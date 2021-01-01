NetApp Certifications NetApp Certified Data Administrator – ONTAP – NS0-161 Fastest Track For NetApp NS0-161

Details

Let's take an overview of the NetApp in general and the NS0-161 exam in particular.

About NetApp – The Company

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, NetApp specializes in helping our customers get the most out of their data with industry-leading cloud data services, storage systems, and software.

NetApp is a company providing hybrid cloud data services. It offers cloud storage, data services, cloud controls, and cloud analytics enabling organizations to manage, secure, and protect data from on-premises to public and hybrid clouds. The company also provides hybrid cloud infrastructure, flash storage, data infrastructure management, data storage software and systems, and other products and solutions

NetApp has been a Fortune 500 company since 2012. It has retained its presence in these 8 years. NetApp is also listed in the S&P 500. With 10,500 employees NetApp recorded USD 6.146 Billion in revenue for the year 2019.

NetApp Certifications

NetApp has quiet a large certification portfolio which is as follows;

NetApp Certified Hybrid Cloud Architect (NS0-602)

NetApp Certified Hybrid Cloud Administrator (NS0-302)

Cisco and NetApp FlexPod Design (NS0-173)

Cisco and NetApp FlexPod Implementation and Administration (NS0-174)

NetApp Certified Data Administrator, ONTAP (NS0-161)

NetApp Certified Implementation Engineer, Data Protection (NS0-526)

NetApp Certified Implementation Engineer - SAN Specialist, E-Series (NS0-515)

NetApp Certified Implementation Engineer – SAN, ONTAP (NS0-519)

NetApp Certified Technology Associate (NS0-002)

NetApp Certified Storage Installation Engineer, ONTAP (NS0-182)

NetApp Certified Support Engineer (NS0-194)

NetApp Certified Support Engineer - ONTAP Specialist (NS0-592)

NetApp Certified Hybrid Cloud - Implementation Engineer (NS0-402)

NS0-161

NetApp Certified Data Administrator, ONTAP

Candidates for NCDA (NetApp Certified Data Administrator) certification should have at least six to 12 months of field experience implementing and administering NetApp® data storage solutions in multiprotocol environments. In addition, candidates taking the NetApp Certified Data Administrator, ONTAP exam should know how to implement HA controller configurations, SyncMirror® software for rapid data recovery, or ONTAP® solutions with either single- or multi-node configurations.

Take your exam

The NetApp Certified Data Administrator, ONTAP (NS0-161) exam includes 60 test questions, with an allotted time of 1-1/2 hours to complete. In countries where English is not the native language, candidates for whom English is not their first language will be granted a 30-minute extension to the allotted examination completion time.

Your results will be available in CertCenter two (2) to five (5) business days after you complete your exam.

The NCDA ONTAP (NS0-161) – Topics Coverage

Storage Platforms



Describe knowledge of physical storage systems.



Describe software-defined on-premises or cloud storage systems.



Describe how to upgrade or scale ONTAP clusters.



Core ONTAP



Describe ONTAP system management.



Describe high availability concepts.



Describe how to manage Storage Virtual Machines (SVM).



Logical Storage



Describe how to use logical storage features.



Describe NetApp storage efficiency features.



Describe NetApp ONTAP Data Fabric solutions.



Networking



Describe how to use network components.



Demonstrate knowledge of how to troubleshoot network components.



SAN Solutions and Connectivity



Describe how to use SAN solutions.



Demonstrate knowledge of how to troubleshoot SAN solutions.



NAS Solutions



Describe how to use NAS solutions.



Demonstrate knowledge of how to troubleshoot NAS solutions.



Data Protection



Describe how to use ONTAP data protection solutions.



Describe how to use SnapMirror.



Identify MetroCluster concepts.



Security



Describe protocol security.



Describe security hardening.



Describe inflight or at rest encryption.



Identify SnapLock concepts.



Performance



Demonstrate knowledge of how to administer ONTAP performance.



Demonstrate knowledge of how to troubleshoot storage system performance.



Conclusion

NetApp Certified Data Administrator – NCDA – ONTAP is a great certification for those who want to excel in their career with NetApp.