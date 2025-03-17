How Selling Gift Cards Became a Side Hustle Industry

Most people think of gift cards as simple, disposable items—something you buy in a pinch when you don’t know what to get someone or an incentive given out by companies to boost sales. But for an increasing number of people, selling gift cards has become more than just a way to get rid of store credit. It has turned into a full-fledged side hustle, with individuals flipping gift cards for profit, leveraging promotions, and navigating an unregulated secondary market that exists beneath the surface of mainstream retail.

### The Accidental Side Business

Selling gift cards often starts as a one-time thing. Maybe someone receives a card to a store they never visit or ends up with a refund issued as store credit instead of cash. They don’t want to let the money go to waste, so they look for ways to convert it back into something usable. The easiest way? Selling it for a slightly lower amount to someone who actually wants it.

At first, it seems like a loss. A $100 gift card might only sell for $85 or $90, depending on the demand. But for some, this sparks an idea: what if you could do this on purpose? What if you could find gift cards at a discount, buy them in bulk, and then resell them for a profit? What if you could exploit retail promotions and credit card perks to create value where most people only see store credit?

This is where selling gift cards shifts from a casual transaction into a structured hustle.

### The Platforms That Enable the Trade

The rise of online marketplaces has made it easier than ever to sell gift cards. Sites like Raise, CardCash, and Gameflip allow individuals to list their gift cards and sell them to buyers who are looking for a discount. These platforms provide a level of security, ensuring that sellers get paid and buyers receive valid cards. However, they also take a percentage of each sale, cutting into potential profits.

For those who want to bypass these fees, social media and online forums provide an alternative. Reddit’s r/giftcardexchange, Facebook Marketplace, and Telegram groups have become hotspots for peer-to-peer transactions. Here, sellers can negotiate their own deals, often getting higher prices for their cards. But with greater control comes greater risk—there are no buyer guarantees, and scams are common.

### The Gift Card Flipping Model

Some people take selling gift cards to the next level by turning it into a structured business model. Instead of waiting to receive unwanted cards, they actively seek out opportunities to buy them at a discount. This is where strategy comes into play.

Retailers frequently run promotions that offer bonus gift cards with purchases. For example, a store might offer a $20 gift card for every $100 spent. For a casual shopper, this is just a nice perk. For a reseller, it’s a chance to generate profit. By purchasing the promotional items strategically and then selling the bonus gift cards, they can make back a portion of their spending or even turn a small profit.

Credit card rewards programs also play a role in this market. Some credit cards offer extra cashback or points for purchases at grocery stores, office supply stores, or certain retailers. If those stores sell third-party gift cards, it’s possible to buy them at full price, earn the rewards, and then resell the cards, effectively turning the credit card perks into cash.

### The Risks of Selling Gift Cards

While selling gift cards can be lucrative, it’s not without risks. The biggest issue is fraud. Because gift cards are essentially digital cash, they are a prime target for scammers.

Some common scams include buyers using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards, only for the transaction to be reversed later, leaving the seller without their card or money. Other scams involve chargeback fraud, where a buyer disputes the transaction after receiving the gift card code, claiming they never got it.

Market fluctuations also play a role. Not all gift cards hold the same resale value. Amazon, Walmart, and Visa gift cards are always in high demand, but niche brands or local businesses may be harder to sell. Those who buy and resell gift cards must stay on top of pricing trends to avoid getting stuck with cards they can’t move.

### Navigating the Legality and Ethics

The gift card resale market operates in a legal gray area. While it’s not illegal to buy and sell gift cards, retailers often frown upon the practice. Some companies have strict terms of service that prohibit the resale of their gift cards, and accounts that engage in bulk buying or selling may be flagged or banned.

Then there’s the ethical side of things. Some argue that flipping gift cards is simply smart business—taking advantage of market inefficiencies. Others see it as a practice that could contribute to fraud, since stolen gift cards often end up in the same resale market as legitimate ones.

### The Future of Gift Card Selling

As digital payments continue to evolve, the way people buy and sell gift cards is likely to change. Some companies are moving toward more controlled systems, such as linking gift cards to specific accounts or requiring ID for redemption. Others are experimenting with blockchain-based gift cards that can be tracked more securely.

Despite these changes, the demand for a secondary gift card market isn’t going away. As long as people receive unwanted gift cards, need quick cash, or look for ways to game the retail system, selling gift cards will remain a profitable hustle for those who know how to navigate the risks and rewards.

For some, it will always be a one-time transaction—turning an unwanted gift into something more useful. But for others, it will continue to be an opportunity, a loophole, and a business model that thrives on the inefficiencies of the retail world.