How to Become an Area Manager at Amazon?

Details

Let’s learn about Amazon

Amazon started its career as an online bookshop.

Today, Amazon is a multinational technology company located in Seattle, U.S.A. It is the world’s most prominent online marketplace that provides artificial intelligence assistance and cloud computation.

Amazon grows enormously. In the U.S.A, it is the second-largest private employer company. As Amazon increases its task force, it encourages more and more people to join it. Many people are interested in applying for its vacancies. Once Amazon announces a job on the job search page of Amazon, many people register for it. Amazon chooses the best among all applicants to work in their team. One of the most important posts on the Amazon platform is for the area manager. We have compiled this guide on how to pass the Amazon area manager assessment test because the competition is on fire, and the recruitment process is vigorous!

Be an Area Manager at Amazon

An area manager at Amazon gets a task to fulfill customer’s orders at Amazon’s website. The process involves from picking to delivering their order while maintaining the quality standards of Amazon.com. The area manager will have to create and lead a team known as Amazon Warehouse associates to run operations at the Amazon Fulfilment Center. A manager needs to manage, motivate, and council his team to perform at a high-level standard and guarantee that they attend their shifts.

To play the role mentioned earlier effectively, Amazon looks for certain qualities in an individual to perform the job role effectively. First of all, the person to apply for the designation of area manager must be energetic, be a high potential leader, and he must be able to develop a collaborative team, must be able to organize tasks, and be a self-starter.

With all of these qualities, Amazon requires candidates to clear their assessment tests. So the HR at Amazon selects the “best fit” for the job.

Amazon’s Hiring Process

The Job Announcement:

Amazon makes an announcement of the job on their website, Amazon jobs search page. There are many job categories; you should select an appointment as per your education requirements and skill set.

The Online Application:

To apply for any post at Amazon, begin by making a profile on the Amazon website. For the area manager’s post, you should seek positions under the title of Fulfilment and Operation Management. You can find a suitable job and continue uploading your CV. Amazon does not require a cover letter along with a CV. If the request is accepted, the next stage is the Amazon Assessment stage.

The Online Assessment Test

It is the essential criteria of Amazon to clear the online assessment test. If you don’t clear this virtual assessment test, you can not progress to the interview stage. If you are looking for help with the assessment test, look for the guidelines for passing the Amazon area manager assessment test.

Let’s take an insight into the amazon assessments in detail. It consists of two tests;

The Amazon Virtual Job Tryout: You will need a pen, paper and a calculator to attempt this test. The test puts the candidate into a plot. Amazon’s manager interacts regularly. Amazon’s recruiter evaluates the candidate’s responses, and he will examine your way of dealing with such a situation. Mostly 45 minutes are allocated for this portion of the assessment. The Amazon Work Style Assessment: It is a 15-20 minute test to determine the candidate’s personality and Amazon’s recruiter decides if they can fit in Amazon’s work culture. The examination evaluates a candidate on scoring the 38 statements on how strongly you agree to how strongly you disagree with a situation.

The In-person Interview

Once you are done with your assessment test, you go to the Amazon office in person for an interview. However, due to the pandemic, managers at Amazon have moved to online discussions on Amazon chime, online software. You need to appear in two interviews, each of 45 minutes, with managers at Amazon.

The Job Offer

Once accepted and hired, you get an email for acceptance from Amazon, and they send an invitation for New Hire Orientation. Vola! You are part of the Amazon team for the post of area manager at Amazon.

An Important Tip to Help You Out!

We suggest you follow The Amazon 14 Leadership Principles to solve the assessment test.

These principles will help the candidate to attempt the Amazon area manager assessment test and interview with apt knowledge. Here is a brief list of The Amazon 14 Leadership Principles

Customer obsession Ownership Invent and simplify Are right, A Lot Learn and Be Curious Hire and Develop the Best Insist on the Highest Standards Think Big Bias for Actions Frugality Earn Trust Dive Deep Have Backbone, Disagree, and Commit Deliver Results