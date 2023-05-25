Postnuptial Agreements: What They Are and Why You Might Need One

Marriage is a beautiful thing, but it is important to ensure that both parties are protected in case the marriage doesn't work out. One way of doing this is through a postnuptial agreement. This type of agreement is becoming increasingly popular, but many people still don't know what it is or why they might need one.

In this blog post, we will explain what postnuptial agreements are, the difference between prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, reasons why you might need one, postnuptial agreement laws in Illinois, how to create a postnuptial agreement, and the benefits of having one.

What is a Postnuptial Agreement?

A postnuptial agreement is a legal document that is created by a married couple after they get married. This document outlines how the couple’s assets will be divided in the event of a divorce or separation. The agreement can also include provisions on spousal support, property division, and other issues that may arise in the event of a divorce.

A postnuptial agreement is similar to a prenuptial agreement, but the difference is that a postnuptial agreement is created after the couple has already gotten married. This means that they already have a better idea of what their assets and finances look like, which can make it easier to create an agreement that is fair to both parties.

Difference between Prenuptial and Postnuptial Agreements

A prenuptial agreement is created before the couple gets married, while a postnuptial agreement is created after they are already married. The purpose of both types of agreements is the same, which is to protect both parties in case the marriage doesn't work out.

The main difference between the two is that a prenuptial agreement is created when the couple is still in the planning stages of their marriage, and they may not have a clear picture of their finances and assets. A postnuptial agreement, on the other hand, is created after the marriage has already taken place, and the couple has a better understanding of their finances.

Reasons Why You Might Need a Postnuptial Agreement

There are several reasons why you might need a postnuptial agreement. One of the most common reasons is if there has been a change in your financial situation. For example, if one spouse inherits a large sum of money, they may want to protect that money in case of a divorce.

Another reason why you might need a postnuptial agreement is if one spouse has started a business. In this case, they may want to protect the business assets in case of a divorce.

Postnuptial agreements can also be useful if there has been a change in the relationship. For example, if the couple has gone through a period of separation and then reconciled, they may want to create a postnuptial agreement to ensure that their assets are protected in case of another separation.

Postnuptial Agreement Laws in Illinois

In Illinois, postnuptial agreements are governed by the Illinois Uniform Premarital Agreement Act. This act outlines the requirements for the validity of a postnuptial agreement.

The act requires that the agreement be in writing, signed by both parties, and that both parties have had an opportunity to consult with an attorney. The agreement must also be entered into voluntarily and with full disclosure of each party’s assets and liabilities.

It is important to note that postnuptial agreements cannot be used to waive child support or to determine child custody or visitation rights. These issues must be decided by the court based on the best interests of the child.

How to Create a Postnuptial Agreement

Creating a postnuptial agreement can be a complex process, so it is important to consult with an experienced attorney. The first step is to discuss the issues that you want to include in the agreement.

Once you have agreed on the issues, your attorney will draft the agreement. Both parties will then review the agreement and make any necessary changes. Once the agreement has been finalized, both parties will sign it in the presence of a notary.

Benefits of Having a Postnuptial Agreement

There are several benefits to having a postnuptial agreement. One of the main benefits is that it can provide peace of mind. Knowing that your assets are protected in case of a divorce can reduce stress and anxiety.

A postnuptial agreement can also make the divorce process go more smoothly. If both parties have already agreed on how their assets will be divided, there is less chance of a contentious and drawn-out legal battle.

Finally, a postnuptial agreement can be a useful tool for estate planning. It can ensure that your assets are distributed according to your wishes after your death.

Conclusion

In summary, a postnuptial agreement is a legal document that is created by a married couple after they get married. It outlines how the couple’s assets will be divided in the event of a divorce or separation. There are several reasons why you might need a postnuptial agreement, including changes in your financial situation or relationship.

In Illinois, postnuptial agreements are governed by the Illinois Uniform Premarital Agreement Act. Creating a postnuptial agreement can be a complex process, so it is important to consult with an experienced attorney.

Overall, a postnuptial agreement can provide peace of mind, make the divorce process go more smoothly, and be a useful tool for estate planning. If you are considering a postnuptial agreement, contact an attorney to discuss your options.