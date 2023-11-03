Our Favourite Retro Video Game Illustration Styles

The recent influx of blockbuster video games with hyper-real illustrations and ridiculously detailed graphics has been great. It's incredible that we're now able to play games that feel so close to real life. However, you can like this style of illustration whilst also having a love of game illustrations that are a little simpler. Retro video games have been popular for as long as the idea of retro has existed, though now we think of them as harking back to anything from the 00s and before. If you can't get enough of that vibe then you'll love the style of these video games.

Mega Moolah

When it comes to slot machines there are plenty of retro favourites to choose from, but one of the best is mega moolah, available on online platforms like Wildz for all users to enjoy on the go. This game features wild animals from the African desert, each with a cheeky character of its own. The standard retro slot game tends to feature the iconic Liberty Bell pretty heavily, as well as a decent selection of fruit and maybe a gold star or two. Mega Moolah has a totally different and kind of refreshing take on what a retro slot can be. You can enjoy a brilliant 70s colour palette of oranges and browns, as well a whole selection of cute cartoon animals.

Super Mario

Whilst Mega Moolah celebrates a new wave of retro styling, we bet Super Mario is the game that you expected to be seeing on this list. It would be impossible to make it through an article about video game illustration without giving a nod to the loveable Italian plumber. His blue workman's dungarees, iconic moustache and red hat are famous the world over. The spotted mushrooms, Princess Peach… all of it is pure retro goodness. Though the possibilities for illustration have moved on hugely since the invention of Super Mario, the game has stayed true to its foundations. With that said, there's some real talent involved in designing a character that is instantly recognizable on such a pixelated screen. No matter how rich our screens get, Mario will always be a favourite of the retro gaming fan.

Space Invaders

Some people might argue that there's a step further into retro than Super Mario and that is Space Invaders. Maybe Pong would work if you're that way inclined, but there's a bit more substance to the little green men. Space Invaders was a runaway success on gaming machines across the world. The tiny green aliens flashed and danced on a black background, and it was up to you to defeat them. If seriously pared back gaming is your thing, then the original might be your favourite, but there have been some worthwhile updates over time. Often the temptation with very simple illustration is to go all out, but generally the pixelated shape of the space invader has remained. There's some great art of these cute little guys out there now.

Pokémon

Pokémon is one of the highest grossing games in the world and they just keep inventing more. Back in the days of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue players made do with a tiny Nintendo screen on which to see their black and white Pokémon battle it out. We could watch the cartoon on television and see them in brilliant technicolour, with rounded edges and three dimensional animations, but that didn't stop the hunger for the Gameboy games. Pokémon Yellow brought with it a handful of colours that really brought the cute, sometimes fearsome characters to life. Some people remain die-hard early days fans and don't consider anything after the original 150 a Pokémon, whereas others embrace every new generation as it comes. Whichever team you fit into, we can all agree that Pikachu is pretty cute whether pixelated or not.