Looking Ahead To the 8th Annual Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival Of 2024

Details

The Pocahontas Reframed Festival is going on its 8th year of annual events. If you are interested in learning more about Native American culture, now is the time to plan your trip to this immersive and engaging annual film festival!

What Does the Pocahontas Reframed Festival Celebrate?

The Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival celebrates Native American culture in a positive way. Film makers across the East Coast document the lives of Native Americans from various tribes to capture their cultural norms, daily life, and overall customs that they practice in a positive manner. Hollywood movies have sometimes shed a negative light on Native Americans and their culture, which is why this film festival is annually celebrated: to spread the knowledge to the country’s residents about how Native American culture is important and should be told in the nation’s backstory.

When Will Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets will be available to purchase online starting September 1, 2024. It’s best to get your tickets early so that you can guarantee you can be in attendance to the festival. Waiting until the last minute to purchase your tickets may cause you to have to wait until the 2025 festival if they end up being sold out.

Where and When Will the Film Festival Take Place?

The Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival is set to occur at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture as well as the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The festival will be held on November 22, 2024 to November 24, 2024. Both locations of the event will be stationed in Richmond, Virginia.

Why Is the Festival Held In Virginia?

Virginia has a rich historical backstory of Native American culture, which is why the film festival is held here every year. Native American inhabited the land hundreds of years before the English settlers arrived in the area in the 1600s and established their settlement known as Jamestown.

The English coming to Virginia and trying to invade the indigenous peoples’ land resulted in a clashing war between both groups. There was so much racism between both the groups that Englishmen did not want to marry Native American women and fights ensued regularly between the English and Native Americans.

The colonists were so cutthroat in invading Indian villages that it came to the point that they captured Powhantan’s most prized daughter, Pocahontas. Eventually, she came to marry Englishmen, John Rolfe, which eased the fighting between the Native Americans and the colonists. However, when Pocahontas died of an unidentified sickness in 1617 and her father died a year later from undisclosed causes.

How Can Filmmakers Enter?

Interested filmmakers who have created and directed a theatrical piece highlighting Native American culture can submit their film into one of three categories: feature films, documentaries, or short films. For a faster turnaround time, if you are a filmmaker that has not entered yet, you may be able to create a quality short film before the submission process ends on August 1, 2024.

Keep in mind that the standard entry fee is $25. If you are a Gold Member of the festival, then you only have to pay $18.75 as an entry fee.