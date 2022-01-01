Requirements to Obtain Portugal Residence

Portugal offers entrepreneurs an affordable Residency by Investment program. With Golden Visa, non-EU investors can access all the benefits this European country provides.

Discussions about the benefits of living in Portugal can be almost infinite. Sunny beaches in summer and warm snow-free winters, low crime rates, friendly locals, accessible and high-quality healthcare, and vast possibilities for business and travel in Europe make this country one of the best places to reside.

You can get a residence permit under general conditions:

Marry a Portuguese citizen.

Find work in the country.

Enter the university.

Confirm that there is housing in Portugal and sufficient passive income.

Another way is to take advantage of a residency investment program and obtain Portugal Golden Visa. Many non-EU entrepreneurs choose the second way to quickly and comfortably access all the benefits Portugal provides.

What are Portugal Golden Visa requirements?

One of the main advantages of this residency-by-investment program is that Portugal Golden Visa requirements 2022 are pretty loyal: no need to live in the country most of the year or learn Portuguese. In addition, the process takes from four to six months. You can renew your resident status every two years, but you must keep funds in the country.

So, the main Portugal Golden Visa residency requirement is an investment.

What are the Investment Options to meet the Portugal Golden Visa requirements?

There are several ways to invest in the Portuguese economy.

Purchase of the real estate

The minimum investment in modern real estate is EUR 400,000 for sparsely populated areas and EUR 500,000 for others.

Another option is buying renovation property: EUR 280,000 for places with low population density and EUR 350,000 for other regions.

Business investment

An investor can open a company in Portugal to get a Golden Visa.

The requirements are as follows:

Creation of ten or more jobs;

Investments of 500,000 euros or more and the creation of five positions.

Under the same conditions, you can invest in an existing business.

Capital investments

Another popular option among investors is capital investment.

There are several options:

A deposit in a Portuguese bank for at least EUR 1,500.000;

Investments from EUR 500,000 in research activities;

A contribution of EUR 250,000 to restore and preserve the national cultural heritage;

Shares in investment and venture funds of EUR 500,000.

At least 60% of the fund's assets must go to companies headquartered in Portugal.

What are the needed papers?

According to Immigrant Invest specialist Elena Ruda, the required documents for the Portugal Golden Visa are as follows:

Certificate of ownership of the real estate and a contract of sale of the real estate;

Government-approved restoration project (in case of purchase of property for repair);

Applicants' passports;

Documents confirming legal entry and residence in Portugal;

Health insurance card;

Request for consultation of the Portuguese Criminal record;

Clean criminal record from the country of residence;

Certificates on the absence of debts;

Certificates of marriage and children's birth;

Document showing the presence of legal income;

Identification code.

Who can obtain a residence permit together with an investor?

Portugal also provides the possibility for family members of the applicant for the residence permit:

Spouse (monogamous marriage).

Children of the principal applicant or spouse up to the age of 18 years, who are unmarried and are fully financially supported by the main applicant.

Children of the applicant or spouse between the ages of 18 and 23 who are unmarried, study in universities full-time, and are on the full financial support of the principal applicant.

Parents and grandparents of the principal applicant or spouse who are entirely financially dependent on the main applicant.

This list does not include a former spouse.

What are the benefits of the Portugal Golden Visa?

With the residence permits in Portugal, non-EU investors can enjoy many perks this European country provides.

We'll discuss the essential ones:

Visa-free travel within Schengen countries.

Property prices in Portugal are lower than the European average.

Portugal is among the safest countries in Europe and the world. It ranks third in the Global Peace Index (2020 Global Peace Index).

The country has a mild Mediterranean climate, clean beaches, and comfortable living, working, and recreation conditions.

In conclusion

After five years of holding a residence permit in Portugal, a program participant will be eligible to apply for citizenship under general conditions, or the investor can continue to enjoy the advantages of the Portugal Golden Visa.