MBA in Australia: Check Top B- Schools, Fees, and MBA Salaries before applying

Details

MBA in Australia is a popular and job-oriented course spanning for one to two years. MBA courses teach students how to manage a business successfully. It can be said that an MBA in Australia is a gateway to success with tremendous growth opportunities for MBA graduates. The fee structure for MBA in Australia ranges from $56000 to $97000. In return, you can earn between $ 90,000 - $100,000 on an average.

MBA in Australia is one of the highest-paid jobs in the world as Australia is one of the top nations along with the USA, France, Canada, and Switzerland. You can also avail various government or university-specific scholarships that may cover up to 100% of your tuition fees making MBA in Australia more affordable. This article will help the candidates to know about the top business schools in Australia, fee structure along the salary scale for MBA graduates.

MBA in Australia: Top MBA Colleges in Australia

To study for an MBA in Australia, check the top MBA colleges in Australia below:

Melbourne Business School: It is one of the top MBA colleges in Australia. Melbourne Business School offers twelve months of MBA course. The university has been ranked 31st position in 2021 by the Times Higher Education (THE) and 25th position by US News and World Report. Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM), University of New South Wales: The University offers sixteen months of MBA in Australia course. It offers nine core courses, an intensive two-week core course, Accounting, and Corporate finance, innovation and entrepreneurship, Foundations of Management, etc. The University has been ranked 44th position by QS, 67 positions by Times Higher Education (THE), and 51st position by US News and World Report in 2021. Monash Business School: Monash Business School has been ranked 3rd best MBA colleges in Australia and 89th position globally. The MBA in Australia course is divided into four core modules - Foundation, Innovation, Globalization, and Transformation. The University offers nine MBA specific scholarships. University of Queensland Business School: The University of Queensland Business School offers a minimum of eighteen months of MBA course with three options- twelve months of Accelerated, twenty-four months of Streamlined, and lastly Flexible. It has been ranked fourth among top MBA colleges in Australia and 111-120 positions globally. Macquarie Business School: Macquarie Graduate School of Management has been ranked 5th best MBA course in Australia and 121-130 position globally. This business school provides options for a flexible study where students can complete their courses in two or four years. The MBA course comprises a total of sixteen units which include six elective units and 10 foundation units. University of Sydney Business School: University of Sydney Business School has been ranked in the top 200 business schools globally. For Executive MBA, Sydney Business School has been ranked 38th position globally. The business school offers eighteen months of full-time MBA courses and a Global Executive MBA. University of Adelaide Business School: University of Adelaide Business School offers eighteen months of MBA in Australia program The University was established in the year 1874. MBA course has been ranked top MBA course in South Australia. The University has been ranked 106 positions by QS, 118 positions by Times Higher Education (THE), and 73rd position by US News and World Report in 2021. MBA in Adelaide Business School has been AACSB accredited. University of South Australia: The University of South Australia offers a full-time MBA course. The Business School has been highly ranked by the Australian Financial Review. The university also provides a flexible course where students have a choice of studying offline and online. The MBA course in this Business school offers specialization in Human Resource Management, Marketing, and Finance. Bond University: Bond University offers one year of full-time MBA courses. The University has been accredited by AACSB and EQUIS. The University has been ranked 414 positions by QS, 501-600 positions by Times Higher Education (THE), and 1174 positions by US News and World Report in 2021. University of Western Australia: The University of Western Australia offers sixteen months of MBA flexible course. It was established in the year 1911. The University has been ranked 92 positions by QS, 139 positions by Times Higher Education (THE), and 79 positions by US News and World Report in the year 2021.

MBA in Australia: Fees Structure

The fee structure of MBA in Australia for the top MBA colleges is mentioned in the below table.



Name of the MBA Business School Fees for International Students Fees for Domestic Students Melbourne Business School $89,500 $89,500 Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM), University of New South Wales $88,350 $86,850 Monash Business School $88,000 $70,400 University of Queensland Business School $87,080 $73,680 Macquarie Business School $80,000 $80,000 University of Sydney Business School $76,500 $76,500 University of Adelaide Business School $69,000 $61,500 University of South Australia $82,700 $69,200 Bond University $65,019 $60,981 University of Western Australia $89,550 $89,550

MBA in Australia: Scholarships for International Students

Scholarship opportunities for International students are mentioned below so that students can study MBA in Australia at an affordable cost:

College Names Names of Scholarships Coverage Melbourne Business School Kraft Heinz Scholarship $ 31,221 Monash Business School Monash MBA International Leadership Scholarship for Women $16,679 ANU ANU College of Business & Economics India Excellence Scholarship 20 top applicants are awarded an amount of $6,949 UWA Business School MBA (Intensive) International Prestige Scholarships 100% of tuition fee Adelaide Business School Adelaide MBA Scholarship 25% of tuition fee Sydney Business School UOW Postgraduate Academic Excellence Scholarship 10% to 30% of tuition fee UON Faculty of Business and Law International Excellence Scholarship (India); South Asia Business and Law Scholarships $8,867 to $41,700 UQ Business School MBA Student Scholarship 25% of tuition fee UTS Business School MBA Scholarship for Outstanding Students (Commencing and Current) $1,390 to $3,475

MBA in Australia: Salaries

The salary scale of an MBA in Australia is discussed in the below table. The salary scale may vary from University to University. The average salary for the top MBA colleges in Australia is $111,400. The MBA in Australia salaries for successful graduates are:

MBA in Australia Salary Scale Melbourne Business School $125,000 Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM), University of New South Wales $120,000 Monash Business School $135,000 University of Queensland Business School $203,000 Macquarie Business School $155,000 University of Sydney Business School $112,000 Deakin Business School $133,000 University of South Australia $128,000 Bond University $120,000 University of Western Australia Business School $139,000

Most of the Australian Universities offer internationally Accredited MBA courses. Also, the courses can be studied at an affordable cost by availing the Australian Scholarship Schemes. The salaries offered to MBA students in Australia are also encouraging and the country is also among the top 5-6 nations in the world who pays MBA graduates handsome compensation. Hence, It can be said that MBA in Australia has become a top destination for students who want to pursue MBA courses.