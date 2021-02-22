How To Choose A College Major

Details

College can be a challenging time for a lot of students. The experience can become considerably more challenging if you don't choose a subject you are passionate about. Pursuing a major you have no interest in will bite you during your college years and professional life.

Though choosing a college major may seem somewhat of a daunting task, it's undoubtedly better to make the right decision having to deal with a considerable amount of stress later on. At least with a subject of your interest, the workload will be worth it. There's no joy in spending hours a day studying medicine when you want to be an artist.

With that said, here is how you should be choosing your college major.

Think about the future market

Let's face it; some careers will soon become obsolete. Others will become saturated to the point where it will be hard for you to find a job in the market. Regardless, it is essential to study trends in the market and pick a career. Consequently, this choice will determine the subjects you need to study in college.

If you see the market for business grads becoming saturated soon, it would be best for you to pursue a different career path. For example, if faced with the choice of electrical engineering vs computer science, consider researching the market online and analyzing which of these fields' future hold more potential and better opportunities. If you think that one of the two options has a better future growth perspective, consider pursuing the more fruitful option of the two.

Much like economic forecasting, it would be great to forecast the scope that certain degrees have and their role or might not play soon.

Consider the university in question

When you choose your degree, you aren't just selecting the subject to base your career on; you're also selecting a specific university as well. The major you choose may vary between universities. A prestigious university may have accepted you for your second choice of a degree and a smaller university for your primary choice.

Therefore when choosing your major, you also have to commit to the university. There are several factors to consider when choosing a university. The cost, distance, university reputation, and national ranking all come into the decision-making process and affect your choice.

Easy majors don't equate to jobs

If you are looking to get through college by choosing a run-of-the-mill major that you think is easy, you might want to reconsider.

Though you may find a job in the future, there is no guarantee that you will find your desired career if you choose an easy college subject. A good GPA doesn't necessarily guarantee a job. In fact, the ease of a subject should never really be a determining factor in whether you should study it or not. Always focus on your passion and your goals. If you are determined and committed, even the hardest of subjects can be like a slice of cake. Easy majors don't equate to jobs. Many factors determine the job market, and you build your career accordingly. Besides, what is an "easy" major in the first place?

Follow your passion

We just stated this. But since this is absolutely essential, we'll repeat it!

Millions of people end up pursuing majors that they don't like and end up wasting their lives in the process. Even if they do muddle through and land a decent job, their heart just isn't in it.

Take our word for it, find your passion, and study what you are interested in. Money comes and goes, but you only achieve life satisfaction once. We suggest that you think about what you are passionate about and follow a major, leading you to a career path you love with every atom of your soul.

Don't rush

The process of pondering over choices, filling applications, and wrapping up school simultaneously can be overwhelming. However, don't rush into a decision blindly. It would be best to plan what you want to do rather than making decisions you'd regret later.

If you feel that you might miss the application deadlines and still don't know where you stand, let them pass. Taking a semester or year off to find what you are passionate about isn't all that bad. Many students talk about how some time off significantly helped them narrow things down and made a proper decision on what they wanted to do in life.

It may seem like the clock is ticking, but it isn't. You do have time to think. Take a year off, travel, pursue your hobbies and enjoy your life. Graduating a year later won't make that much of a difference.

Research

If you are looking at a career in software development, consider learning about the subject's foundation in advance to know what to expect when you start the degree. If you are wondering how to become a developer, consider reading up on all possible routes. Sometimes multiple paths lead up to the same job. Doing your research broadens your perspective and opens up the possibility of choosing slightly different yet relevant subjects.

Online research about the subject applies to just about any major you choose. It would be best if you learned a thing or two about your future career subject; stepping in blindly when university starts would be silly.

Conclusion

If you are still confused about your choice of a major, don't worry. Your major won't be attached to you for the rest of your life like a label. Most universities have a foundation year where an even curriculum is taught to everyone who enters the university. Even after foundation year, you can change your subject choice if you aren't happy. Ease up, take your time, and know that this isn't a life sentence. It's just a subject meant to help you in your career, not stress you out!