Great Moments in Fandom: Loungefly Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Details

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/lego-mini-figure-on-brown-sand-kgz9vsP5JCU

If you’ve ever been to Disney Park, you’ve most likely seen people all over with a multitude of Loungefly bags who love not-subtle fandom references. The highly themed backpacks are the perfect combination of style and function - they can hold many items (a small umbrella, wallet, phone, etc.) and allow you to show off your favorite character in style. You can find an assortment of Loungefly bags online, especially old releases that can’t be found anywhere else. Loungefly, owned by Funko, is renowned for its innovative licensed accessories, with popular characters and designs ranging from Harry Potter to Hello Kitty.

All of the pop culture fashion accessories have limited runs, so once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. As a matter of fact, Loungefly bags are so unique they’re collectors’ items. The person who gets one is very lucky. The highly themed backpacks aren’t always expensive because many stores have their own deals and promotions that can be used to lower the price. Loungefly is always coming out with new designs, so you can find a backpack inspired by the fictional character you loved as a child. While on the subject, Loungefly recently launched a commemorative collection to celebrate 25 years in business, marking a quarter century of existence.

As part of the celebration, Loungefly has released a new collection that includes their signature backpacks and other accessories, just as famous as they are. These are accessories people simply can’t stop rocking. Loungefly was founded in 1998, coming from very humble beginnings but growing into an international brand. At present, it’s one of the most valuable and recognizable fandom fashion brands, with products that extend from mini bags to pet accessories. On the back of the anniversary backpacks, you’ll find lettering on the façade of silver foil, explaining why they’re so valuable, so you can showcase your love for all things Loungefly.

Loungefly Is Part of The Same Company That Makes Funko Pop Figurines

As highlighted earlier, Loungefly, the collectible fashion and accessory brand, is owned by Funko, a company that manufactures licensed and limited pop culture items, namely vinyl figures and bobbleheads. Until now, Funko has invested a great deal of time and effort into fandom merchandise, putting out the coolest backpacks. Funko Pops, small figurines famous for their exaggerated features, including disproportionately large heads that bob up and down, are the biggest fad on the toy market. Some collectors don’t take their Pops out of the box to protect them, while others remove them to create eye-catching displays.

Even if Funko Pops might look like toys, they’re similar to other collectibles through the ages, such as Pokémon cards. The vinyl figurines typically depict movie stars, TV characters, mascots, musicians, and athletes, to name a few. If you’re interested in creating your own custom collectible figure, Funko gives fans the opportunity to create little figures based on themselves or their friends and family on the Pop Yourself website, where you can choose from a multitude of accessories, clothes, hairstyles, and so on. If you like to push yourself, you can achieve truly stunning results.

The Question Now Is: Are Loungefly Bags Worth It?

If you’re new to the Loungefly addiction, you’ll quickly learn that new releases get sold out in minutes, as the demand is greater than the supply. The price of the highly themed backpacks depends on how many of the same items are available; it can take a lot of time to collect Loungefly bags and store them in locations where they won’t be damaged. Collecting mini bags is an enriching and exciting experience if you’re passionate about this type of item – for selfish or selfless purposes. If a Loungefly bag has deteriorated over time, there’s a good chance it won’t be worth much.

While fashion fandom isn’t something new, Loungefly has taken a step further and made backpacks on a smaller scale a collector’s item. Fandom and fashion have become interlaced due to the rise of online marketplaces. Many people like to openly express their interest in fictional works in ways they feel comfortable, so they wear a backpack with their favorite character. If you count yourself as a member of a fandom, you might be missing out on a big opportunity. Someone can really, really love what you show them but not want to become invested, so perhaps they don’t feel inspired in that way.

All Loungefly bags are unisex, meaning they’re suitable for both sexes, allowing customers a way to express their identity. It’s recommended to store your collectibles in a dry place because excess moisture can rust and erode metallic components, and attract fungus. After prolonged sun exposure, the material fibers can become affected, breaking down. In case your Loungefly bags get dirty, you can get rid of the stains using liquid soap or a mild detergent and a wet cloth. Try to clean a not-so-visible part of the accessory to ensure there are no issues. When not in use, the Loungefly bag should sit in its original packaging.

Concluding Thoughts

Get ready to celebrate 25 years of wonder with new Loungefly bags inspired by the Marvel universe or Disney characters. There’s no better time than now to kick of the giving season, so discover the range of soon-to-be-available backpacks – they’re perfect for anyone in your life. It’s officially time to prepare your Christmas list and start planning what you’re going to get. Your loved ones will be thrilled to have something new related to their favorite fandoms. Of course, Loungefly bags aren’t for everyone, but there’s no denying they’re a popular choice.

If you appreciate the sophisticated stitching, well-designed compartments, and solid hardware that contribute to pop culture fashion accessories’ functionality and overall aesthetics, mini bags can serve as a means of expression. At present, you’re not forced to wait for the next convention to share your ideas because you can enjoy your cherished pieces of pop culture. If you’re a fan of Loungefly, you’ll want to continue collecting their bags.