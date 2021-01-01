How to prepare for the chemistry NEET exam

NEET is for the students who would be wanting to go into the field of MBBS and BDS.

The competition is tough but at the same time if properly focused and prepared nothing can come in the way of success.

The eligibility and the guidelines are released by The National Testing Agency (NTA) for the medical aspirants with specifications to be qualified for the exam.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) which was in the Pre-Medical Test is the test for MBBS and BDS programs in Indian medical and dental colleges is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The syllabus for NEET has three sections that are physical chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Inorganic Chemistry. Chemistry can be considered as the most scoring subject compared to Physics and Biology. The total number of chapters for the Chemistry NEET is 29. The questions paper of NEET will have 45 Chemistry questions that caries 180 marks.

Everyone should remember that nothing comes easily and without hard work. But with sincere efforts and practice, everything will be possible. So just get on the track to make it a success with the efforts and hard work in the right approach. Don’t study and prepare without any study plan and structure. This will make it very boring as your efforts will not give any positive results.

Chemistry is easy if you understand and it is very tough if you study without any understanding.

Let us see the chapters that are included in the NEET exam.

From class 11 the chapters are:

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Structure of Atom. Classification of Elements and periodicity in properties. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure. The states of Matter. Redox Reactions. Thermodynamics. Equilibrium. Hydrogen. P and s Block elements. Hydrocarbon. Organic Chemistry. Environmental Chemistry.

From class 12 the chapters are:

Solid State. Solutions. Electrochemistry. Chemical Kinetics. Surface Chemistry. Principles and processes of isolation of Elements. p-Block Elements. d and f Block Elements. Coordination Compounds. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes. Alcohols, Phenyles, and Ether. Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic acids. Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen. Biomolecules, Polymers, and Chemistry in Everyday Life.

Now you are aware the NEET syllabus includes the chapters from classes 11 and 12. Hope the text and the notes of class 11 are well preserved.

When it comes to the preparation for the NEET students will be going through pressure all the time. Everyone will have hope and they look forward to getting through the exam in flying colors. Students should be calm and prepare with a positive approach.

Tips to prepare for the NEET exam.

Study plan.

Make a study plan for everyday sessions by analyzing all the chapters and the contents.

Know your weakness and strengths. Work on those sections every day in which you are weak.

Short Notes.

While preparing the chapters make short notes of the topics which will be useful for a quick revision. Once you complete the syllabus start the revision from chapter 1without wasting your time start the revision.

Formulas and Equations.

Make note of the formulas and the equations in your notes. Revise them every day. You can also write down all the formulas and stick them on the walls of the room or any area which can be easily viewed by you.

Numericals.

The numerical have to be practiced every day so you develop the speed in the calculations. Practicing will make you perfect and fast with accuracy.

Mock Tests and the Sample papers.

Try to take mock tests after every chapter. This will help you to be fast in thinking. Once you have completed the syllabus try to solve the previous years’ question paper and the sample papers to get an accurate idea of the exam pattern. This also will help you in managing your time well.

You can also refer to the link for Chemistry Important Questions in NEET and make your preparation more precise.

Highlighting the topics.

Highlight the important topic and the chemical names of the compounds and elements. This will be easy to remember.

Revision.

Revision is very important. So don’t miss out on the revision any day. The more you revise you will remember better.



Last but not least most importantly keep your mindset positive so the results will also be positive.

Till now it is all the tips to do accordingly now there are certain things which you should not be doing.

Don’t refer to many books and start reading. This way there will creation of confusion and the topics which you have learned you might tend to forget.

Don’t ignore any topics in the chapters. Everything is important. Don’t be on any false assumptions.

Inorganic Chemistry is a vast subject and cannot be practiced thoroughly in a limited time. The best method is to revise more and more of this chapter so your mind automatically captures the concepts.

Understand the periodic table and learn the series systematically. Don’t learn randomly as this will not have an effect and it is just a waste of time.

Don’t keep any memorization of the formulas and the equations at the last moment as this will create confusion.

Give enough time for revision and complete the syllabus as early as possible. What you revise before the exam stays in your mind.

Make sure you are clear with the topics. Don’t proceed further with unclear concepts or doubts.

Don’t ignore any topics or subtopics. Exam preparation can be thorough only when you are ready with all the topics.

Don’t have long sessions in your studies. Make it short with breaks in between. When you take a break you will be fresh and energetic.

Don’t be surrounded by all the books while you study. Keep only the related books and notes of the subjects, you are studying. Keeping too many books around can demotivate you.

There will be many methods and tips but unless there are sincere efforts there will not be positive results. Always have your mindset that you can make and you will.