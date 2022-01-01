How Femme Founders Can Support Other Women In Business

Details

Women are rising in the workforce, but there is still so much that can be done to support femme founders in the business world. There are probably dozens of ways to do this, but we’ve spoken to some women that are also industry influencers to learn how they are supporting other women in the business. Check out what they had to say!

Invest in Women-Owned Startups

Startups can be super difficult to get off the ground if you’re not connected to the right people. Help support fellow woman entrepreneurs who are looking to start a business by investing in their startups. You don’t have to donate thousands of dollars to make a difference either. Raise awareness that they’re looking for funds and share their fundraising efforts on social media to help them reach their goals.

“As a woman in business, it’s hard to find support sometimes,” says Sumeer Kaur, CEO of Lashkaraa. “At this point in time, it would be nice to not wonder if it’s because you’re a woman, but we do still live in times where there are things that are just easier for men. Start making the changes you want to see by actively seeking out women who are striving to make it in their industry.”

“It’s so easy to see myself in some of the young entrepreneurial ladies on social media,” says Lori Price, Founder of PixieLane. “It’s always a great feeling to be able to help someone out as they’re starting their own business just as many women supported me as when I was starting PixieLane. I had so many women invest in me financially and personally as I was figuring things out and I still remember how much that meant to me.”

Mentor Other Women

If you’ve been able to successfully start a business as a femme founder, look for opportunities to mentor other women in the industry. Having someone to turn to in times of trouble or confusion can be such an encouragement.

“I don’t know where I’d be without some of the women I’ve had in my life that have mentored and supported me along the way,” says Cindy Le, Co-Founder, and COO of Revela. “Having people to mentor you is great, but there’s just something special about having another woman mentor who’s gone through this entrepreneurial process before at your side. You’re able to ask questions and not feel judged or nervous that you’ll be looked down on because you’re a woman.”

“We need to support each other and let the world see what we can do,” says Dawn Kendall, Co-Founder of 8 Sheep Organics. “We are so capable and women bring a unique contribution to a business. Studies have actually shown that because women tend to be more relational, we’re able to build our brands in different ways than men would. That’s why it’s so important to have another woman as a mentor. She’s going to get what you’re trying to do and the ‘why’ behind your actions.”

Network, Network, Network

Networking is an amazing tool for women to utilize. What better way is there to support other women in business than by getting to know each other? Learn about brands that have been started by women in your area and in your industry and explore the networking opportunities that are available.

“Host a networking group for your local area and invite all of the women who have started a business,” says Melissa Rhodes, CEO of Psychics1on1. “Talk to them and learn their stories. The more you know these ladies, the more you can do to promote their brands and vice versa.”

“Networking with other women consistently is one of the best ways we, as femme founders, can support other women,” says Breanne Millette, CEO of Bisoulovely. “We have an amazing opportunity to support each other but we can’t do that if we’re not talking. Find a networking group and seek out other women. If there aren’t any around you, start one! There are also a ton of networking groups online for different industries that can help you figure this process out.”

Use Social Media

Social media is such a powerful tool. It’s already been mentioned a few times that having connections and supporting each other are two really great things you can do to support femme founders. What better place to do this than social media?



“Follow other women on social media and promote each other,” says Georgie Dorfman, CEO of All My Love. “Showing your support by sharing their posts, stories, and promotions can create a cycle of positive promotion within the community of femme founders.”

“Seek out other women on social media who are killing it as femme founders,” says Michelle Arnau, CEO of Rowan. “Show them some love by sharing what they’re accomplishing on your own business page. Start a chain reaction by reaching out and featuring other women in business on your page and they can do the same for you. By doing this, you’re going to expand your reach and get some pretty great free advertising to a specific audience while also supporting other women.”

Conclusion

There are tons of ways to support femme founders and other women in the business world. While monetary support is great for businesses that are just getting off the ground, there are other ways to help fellow women succeed in their industry.

Look for networking opportunities so you can meet these boss ladies and learn about what they’re doing. Find opportunities to meet up for coffee or host an event where local women business owners can chat and network on a regular basis.

You can also support each other through relational interactions by mentoring others on an individual basis. If you’re not to a point in life where you feel you could mentor someone yet, then learn to support them using your social platforms.

There are so many options out there to support women in business! Experiment with these recommendations to see what works best for you.