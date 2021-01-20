ONLINE CASINO DICE GAMES: DETAILED GUIDE ON CRAP GAMES AND THEIR STRATEGIES

Details

Online casino dice games are popular in most casino houses worldwide. The six-sided dice originated from China some 2600 years ago. Dice back then was used as a fortune-telling tool, but along the line, things changed. It was then used as a means of entertainment before the invention of dice games. Dice games are not as edgy as most gamblers see them. They are a game of chance. However, there are several dice games in most of the well recognized casino sites like Casino Genie, but we'd focus on crap games in this post.

Dice games might pose terrifying, especially to new users, but you don't have to let fear be written over you. There are strategies to adopt in winning these games. Here are some examples of dice games you'd find in online casinos

Crap

Hazard

Chuck a luck

Klondike

Banka Francesca

Sic bo

Like every other online casino game, Dice games have strategies and methods to adopt in other to maximize earnings. They are not as dicey as they appear; all you need to do is strictly follow the tricks and techniques.

Online Casino Crap Games:

There's no doubt that crap is the king of dice games. However, most newbies find it very scary, but hey, you need not worry. After sharing some tricks and strategies, you'd in no time begin rubbing shoulders with the avid players. In crap games, you bet against the bank on a series of rolls or a roll per outcome on the dice. The crap game is a simplification of the old American dice game, Hazard. The shooter rolls the dice, and wagers are placed on the outcome.

How To Play Online Crap Games

You must first understand that crap game is a game of luck, and this is why most times, at on-land casinos, players blow their dice before rolling as a sign of luck. But there are some strategies to adopt, and they include

The pass line/don't pass line bet:

If you are a newbie, you should probably take note of this strategy. The bet is automatically won if the shooter rolls a 7 or 11. If the shooter rolls a 2, 3, or 12, he loses the bet. On the contrary, a marker and any other number are recorded. If the shooter should roll a 7 before the marker's number in the next round, you lose. In other words, it's a wager against the shooter. The bet is regarded as a push if 12 is rolled.

Come bet/don't come bet:

They are similar to the pass line bet, but the difference with the come bet is that it can be placed even after the point has been recorded. The come bet is a win if the shooter rolls a 7 or 11 after the bet is made and loses if the shooter rolls 2, 3, or 12 instead. Any other number the shooter makes apart from these numbers becomes your point. The don't come bet is the opposite of the come bet, just like in pass line.

The odds bet:

In addition to your pass line bet, the casino allows you to add more money to the point once it's established. It has no house edge; hence, the casino isn't going to win as they do on other available games. The odd bet is won after the bet has been established, just like in the pass line bet. If you roll a 7 at first, you lose. Be sure to note that the odds bet is placed behind your pass line bet. Since there is no house edge on the odds bet, there's a limit on the amount you can bet, and this varies depending on the online casino you chose to play.

There's no better way to say it. The crap game is fun! The game is full of excitement and fast-paced. The winning potential is high, and the actions are quick. It's a game where everyone at the table or playing online gets a chance to rub shoulders as equals. If you've got your luck game on and a few calculations, making a huge amount from an online crap game becomes relatively easy. With a single roll of the dice, you could make turns of money. However, risks are involved since it's a game of chance. The odds might not always be in your favor. If you follow the strategies mentioned above, you could be sure of a huge win from online crap games. You could sit at the comfort of your home to play crap online, or you could visit any nearby on-land casino house; the choice is yours.