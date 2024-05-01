Proposed Tribal Gambling Updates Could Change Online Betting in The USA

There are likely going to be major changes soon for gambling establishments hosted by Native Americans in the U.S. The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has proposed rules that could affect online gambling. This could be the biggest change in this area since the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) 1988. The public has a limited time to comment on these proposals before the Bureau finalizes and releases the amended rules.

Two suggested changes could greatly affect online gambling in America:

If a state has legalized any type of class three gambling, the state would need to negotiate with tribes over every class three game. If a state refuses to negotiate, there is a risk it could be accused of dishonesty. If the state has real worries about certain types of gambling, it might ask for limits or bans. But, if a game is clearly forbidden, there might be no need to discuss it.

Class three gaming refers to a category of gambling activities regulated by the IGRA. The games include ones you'd usually find in a casino, like betting on sports, classic games like blackjack, roulette, craps, and poker, slot machines, and gambling online.

The second significant proposed change is on mobile gambling. Tribes might be able to provide mobile betting all over their home state without needing a business license which could give tribes more power over online betting. This rule is based on past legal cases like the Bay Mills case in 2014 and current cases like the agreement between the Seminole Tribe and Florida. However, there are legal obstacles, including state and national laws that limit mobile betting.

There’s another important suggested policy change related to land ownership. Land-in-trust means land that a tribe owns but the government looks after it. The tribes can use the land for different things, like running casinos. The suggested change in rules might change how this land is taken care of and who gets to decide what gambling can happen there like what games are allowed and how money is shared.

For the proposed arrangement to be effective, three specific conditions need to be met:

The gaming activity must take place on tribal land, ensuring that it falls under the authority of the tribe. This is important because tribal lands are independent and not subject to the same state laws that govern gambling outside of these lands. However, the Indian tribe can operate the games only if the tribe and the state have agreed to a tribal-state gaming compact.

The tribe must be the regulatory authority overseeing the gambling operations, making sure the gambling establishments follow the set rules and standards. The tribe can keep control over gambling activities and make sure the benefits of these operations support the tribal community. The National Indian Gaming Commission is already in place, and in order to oversee gambling operations, it’s likely tribes will refer to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

The individual placing bets must not be physically located on land belonging to another tribe as this could potentially conflict with territorial boundaries. This rule is very important for honoring each tribe’s freedom and strength. But, it’s worth noting that understanding these rules, especially when it comes to online betting, is a hot topic and could end up in court. Adding online casino sites to tribal gaming might start legal arguments. Government officials and gambling companies are afraid of how this might change the current rules and how the gambling market might resist.

If these changes happen, they could transform the gambling industry, for example, there could be more tribal casinos. But, it’s important to remember that these are just suggested changes and people can give their opinions on them and they could be changed before they are final.