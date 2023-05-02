How to Get Ready to Study Process After an Extended Break

Learning in any form always requires a lot of effort and time. That is why it is very important to take breaks, sometimes even long ones. It can be an ordinary vacation or a period between completing one form of education and transitioning to a new educational level.

Also, some people go back to school after they get a job. In any case, you will have to adapt to the educational process again, and it is not so easy. However, there are some tips that will help simplify the adaptation.

Maximum use of additional online resources

In the initial stages, students who have returned to study after a long break can find it quite challenging to understand the presented material. You can avoid these difficulties by using additional tools. Online educational platforms are one of them. Here are some of the most popular options:

Studocu. This is a useful and proven platform, where a huge number of educational materials from various fields have been collected. Students are offered more than 4 million guides, courses, and books that will help them better prepare for classes and get more information they need. A significant advantage is that 80% of the presented materials can be downloaded for free.

Todoist. This is a convenient and useful service that will help you create a clear plan of your tasks. Thanks to this, you can control the learning process and complete all tasks on time. In addition, here you can visualize the progress.

Any.do. If you aspire to improve self-organization and increase productivity, then you should pay attention to this service. In it, you can create a to-do list, use hashtags to remind yourself of them and receive necessary reminders.

Using these platforms will make the learning process not only more efficient but also more comfortable. According to a study by the University of the Potomac, 70% of students believe that using online tools is better than traditional classes.

Arrangement of educational space

In order to better absorb information, you need to create the proper conditions for this in the room. The main requirement, in this case, is the absence of distracting factors. In addition, you need to worry about a number of other aspects:

availability of natural lighting;

preparation of items necessary for work (pens, notebooks, sockets, gadgets, and chargers);

installation of comfortable furniture (the chair must have a comfortable height and structure).

From time to time, you can change the place of study and preparation for it. A change in conditions has a good effect on the level of performance. However, it is worth remembering to maintain all the above conditions.

Steady and slow progress

When returning to school, most students feel nervous and anxious. This is due to the fact that the load level increases, and there is also a desire to learn everything at once. However, this is a losing tactic because the brain needs time to absorb new information.

If everything happens too quickly, the risk of health problems increases. That is why you should gradually increase the load and focus on your own feelings. On average, it is recommended to allocate no more than 17 hours per week to prepare for classes. Such data are given in the research, and submitted to USA TODAY.

Planning and creating a schedule

All students have many other concerns besides studies, so it is important to learn to maintain a balance. A clear schedule for the day and a plan for the week/month will help to do this. It can be created in a smartphone application or on a piece of paper. In any case, you need to put such a schedule in a prominent place so that you do not forget about the hours allocated for studying or preparing for it.

In the process of developing such schedules, it is necessary to set realistic goals. This means that you need to take into account weekends, holidays, time for household chores, and other important matters. The plan must include exam dates and time periods for preparing for them. If it is impossible to plan everything for a week or a month, then it is worth doing it at least for a few days.

Special online calendars, planners, or dated diary notebooks can be great tools for this. The last option provides the ability to record all the necessary actions by hours and days of the week. If online tools are chosen for this purpose, it is worth exploring all their possibilities. Developers usually offer many additional useful functions.

Repetition of materials and revision of missed topics

To simplify the process of adaptation to learning after a long break, it is worth reviewing the materials that have already been studied. In addition, in some cases, it is also necessary to pay attention to topics and courses that have been missed. All this will help to get a high-quality base for continuing effective training and mastering new educational materials faster.

If there are missed programs that need to be mastered in the shortest possible time, then an effective memorization method can be applied. Its essence is that you need to tell someone the received information or use it in practice. According to PsychoTactics research, in this case, a person can absorb 90% of such data.

Organization

It takes self-discipline and organization to handle all the challenges that come with returning to school. This applies to all aspects: planning, advance preparation, material verification, as well as other areas. Here are some tips to help you do this:

periodic review of planned cases;

definition in means of planning exams and other important events;

checking materials necessary for training.

These simple steps will help you go through the adaptation process more easily and not miss important details.

Conclusions

Returning to studies after a long break can be quite stressful, as students have to deal with many issues and include new tasks in their agenda. However, the transition period can be significantly eased. For this, you should use the above tips and ensure advance preparation.