overview

7BitCasino is a prominent Roobet-like crypto gambling site that provides a variety of playing activities — the Bitcoin slot machines are the best part.

You may also play various blackjack games at 7BitCasino, including American Blackjack, European Blackjack, and Super 7 Live Blackjack. Aside from these standard variations, 7BitCasino also provides innovative games like Multi-Hand Blackjack, Double Exposure Live Blackjack, and Pontoon.

For those who desire the authentic casino experience, 7BitCasino offers live dealer games. The games are televised in HD quality with experienced dealers, providing an immersive and entertaining playing experience.

Given its great collection of Jackpot slots, no wonder many gamblers use this casino, attempting to score another biggest win in casino history.

Bonuses

Welcome Bonus: Every new player will receive a 100% bonus of up to 5 BTC plus 100 free spins as a welcome bonus.

Reload Bonus: Do you need a new start to your week? Every Monday, you'll get a 25% reload bonus!

Wednesday Free Spins: Sign up today to earn 100 free or 40 free spins for beginners.

End your weekend on a high note: cashback incentives of up to 20% are available if you play during this period.

VIP Club: To reward devoted players, 7Bit Casino has a special club. Players may earn comp points by playing games and redeem them for admission to the club's higher tiers.

Overview

CatCasino, which debuted in 2021, is one of the most recent entrants to the never-ending sea of online casinos, with a large library of over 3000 games. It is one of the best crypto gambling sites like Roobet. Its website has a basic and cartoonish style with a simple framework and a giant interactive banner focusing on promotions and game categories.

The crypto-friendly casino offers many of the best online casino games, including traditional/video/3D slots, various tables, scratch cards, stellar progressive jackpots, and live dealers.

The casino has awesome table games and above 3000 slots. Gamblers can quickly distinguish the different segments and take in all the important details. The casino's 24/7 service staff will make your experience enjoyable.

Bonuses

CatCasino's bonuses include numerous sorts of prizes that you might receive:

At CatCasino, you will get 1st Deposit of 200% + 100 Free Spins.

Welcome bonuses; free spins for immediate winnings; promo-code incentives; random gifts for active participants; other gifts and temporary promotions

Welcome Bonus Pack: The online casino provides a welcome bonus package that includes a first deposit bonus of up to 400 EUR (100% of the top-up amount), a second deposit of up to 500 EUR (50% of the top-up amount); third deposit of up to 600 EUR (25% of the top-up amount); fourth deposit of up to 500 EUR (50% of the top-up amount); and 5th deposit: up to 400 EUR (100% of the first deposit).

Overview

mBit is a fantastic Roobet-like bitcoin gambling site that is an excellent choice for individuals who want to have fun while playing modern casino games along with all-time classics. This casino has many games to suit all gamblers, from beginners to experts. It is also among the best crypto blackjack sites.

The mBit casino offers a large selection of table games and slots with over 3000 titles, including jackpots, video poker, and live dealer games.

At this bitcoin casino, you may use Bitcoin or other accepted cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Dogecoin to play games. If required, the casino makes currency transfers simple for you.

Bonuses

Welcome Bonus: Players may take advantage of the substantial welcome offer of up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins.

Refer a Friend Bonus: If you motivate another person to play at the mBit casino, you will receive 200 free spins and a 30% deposit bonus.

Daily Deal: Get a reload bonus of up to 15% or 35 free spins daily.

Loyalty Program: The program provides free spins, cashback, reload bonuses, a Bizzy quiz challenge, and many other benefits.

Overview

JooCasino features one of the best gaming selections on the market. Scratch cards, surprise drops, aviator, and hold & wins are just a few of the casino's many offerings. The rewards at JooCasino's tournaments are appealing.

At the time of writing, there is a Wonder iHunt with a massive prize pool that includes Apple gadgets, €3.5k, and 5k free spins. There are three types of mystery drops: grand, mega, and major, with a total prize pool of more than €530k.

Bonuses

JooCasino offers a welcome bonus of 1000 EUR and 100 Free Spins

There are welcome and reload bonuses, although they are pretty big!

For example, the welcome bonus is accessible for the first three deposits, while the reload bonus is available twice a week.

Overview

BC.GAME is a top-rated international crypto gambling site like Roobet, where you may play various classic online gambling games for cryptocurrencies. The BC.GAME casino offers over 8000 games, including Dice, custom games, live games, Roulette, slots, and video poker. Its originals are stellar!

The game's interface is simple and intuitive, enabling a lag-free and stress-free play experience. The minimum and maximum bets per hand vary from 0.5 and 20 mBTC, respectively.

Bonuses

Up to 180% Bonus with a promo code "bonusordb"

There are great boosts for every deposit bonus you make! The first one gives you a 270% boost, the second will triple your deposit, the third gives you 330%, and the fourth makes your deposit 360% bigger.

Rakeback! That makes this casino great for Poker, too.

Regular recharges

Competitions

Task hub (cool and unique bonus that gives you perks for small tasks)

Their VIP club is great.

Overview

Las Atlantis is a Roobet USA alternative with an extensive range of crypto games, including tri-card poker, RNG table games, craps, baccarat, and many other games.

There are various alternatives for playing for real money in the Las Atlantis online casino's lobby, divided into several different types of games. Here, you may play slots featuring popular themes, including Aztec's Treasure, Achilles, and T-Rex.

