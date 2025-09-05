Inventory in an online store – a necessity or a relic of the past

Details

Online trading is a successfully implemented project that became possible thanks to the development of network technologies. But sometimes beginners, having opened an online store, forget that the laws of economics are the same for all types of enterprises. Therefore, accounting of inventory balances, fixed assets and cash remains a mandatory requirement for businesses of all types of ownership and focus.

Inventory – a little economic education

Inventory is an inspection of all movable and immovable property, intellectual property products.

The main goal: accounting and correction of the current state of affairs. The result is an understanding of where the business is heading.

The procedure is carried out in the following cases:

change of financially responsible persons - for example, a cashier or storekeeper;

after natural disasters or emergencies to assess losses;

planned for a certain period - for example, annually;

by decision of the management or regulatory authorities.

The information is entered into inventory reports and based on its results, the owner of the enterprise makes certain conclusions.

How is inventory conducted?

At enterprises of any form of ownership, an order is issued on the timing of the inventory, the appointment of commission members. As a rule, this is the financially responsible person, the accountant and the owner of the enterprise.

The accountant provides a statement with a list of goods, finished products, and their quantities. The commission's task is to verify their availability and compare them with the accounting data.

Problems with inventory of an online store warehouse

Inventory in online store warehouses is not a static process, but a system that is constantly in motion. That is why difficulties often arise here.

Main problems:

Data discrepancies: the actual availability of goods does not match the accounting records. Human factor: the goods were put in the wrong place, forgotten to write off, or the operation was carried out incorrectly. “Hanging” balances: some products remain in reserve or on return.

The task of inventory is to put warehouse stocks in order and build a transparent system of accounting and write-off. At present, technical capabilities allow us to carry out the event without stopping the shipment of goods.

Recommendations for increasing the inventory speed:

Dividing the warehouse into zones – closed one part of the warehouse (for example, tile adhesive in a hardware store). Received the current statement for this particular product and checked the inventory balances. Finished – move on to the next zone. Suspension of operations – acceptance, shipment and accounting of new goods in the inventory zone. Product marking – the product must have a barcode, serial number or at least an internal code. Centralized recording of results. Ready-made algorithm of actions after the inventory.

This will allow you to identify shortages and surpluses, and in the future reduce the number of accounting errors. Therefore, even online stores conduct an inventory, because any business activity is first and foremost accounting, and then profit and development.