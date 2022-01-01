Is ‘Butler Hemp Co.’ CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

Does it seem like CBD is everywhere these days? Probably because it is. And with the ever-growing market and abundance of brands, the amount of CBD products available to consumers are just about endless.

However, more is not always better. Not all CBD is created equal, and finding a high-quality product sometimes goes looking past what is stated on a label.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is one of many compounds naturally found in cannabis and hemp plants. It is thought to have a variety of potentially therapeutic properties that could help manage issues like stress relief to pain management. CBD produced within the United States must come from hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound commonly associated with marijuana), allowing CBD to be legally sold and distributed.

Here at Real Tested CBD, we bring the transparency needed with the growing cannabinoid industry directly to you. We conduct independent lab tests and reviews on a wide range of CBD products, from oils to edibles, beauty products, pet treats, and everything in between. We test for purity, potency, and quality, fact-checking all label claims, and pesticide or solvent remains.

Finding the best CBD products can be made easy when you turn to Real Tested CBD. For the most legit products on the market, backed by lab-test results and expert reviews. Today, we have a few products from ‘Butler Hemp Co,’ and we think you will really like what you see.

“Butler Hemp Co. is dedicated to creating exceptional products at affordable prices while being 100% transparent about where our hemp is grown and how it is processed. From seed to bottle, we oversee every step of the extraction and formulation and only use the highest quality oils in our products.” – Butler Hemp Co.

‘Butler Hemp Co.’ – Real Tested CBD Review

Butler Hemp Co. Full-Spectrum Sleep Blend CBD Oil

First up from Butler Hemp Co. is their Full-Spectrum Sleep Blend CBD Oil with a highly recommended review from our experts. This CBD oil is truly full-spectrum and is packed with all the rare cannabinoids we like to see! Packing over 2200mg of CBD and over 1000mg of CBG this is a great CBD oil with high potency. This oil even has over 120mg of CBC and over 160mg of CBN – wow! With passes on all solvent and pesticide tests and only 58mg of legal delta-9 THC, this is a great safe and reliable CBD oil. If you are looking for a great full-spectrum CBD oil this is a perfect choice, and we highly recommend giving it a try! Another perk, this oil is very reasonably priced, costing just around $0.03 per milligram of CBD.

Butler Hemp Co. Full-Spectrum CBD Oil – 3000mg

Next, we have another highly recommended CBD oil from Butler Hemp Co. with their Full-Spectrum 3000mg CBD Oil. This oil ranks second in our Best CBD Oil Category! This oil has just about all the rare cannabinoids we like to see apart from CBN in a full-spectrum CBD product. Again, this oil passed all solvent and pesticide tests making a safe and reliable choice. This oil also comes in at a great price costing just around $0.01 per milligram of CBD. If you are looking for a great CBD oil at a very good price, this is the one for you.

Butler Hemp Co. Freeze Rapid Relief CBD Roll-On

Third on our shortlist from Butler Hemp Co. is their Freeze Rapid Relief CBD Roll-On. This CBD topical gets a highly recommended review from our experts and comes in first in our Best CBD Topical Category. Containing a massive 3220mg of CBD, this topical tested slightly above the label claim for CBD. This CBD topical also has a significant amount of CBC and CBG. We loved this CBD topical for its easy roll-on application and menthol “freeze.” If you are in the market for a great CBD topical this is a reliable choice for you.

Butler Hemp Co. Soothe Pain Relief CBD Cream

Last but certainly not least, we have Butler Hemp Co. Soothe Pain Relief CBD Cream. This CBD topical gets another highly recommended review from our experts and ranks in our top five of the Best CBD Cream Category. With another round of passes on pesticide and solvent tests, this is a safe topical to apply. This CBD cream is packed with cannabinoids, testing just under the label claim for CBD, but still with almost 2700mg. Another perk of this CBD topical is the price, coming in at around $0.02 per milligram of CBD. We highly recommend this CBD cream if you are looking for a good topical for potential pain relief.

‘Butler Hemp Co.’ – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to finding the best CBD products out there, turning to independent lab test results and unbiased reviews is the best way to go. Getting a reliable CBD product that fits your needs is key to successfully using CBD or any cannabinoid.

As far as ‘Butler Hemp Co.,’ their products are clearly made with the utmost quality and care. ‘Butler Hemp Co.’ is a reliable, safe, and legit source for CBD, with a wide variety of products. We highly recommend ‘Butler Hemp Co.’ and look forward to testing more of their high-quality products soon!

We here at Real Tested CBD highly recommend ‘Butler Hemp Co. as a great source for CBD. To see how ‘Butler Hemp Co.’ compares to other brands we have reviewed, click here.