Is Canada Going to Surprise Everyone at the Qatar World Cup 2022?

Canada is on the verge of earning its first FIFA World Cup berth since 1986. This is thanks to their latest victory which has further strengthened their North American dominance as a whole.

In the recent qualifying cycle for the World Cup, the Canadian team provided another convincing argument for the top-ranking amongst North, Caribbean, and Central American soccer teams.

On a cold afternoon, the Canadians secured an important win over the United States. This updated their lead at the top of the qualifying group which will likely cement their World Cup berths. As the race to qualify for the top three spots in their group continues, Canada has a four-point lead over its nearest rival. Overall, four games are left.

Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich star was unable to play for Canada on Sunday. The player was sidelined recovering from myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) possibly brought about after recently testing positive for COVID-19. Also absent was influential midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, who also reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a Portuguese report.

In all of their matches against Mexico and the US, two of the region's traditional powerhouses, Canada, have remained undefeated. It may be that Canada will be poised to achieve a generational milestone if its team qualifies for the World Cup.

The head coach of Canada’s national team, John Herdman, said he suddenly felt as if he was living in "a football country". After the match on Sunday, when greeting the Canadian players, fans were cheering, and confetti was being thrown all around.

The Canadian team's only member in this tournament that was even born before the last time Canada qualified for a World Cup is Atiba Hutchinson, who is almost 40 years old. Fortunately, throughout the last few years, young stars based in Europe have re-energized Canada and propelled it forward as a real contender.

In January 2019, John Herdman was appointed to manage the Canadian team. Back in 2016, he led the women's team that won a bronze medal at the Olympics. With a record of 26-6-4, the 46-year-old Englishman is leading a golden generation of talent to the next level.

So many years after their last qualification, they have the chance to amaze everyone and make a big impression in Qatar, especially with so many great young talents available on the team this year.