How to Play and Make Profit with Online Lottery Games

Likely everyone has played a lottery-style game at one point in their lives. How could you not? They are as mainstream as apple pie. You can purchase scratch cards at your local supermarket and gas station, and the same applies to tickets to participate in lotto draws like the Powerball or Mega Millions. Heck, most US state lotteries even offer keno, and the same holds for gaming establishments.

Lottery games have been around since the Han Dynasty in China, somewhere between 205 and 187 BC. The earliest records of their presence in Europe dates back to 15th century Holland. Thus, they have a tradition on their side and the benefit of not getting viewed as a dangerous form of gambling, as many consider them a harmless and entertaining way to pass the time. Per recent research, around 70% of people in their 20s and 30s purchase at least one lotto ticket annually.

Today, no one should leave their home to enjoy this form of gambling. You can play online lottery games for real money at any time from anywhere through your smartphone. In the subheadings that follow, we will break down how you can do so and answer the following questions:

Can You Play Lottery Games Online?

If you have ever been to an online casino, you may have noticed a specialty games tab in most interactive gaming product lobbies. These pages of gambling sites house the most exciting and best online lottery games on the World Wide Web. Note that online casinos do not let you play the lottery online. That means they do not let you buy tickets for massively popular draws that can provide jackpots in the millions, if not over a billion dollars. No. Interactive gambling platforms mainly supply lottery-style games like online keno, bingo, and scratch cards.

So, can you play lottery games online? Yes. These are software versions of low-odd games of chances where prizes get awarded via draws orchestrated by algorithms called random number generators. Their potential max rewards are several hundred thousand. You can buy tickets for million-dollar lotto draws through the official websites of state and nationwide lotteries. Online casinos do not sell these.

Which Online Lottery Game Is the Best?

Gambling options that feature massive player pools and where decision-making plays a trivial role in in-game results get classified as lottery games. The most established three picks in this genre are:

Bingo – The origins of bingo go back to 16th century Italy. Sans classic lotto draws, bingo is likely the most popular lottery game in existence, played in most corners of the globe. The goal in this game is to match drawn numbered balls with numbers on a card. If you form lined patterns, you win rewards. The gameplay is pretty rudimentary, which is why bingo is a game favored by the elderly. Multiple variations exist, with 75-ball and 90-ball bingo ranking as favorites.

Keno – Keno may be the original lottery game, as it is the one that got played in ancient China. Legend has it that it served as a tool to help finance the construction of the Great Wall. In keno, you pick a number (usually, up to fifteen) from one to eighty, then a draw happens. After it concludes, you check to see how many of your selected numbers match those drawn. The prize amounts in keno are proportionate to how many numbers you have correctly guessed would get picked out of a hat.

Scratch cards – Scratch cards also get called instant lotteries. They are paper cards that conceal symbols that get revealed through scratching off their opaque covering. Their online iteration works pretty much in the same way. You need to have at least three identical symbols on a card to win a reward.

Three Strategies to Consider

There is no fool-proof system that will guarantee wins with any degree of regularity on any form of gambling. Thus, do not fall prey to schemes that tell you to play hot or cold numbers and ones that advise you on using mathematical sequences that have cracked the lotto code. The three most sound tips you can get for lottery-style gambling are:

Budget wisely – Never overstep your established gambling budget. That is a general rule that applies to playing any game of chance and betting on sporting events. Do not chase losses and never wager more money than what you can afford to lose.

Buy multiple tickets – Naturally, the more bingo, keno, or scratch card tickets you have, the better your odds of winning become. That may sound counterintuitive to the previously laid out tip, but it is not, if you play wisely, sticking to your allotted funds.

Looked for varied numbers – It is generally not a good idea to buy similar bingo tickets. Nor should you select the same keno numbers on multiple cards. Remember, variety improves your odds of winning.

Top Online Casinos for Lottery Games

Nowadays, thousands of online casinos are floating around the internet, and new ones are springing up like daisies by the day. Thus, there is no shortage of interactive gaming hubs that provide lottery-style entertainment. In our opinion, the most credible and generous platforms that feature games in this gambling category are:

BetUS – BetUS is an internet gambling favorite, launched in 1994. It mainly advertises itself as a premium sportsbook but also hosts lottery-style games. Creative variations of keno and bingo are on hand here, including a few scratch card games. The BetUS welcome bonus can supply up to $3,000 in casino cash via the code CAS150.

Las Atlantis – Las Atlantis utilizes the fictional island from Plato’s Timaeus and Critias as its theme. They are a relatively novel platform that greets new players with a super enticing sign-up package that can yield up to $14,000 in bonus money. Its associated code is LASATLANTIS.

Wild Casino – Wild is a site that focuses on catering to coin-based gamblers. They provide a crypto-exclusive registration deal that can give away as much as $9,000 over your first five deposits. Its required codes are CRYPTO300 and CRYPTO150. Wild Casino has been around since 2017, boasting a game library of over four hundred products.

To Wrap Up

If you are a casual gambler who does not want to read up on complex betting systems and memorize vast strategy charts, lottery games are for you. They provide many of the same thrills that traditional casino table products do but are far simpler to play. Utilizing this gambling option, you will come across little confusion on your hunt for riches. Your gameplay will mainly consist of picking cards/numbers, then awaiting software to declare you a winner or a loser. That is all. There is nothing more to it. Trust us. Lottery-style gambling is the perfect pick for casuals who want to see if good fortune is on their side. Now, you can do so at most online casinos.



Shelly Schiff has been working in the gambling industry since 2009, mainly on the digital side of things, employed by Safest Betting Sites. However, over her eleven-year career, Shelly has provided content for many other top interactive gaming websites. She knows all there is to know about slots and has in-depth knowledge of the most popular table games. Her golden retriever Garry occupies most of her leisure time. Though, when she can, she loves reading Jim Thompson-like crime novels.