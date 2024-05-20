Nexon vs. Venue: The Ultimate Showdown of Compact SUVs

Hyundai Motors and Tata Nexon are two of the most renowned automobile brands in India. Their lineup of models includes some of the top cars that are ruling the roads of India. Over the years, both Tata and Hyundai have gained a lot of trust from potential car buyers. These customers rely on these two brands owing to their stylish, practical, reliable, and affordable car models packed with top-notch features.

Two of the most popular offerings from these automakers are the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. In the sub-compact SUV segment, these two models currently rule the roads of India. Both are highly efficient and packed with innovative features.

So, if you are planning to invest in any of them and are confused about your choice, this post is a must-read. Read on as we highlight the ultimate showdown of these compact SUVs, focusing on their features, performance, and price.

Exterior Design of the Nexon and Venue

The Nexon and the Venue are two of the most popular cars in the sub-compact SUV segment. They come in perfect proportion, enabling them to establish a solid presence on the road. On one hand, the Hyundai Venue has a sharp and sleek body, whereas the Nexon showcases a sporty build with flowing lines.

You can see the Nexon's sloping roofline, which makes it look flamboyant and attractive. People turn their heads to look at the car whenever it passes by. This SUV is available in modern and vibrant colours, adding a luxurious touch to the model.

Contrarily, the Hyundai Venue's sharp and straight lines give the SUV an elegant and premium look. It looks similar to the Creta in terms of design. Overall, the Venue is a good-looking sub-compact SUV gaining popularity among potential car buyers.

Interior Comparison Between Nexon and Venue

The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue are two of the most excellent SUVs with modern looks and features. Their youthful appearance differs in terms of their one-of-a-kind design language. The Venue's interior has a dual-tone appearance with straight lines, giving it a sleek design. On the contrary, the interior of the Tata Nexon facelift flaunts a three-tone finish. The overall finish, quality, and suitability of the upholstery are of the best-in-class quality of the SUVs.

Features

Initially, both Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon boast comprehensive features. However, upon comparing top-tier variants, the Venue stands out with a more lavish equipment array. Both share exterior elements like halogen projector headlamps, 16-inch machined alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and LED tail lamps. Yet, the Venue offers additional interior perks such as a wireless charger, rearview monitor, and a BlueLink telematics system that is controllable via smartphone. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon offers selectable drive modes, a feature that is absent in the Venue.

Additionally, both SUVs include driver seat height adjustment, push-button start with keyless entry, an electric sunroof, a cooled glovebox, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, auto AC, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and auto headlamps.

However, Tata Nexon's 5-star Global NCAP safety rating renders it more enticing. Equipped with dual-front airbags, reverse parking sensors with a camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control with rollover mitigation, traction control, and hill hold control, it excels in safety. While Hyundai Venue offers similar features, it goes a step further with additional curtain, side, and knee airbags, enhancing its safety profile.

Engines & Transmissions

The Hyundai Venue offers a choice between two engines: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5 litre diesel engine or a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. The 1.2-litre petrol pairs exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon presents a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (110 PS/260 Nm). Both engine options come with a choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automated manual transmission.

Petrol engine Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Engine type 1.2-litre Kappa petrol / 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDI 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotron Displacement 1,197 cc/998 cc 1,199 cc No. of cylinders 4/3 3 Power 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm/120 PS @ 6,000 rpm 120 PS @ 5,500 rpm Torque 114 Nm @ 4,000 rpm/172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm 170 Nm @ 1,750-4,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual/6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT 6-speed manual/6-speed AMT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Diesel engine Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Engine type 1.5-litre U2 CRDi 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotorq Displacement 1,493 cc 1,497 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 Power 100 PS @ 4,000 rpm 110 PS @ 4,000 rpm Torque 240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm 260 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/6-speed automated manual Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Price Comparison

The manufacturers are offering their vehicles in petrol and diesel guises with the choice of a manual and automatic gearbox. The prices of the Nexon are between ₹ 9.02 L - ₹ 18.44 L, while the Hyundai Venue price ranges between Rs. ₹ 8.85 L - ₹ 15.77 L.

Conclusion

The Nexon boasts a competitive advantage with its aggressive pricing strategy, extensive features, and impressive space for money. Tata's robust construction and industry-leading safety features further enhance the Nexon's appeal. On the other hand, while the Venue carries a slightly higher price tag, its luxurious interior, cutting-edge technological advancements, and exceptional safety credentials make it a compelling option worth the additional investment.

Both the Venue and the Nexon are formidable competitors in their respective segments. Each vehicle offers a unique blend of features and affordability. The Venue distinguishes itself with its advanced technology and sophisticated design. Conversely, the Nexon impresses with its rugged build and cost-effective pricing. Ultimately, the decision between these two vehicles hinges on personal preferences and priorities. Both cars present compelling value propositions within their respective classes.