In addition to the video poker machines, standard slots and specialty games are offered, and ViG also provides a live dealer casino.

Bonuses

280% Welcome Bonus of up to $14000

Daily compliments

Up to 165% Slot Bonus on Litecoin deposits.

Overview

PuntCasino is one of the best sites like Roobet in the US, holding a legitimate gaming license issued by the Curacao government. Punt Casino mainly caters to experienced gamblers since it does not provide any demo versions of its games, forcing you to jump right into the action.

That, along with its huge welcome and loyalty incentives, is why many professional cryptocurrency players have switched to this casino. Punt Casino has even entered our list of the top altcoin casinos in general because of its welcome bonuses and laser focus on offering its users a digital experience.

Punt Casino offers a smaller selection of games than other online casinos, emphasizing quality over the number and offering some of the most incredible Bitcoin roulette, poker, baccarat, and slot experiences, along with Roobet crash alternative offers.

Bonuses

An exclusive bonus of up to 6 BTC + 100 free spins

Welcome Bonus: With your first deposit, you'll receive a hefty 150% Welcome bonus of up to $1500 and 500 free spins on slots or keno for deposits of $25 or more.

How Can You Select the Best Alternative of Roobet? 🤔

Many crypto betting sites like Roobet have a variety of games to pick from, but not all casinos are good. In the modern era, the internet offers various threats; therefore, it's best to double-check the websites before depositing your money. Here are some suggestions for finding a safe and secure online casino.

Prioritize your gambling goals

Playing at an online casino is a lot of fun, and you have a good chance of winning most of the available games. Before signing up for a game, think about what kind of experience you hope to have.

Website security check

Examine how effectively the site is safeguarded against hackers and other risk factors. Several websites offer evaluations and reviews of these casinos, so check them out before playing on any risky website. Prioritize options with SSL encryption and blockchain technologies!

Device compatibility

is crucial because only some websites are designed for mobile gambling. The best online casinos (especially crypto casinos) usually contribute a lot to website design for various devices. If a casino has a good mobile version combined with the best desktop design, that is a green flag!

Bonuses

All decent casinos offer sign-up bonuses. That is a welcome bonus for new players and might help you win even more money. These incentives have certain restrictions and conditions, so read them before signing up. Examine the various internet promotions before selecting one.

Check deposit methods

You must first make a deposit to play — that is axiomatic. So, always seek a casino with many deposit options because

Some deposit methods are safer than others (for instance, crypto deposits are under extra protection)

Some deposits will be instant, and others might require confirmations from third parties like banks (you want to avoid the latter)

Some deposit methods have minimum or zero fees

Some deposit methods mean that you can get an additional bonus

Several deposit options (mostly Neteller and Skrill) might stop you from claiming the welcome bonus

And there might be other challenges or perks.

A wisely-picked deposit method will keep you from losing your money. Furthermore, when making deposits, consider all the available payment alternatives to select the ones ideal for you.

Deposit/withdrawal limits

Every decent casino has a restriction on how much money may be deposited or withdrawn in a certain period. You should always verify the legitimacy of any crypto-gambling site before joining any online casino to avoid fraud.

Customer assistance

A top-notch casino website would provide 24/7 customer support via email, phone calls, live chat, etc. If you have questions, contact customer service since they can usually assist you. Only some casinos have good customer support and many communication channels — prioritize those.

Final Words 👋

Research each option thoroughly before committing to one because they have different features! Check the variety of games they provide and the quality of their customer care. If you're uncertain how anything works, you probably won't want to risk losing money trying to figure it out.

Bu-u-ut you can also start playing immediately because the mentioned Roobet alternatives have already undergone the tests. These gambling websites like Roobet have enough perks and games to make a gambler happy. Best of luck with your next session at Roobet alternatives!

FAQ 📝

Are online casinos fair?

Most online gambling sites utilize RNGs for the generation of fair results. RNGs are computer systems that ensure game outcomes are random so that players may expect results comparable to those in a live casino. Unfortunately, many internet casinos falsify outcomes to gain an unfair edge. Avoiding them is also simple.

What are the best casino bonuses for Poker?

The #1 thing you can use for Poker is the welcome deposit bonus. Yet, note that some casinos might not let you wager the bonus in those games (check T&C to guarantee you have an opportunity to do that). The best bonus with zero wagering you can get is Rakeback. Stake and BC.Game have Rakeback bonuses!

Which games are offered at online gambling sites?

You can play almost any casino game. Table, card, video poker, and slot games are available at most casinos. Many locations offer an extensive selection, so you'll probably discover a game you like.

Are live dealer games in online casinos real?

Live dealer games at internet casinos simulate a land-based experience. They broadcast live dealers at simple tables to your computer screen. The dealers follow your directions as usual when you play. So, yes, the live dealer rooms at online casinos are real — you can test it by communicating with a casino worker.

Disclaimer ⚠️

Please remember the responsible gambling principles.

Addiction to gambling affects people of all ages, genders, and cultures. Keep in mind safe gaming guidelines. Even though it appears to be harmless, gambling addiction can cause harm to family, friends, and society.

If you suspect a gambling addiction, please consult at 1-800-522-4700 and talk with National Problem Gaming experts about ways to make gaming safer for you and others.

Some gaming websites may be unavailable in your location. Check your local laws to discover if online gambling is permitted.

Here are the free resources that can help you with a gambling challenge!