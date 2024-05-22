How do I electronically sign documents on my iPhone or iPad?

Details

Digital signatures have revolutionized document handling, making it quick, secure, and environmentally friendly, thanks to paperless technology advancements. However, you might wonder what happens when you're on the go and need to quickly close a deal, finalize a contract, or approve a signature loan online. Is it a dead end if you're away from your computer? Absolutely not!

The solution is right at your fingertips – imagine being able to authorize documents directly from your iPhone or iPad for added convenience. But how exactly do you accomplish this?

In this blog, we’ll show you how to create a digital signature in PDF directly on your mobile iOS device using built-in tools and third-party apps like Lumin Sign. We'll also cover best practices like legality and security checks, as well as how to make signing smooth and easy.

Ready to simplify your signing process on the go? Let’s get started!

Built-in Tools for Electronic Document Signing

Using iOS devices makes e-signing easy with built-in tools. These tools let you quickly draw electronic signatures in PDF on your iPhone or iPad.

Using Markup Tool in Mail App

The Mail app on your iOS device has a built-in markup tool that allows you to insert electronic signatures in PDF directly from your email. Here is how:

1. Tap on the document in the email.

2. Tap the Markup icon at the top right - it looks like a pen.

3. Select Signature, then tap Add or Create Signature.

4. Use your finger or stylus to sign on the screen.

5. Resize and position your online PDF signature as needed, then tap Done.

6. When you're happy with it, tap Done again to save.

7. Now, you can send the signed doc straight from your Mail app.





Signing Documents in the Files App

The Files app is your central hub for managing docs on your iOS device. You can also insert a signature in PDF with the annotations tools available in the Files app. Here's how:

1. In the Files app, locate the PDF you need to sign.

2. Open the document by tapping on it.

3. Look for the Markup icon in the top right corner.

4. Follow the steps to draw your e-sign, like in the step above.

5. After signing, tap "Done" to save your changes.

Using Preview in Safari

If you receive a document through Safari, you can also use the pre-installed edit tools to sign it directly from the browser. Here's how:

1. Open the PDF document in Safari.

2. Tap and hold on the document until a menu appears.

3. From the list, click on Markup.

4. Follow the same steps as before to draw a signature online.

5. Once you've signed the document, tap Done to save your changes.

Third-party Apps for Electronic Document Signing

Want more than just the basics? You can opt-in with third-party apps equipped with extra options and better security. Let's take a closer look.

Overview of Available Apps

Acrobat Sign: It works well with Adobe products and lets you customize workflows.





It works well with Adobe products and lets you customize workflows. Lumin Sign: Lumin Sign is a user-friendly eSign API that focuses on simplicity and efficiency. It has a variety of signing options and enhanced security features to ensure the integrity of your document.





Lumin Sign is a user-friendly eSign API that focuses on simplicity and efficiency. It has a variety of signing options and enhanced security features to ensure the integrity of your document. DocuSign: It's a popular third-party app that lets you insert signatures in docs from anywhere. It has features like templates and bulk sending.





It's a popular third-party app that lets you insert signatures in docs from anywhere. It has features like templates and bulk sending. SignWell: This app is versatile, with features like document tracking and integrations with Google Drive, iCloud, and Dropbox.

Popular Features and Capabilities

Multiple signature options: These apps let you make and save multiple signatures for various needs.

Advanced security: Keep your docs safe with strong encryption, authentication, and detailed records to meet rules and industry standards.

Workflow automation : Set up custom workflows for e-signing, making everything simpler.





: Set up custom workflows for e-signing, making everything simpler. Cloud integration: Sync with Dropbox, Google Drive, and iCloud smoothly. Access and sign cloud-stored docs without trouble.





Sync with Dropbox, Google Drive, and iCloud smoothly. Access and sign cloud-stored docs without trouble. Cross-platform compatibility: Many apps work on different gadgets like iPhones and iPads. Switch devices easily.

Step-by-step Guide to Signing Documents

Here's a step-by-step guide to signing documents using a third-party e-signature app:

1. Download and install the app from the App Store.

2. Open the app and create an account or sign in with your existing credentials.

3. Upload the documents you need to sign from your device or cloud storage service.

4. Draw your signature or initials to the PDF using the app's built-in tools.

5. Review the document to ensure everything is correct, then save or send it as needed.

Signing Documents Using Cloud Storage Services

Cloud storage services offer a convenient way to sign forms or contracts on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how to smoothly use them for e-signing:

Integration with iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox

These services make your apps secure and accessible across your devices. Once integrated, open documents from iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox directly in your e-signature app, skipping manual uploads or downloads.

Accessing and Signing Documents from Cloud Storage Apps

1. Open your e-signature app and go to the import files option.

2. Choose the cloud service your files are stored in (iCloud, Google Drive, or Dropbox).

3. Select the document.

4. Follow the prompt and add your signature.

5. Save or share the signed document as needed.

Best Practices for Electronic Document Signing on iOS Devices

Signing documents electronically on your iPhone or iPad is convenient, but it's essential to follow best practices to ensure security, privacy, and legality.

Ensuring Security and Privacy

Use Secure Connections: Always ensure you're connected to a secure Wi-Fi network or use cellular data when signing sensitive documents to prevent unauthorized access.





Always ensure you're connected to a secure Wi-Fi network or use cellular data when signing sensitive documents to prevent unauthorized access. Protect Your Device: Set up strong passcodes, Touch ID, or Face ID to secure your device and prevent unauthorized access to your files.





Set up strong passcodes, Touch ID, or Face ID to secure your device and prevent unauthorized access to your files. Beware of Phishing: Be cautious of phishing emails or messages asking you to authorize docs. Verify the sender's identity before proceeding.





Be cautious of phishing emails or messages asking you to authorize docs. Verify the sender's identity before proceeding. Encrypt Documents: Consider encrypting your files before sharing them electronically to add an extra layer of security.

Checking Legal Validity of Electronic Signatures

Verify Signer Identity: Confirm the identity of everyone in the signing process to ensure the validity of the online signature PDF.

Keep Records: Maintain detailed records of all electronically signed documents, including date stamps and IP addresses, to verify authenticity if needed.





Maintain detailed records of all electronically signed documents, including date stamps and IP addresses, to verify authenticity if needed. Consult Legal Experts: If you have any doubts about the legality of electronic signatures, seek advice from legal professionals or experts in the field.

Tips for a Smooth and Efficient Signing Process

Clear Signature: Make sure your signature is clear and legible to avoid confusion during verification. A messy signature may lead to disputes or legal challenges.





Make sure your signature is clear and legible to avoid confusion during verification. A messy signature may lead to disputes or legal challenges. Check for Errors: Before signing, review the document for missing or incorrect information to prevent potential legal complications. Also, familiarize yourself with how to delete a digital signature in PDF quickly, just in case.

Organize Documents: To manage your documents well, organize them neatly in folders in your e-sign app or cloud storage. This helps you find them quickly when you need them.





Use Templates: Create reusable templates for documents you sign often. It makes approving things faster and saves you time in the long run.





Create reusable templates for documents you sign often. It makes approving things faster and saves you time in the long run. Stay Updated: Keep things running smoothly by regularly updating your e-sign app and iOS device. This ensures you have the latest features and security fixes.

Conclusion

Electronic document signing on your iPhone or iPad is now simpler and more convenient than ever. With built-in tools, third-party apps, and cloud storage integration, you can sign documents securely from anywhere. Follow best practices for security, legality, and efficiency to streamline your approval process on the go.