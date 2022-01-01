How To Go Viral On Instagram Reels - 5 Ultimate Tips

Instagram, just like any other social media keeps coming up with a lot of updates every now and then. It is important for creators to be aware of the changes happening in the platform to be on top of their game. Whether you are trying to promote your small business or working on building a personal brand, Instagram is a social media platform that you can leverage to achieve great heights. However, it is not a piece of cake.

With a huge number of new users entering the platform every day, it becomes difficult to make your presence visible to your online audience. But the new Instagram feature of reels makes it a lot easier to grab some eyeballs on the platform. Reels are a great way of grabbing the attention of your online audience and presenting your best self within a minute. Therefore if you haven’t used this feature yet, you need to try it. However, if you think it is not making any difference in the strength of traffic you get, you are probably leveraging it wrong.

All you need to do is be aware of a few tips and tricks and your profile will get the attention it deserves. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive right into the 5 ultimate tips to go viral on Instagram reels.







1. Following trends is important but mold them in your style

While scrolling through Instagram reels, you will find yourself stumbling upon a few trending audios which everyone is using. Now, you know that the key to making it to the explore page of the Instagram audience is to follow these trends, but only following trends is not enough.

There are always a few trends going on in this platform but to stand out from the rest, you need to be creative and a little out of the box. However, do not let the fear of being creative keep you from trying on trends. The conclusion is that you should hop on all the new trends, but make them your own. Your reel should not be identical to what thousands of others are posting. It should be modified according to the type of content that you post. In this way, the audience will see the trend but in your own unique way.

2. Use hashtags

There is no alternative to using hashtags. The hashtags that you use in your reels will make them visible to the targeted audience. You might think that this is pretty basic advice. Yes, it is but there is more to hashtags that you might not know. While your regular posts might drown in the humongous crowd of hashtags used by millions of Instagram users, it is possible to give your reels an extra push using hashtags. You just need to keep a couple of things in mind. Firstly, use only those hashtags that are relevant to your content and will drive traffic towards your page. Secondly, do research on what hashtags are trending in your niche content and choose the ones that get traffic similar to your usual traffic strength. Using these hashtags will be the most suitable for you.

3. Be consistent

Consistency is the key: Cliche but holds true. If you are not consistent on Instagram, you cannot expect your reels to viral either. Instagram, as a social media platform, expects its creators to come up with great content consistently. When you post regularly you convince Instagram of the fact that you are serious about your social media presence and hence eventually a greater audience will see your reels and thus your online presence will become stronger.

4. Market yourself well

While you are applying all the tactics listed above, make sure that you do not forget to market yourself. It is crucial to get as many views as you can just after you post the reel. In order to get views right then, share the reel on your story and feed. Encourage your friends and followers to share the reel on their stories as well. This will help you gain traffic.

5. Create high-quality useful content

Be true to your content type; don’t focus on “producing” content, but rather focus on providing value through it. While it is important to be consistent and post content regularly, it is important to maintain the quality of the content. You need to make sure that you are not posting reels just for the sake of maintaining consistency. Moreover, high-quality and useful content is appreciated by everyone. Think about it- will you be hesitant to share a well-edited, perfectly drafted, and meticulously planned reel of a friend on your story? You most probably won’t. In the same way, more people will be comfortable sharing your content if it is relevant and pleasant to them. Moreover, if your reels are great, people who stumble upon your reels while scrolling, will stop by and have a greater look at your content. At times when an average person scrolls hundreds of reels a day, make your content scroll-stopping! This is what will eventually make your content reach a greater audience or rather, go viral.

Conclusion

There is no shortcut to success and online success is no piece of cake either. The road to success on Instagram is rather a series of steps that you need to regularly follow while creating great content.

While the pressure of hooking the audience with content as short as 30 - 60 secs might seem a little scary, it is very much possible to do so successfully. All you need to do is put some thought into the type of content you are putting out. It might look a little intimidating at first, but believe us, it is a lot more fun and exciting than you think. Lastly, be patient. Posting a few reels might not bring your crazy traffic overnight but be consistent with posting great content and it will surely help you get where you want to be.