How To Prepare A Study timetable for class 8 Hindi

Details

Class 8 Hindi comprises three books Vasant, Durva, and Bharat Ki Khoj. The chapters in the books are curated well to give an appropriate knowledge about Hindi Literature to the students. This will help them with their vocabulary and skills in Literature. If the preparation starts early then is not a difficult task to score good marks. A proper study strategy with focus and dedication can turn any difficult task into an easier one.

Chapters in Class 8 Hindi

The chapters in Vasant have 19 Chapters, Durva has 18 Chapters and Bharat Ki Khoj has 9 Chapters.

The chapters and the poems are interesting and have a unique concept. This can be understood when you read the chapters and follow the words, phrases, and their meanings accurately.

A proper study strategy is a very important aspect to prepare well for the subject. This not only makes the preparation easier but also develops a habit of punctuality and discipline among the students. This also further enhances an efficient way of preparing for the exams.

Some students might face some difficulty in Hindi but a proper study plan makes it simpler and interesting.

Study tips and timetable for class 8 Hindi

Usually, students never think that it will be so smooth and stress-free if they have the study preparation starting in the early stage. The advantage is that you will not be burdened as you will have ample time to understand each topic in a very comprehensive way.

A last-minute study will never be so effective. So if your target is to score high then start your preparation early which will give you positive results.

Study timetable.

Knowing the Chapters makes a proper plan. Every student will be unique and has their ways to grasp things. Some might be convenient in the morning and some in the evening hours. As long as the focus is there any time can be set as aright time whichever is suitable for you.

Time duration for the subject.

Since you have other subjects also specify the time given to Hindi. For example, if it is 2 hours every day then in these 2 hours you should plan for literature and grammar along with reading and writing. Even you give 30 minutes for each session and with full focus and dedication, you can achieve a lot.

Follow the same every day.

Preparing a timetable should not be just in the books or the sheets of paper. You have to regularly follow so that you get used to regular study habits and can easily get the grasp of the subject.

Highlight the important words and phrases

When you read the chapter or a poem you will come across many new words and also the sentences. You can note down those and highlight the ones which you find difficult. This will be easier while you revise.

Setting a goal for each day.

Even if you have 2 hours for Hindi set a goal of certain topics you want to complete. When you set a goal you will get the energy and motivation to do it.

Know your strengths and weakness.

Setting a time duration and if you are not making proper usage then it won’t be useful. Know the easier and the difficult topics so you can manage the time to those topics accordingly. Don’t keep any last-minute learning.

Grammar

Your answers can be presentable only if it is grammatically correct and the words and the sentences are properly used. Make sure your study plan has some time dedicated to grammar. Know the rules and regulations to be followed and practice the same while writing.

Be specific

If your study plan has a particular chapter then make sure you do the same. Don’t change it as this will just create confusion and you will end up missing out on some chapters.

Designate study space

Study in a designated space and be away from any kind of distractions like mobiles or any other electronic gadgets. This will just take you away from the focus.

Poems

While going through the poem, understand the concepts and the inner meaning. The poems sometimes might be difficult because of the inner meanings. Understand the summary so it becomes easy to answer the question. You can refer to NCERT Hindi Books PDF for Class 8 for the detailed explanation and the summary.

Know the authors and the poem

Make a note of the names of the authors and the poets of each chapter and the poems. You will have a few questions on these topics. When the notes are systematically done dividing the sections it becomes very easy to study and prepare.

Change of the study plan

You can check on the timetable for a week. If it is suiting you then you can continue with the same or if you want to change some of the topics of the chapters here and there you can according to the suitability. But don’t keep on changing. Any changes in the initial studies can be useful but not in the later stages as this will be a waste of time.

Have proper sleep

Preparation is very important but waking up late at night and studying will not be useful. some days you are not able to complete then it is ok. Start the session early the next day and complete the pending work. Improper sleep will spoil your next day’s schedule.

Solving the previous years’ question papers.

This can be planned once you complete the syllabus. After completion, you can also have the plan to solve 1 or 2 question paper every day or even 1 a day can be done as you have other subjects also. This will give you an idea of the exam pattern and the various questions asked. Once you can write the answers in a relevant way you will be confident of facing the real exam. This will be very helpful in time management. You will know your speed accuracy and improve subsequently.

Reading and Writing

The language can be best gripped if you can read and write properly. The more you practice you will be more polished in your vocabulary and writing skills.

General tips to prepare the timetable

Know the syllabus and make the plan. Plan according to the strengths and weaknesses. Follow with focus and dedication. Allot time duration for each subject. Keep time slot for revision.

The above are the best way to study and following in an organized way is a path to success.