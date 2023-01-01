GlucoBerry Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Results Complaints

Details

GlucoBerry is a blood sugar support supplement formulated by Dr. Mark Weis.

Marketed to diabetics, pre-diabetics, and anyone concerned about blood sugar, GlucoBerry aims to help anyone feel good about their blood sugar again using a blend of proven, natural ingredients – including maqui berry.

Does GlucoBerry really work? How does GlucoBerry work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about GlucoBerry today in our review.

What is GlucoBerry?

GlucoBerry is a maqui berry-based supplement created by MD Process to support healthy blood sugar levels.

Sold online through BloodSugarBerry.com, the formula uses a blend of science-backed ingredients to support healthy blood sugar levels in multiple ways.

The natural ingredients in GlucoBerry are designed to support a function called your “blood sugar drain” within your kidneys. If you’re diabetic or pre-diabetic, then your blood sugar drain may not be functioning optimally. By taking GlucoBerry daily, you can optimize the function of your blood sugar drain to help support healthy blood sugar.

GlucoBerry is priced at $59 per bottle and backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does GlucoBerry Work?

By taking one capsule of GlucoBerry daily, you can purportedly target a “blood sugar drain” in your kidneys to support healthy blood sugar.

According to Dr. Mark Weis, who formulated GlucoBerry, some people have a smooth-running blood sugar drain in their kidneys, while others do not. The ingredients in GlucoBerry can support your blood sugar drain to help you stay healthy.

The blood sugar drain is so important to managing blood sugar that it’s comparable to insulin, according to Dr. Weis. Here’s how he explains the connection:

“Focusing on insulin is NOT the one-and-only, magical solution to supporting healthy blood sugar. See, when you have excess sugar in your bloodstream, it's insulin's job to taxi that sugar away. But when insulin "drops off" that excess sugar, it's still inside your body. In fact, it's in your kidneys.”

In other words, your insulin may be functioning correctly – but you need a second process to flush that excess sugar from your body. Your insulin may be collecting sugar from your bloodstream and dropping it off as it’s supposed to. However, because of a poorly functioning blood sugar drain, your body isn’t eliminating that sugar.

How the Blood Sugar Drain Works

Dr. Mark Weis claims we have a blood sugar drain in our kidneys. That drain plays a crucial role in maintaining balanced blood sugar.

It’s not just diabetics and pre-diabetics with blood sugar drain issues: according to Dr. Weis, approximately 50% of Americans have a sticky gray protein clogging up their blood sugar drain.

Your insulin may carry blood sugar to your kidneys to remove it from your body. However, because that sticky gray protein is clogging your drain, your body can’t drain it away. Eventually, this causes the sugar to re-enter your bloodstream.

What Does GlucoBerry Do?

Dr. Weis has established the importance of the blood sugar drain and how it interacts with insulin. But how does GlucoBerry help? How do the natural ingredients in GlucoBerry support your blood sugar drain?

Each serving of GlucoBerry contains a blend of berry extracts and other natural ingredients to support your blood sugar drain.

There’s a strong dose of maqui berry, for example, which is linked to lower blood sugar spikes and better blood sugar markers. According to Dr. Weis, that berry also dissolves the sticky protein clogging your blood sugar drain, allowing your kidneys to flush sugar from your blood more effectively.

Here are some of the effects of the natural ingredients in GlucoBerry, according to Dr. Weis and the MD Process team:

Maqui berry helps dissolve the sticky protein clogging up your blood sugar drain

After the sticky protein is removed from your blood sugar drain, your body can flush away excess sugar

Chromium, meanwhile, promotes healthy blood sugar by supporting the body’s inulin response

The combination of chromium and biotin in GlucoBerry helps your body’s insulin taxi your excess sugar out of your bloodstream and to your kidneys, where your blood sugar drain flushes it away

Gymnema sylvestre, the final ingredient in GlucoBerry, has an “impressive effect” on hemoglobin A1C, helping to make GlucoBerry as effective as possible for blood sugar issues

Overall, because of this combination of effects, GlucoBerry can clear your blood sugar drain can help anyone worry less about their blood sugar.

GlucoBerry Reduces SG2 Protein to Unclog Your Blood Sugar Drain

Over time, your blood sugar drain becomes clogged with a sticky protein called SG2, or sodium glucose cotransport 2. It’s the “sticky gray mucus” mentioned by Dr. Weis as a reason your blood sugar drain becomes clogged.

As you get older, SG2 collects in the area around your kidneys. Some of this protein clogs your blood sugar drain, impeding your body’s natural ability to lower blood sugar.

Some people have higher-than-average levels of SG2. Even if they eat right and exercise, they might have naturally high levels of SG2, increasing their risk of a clogged blood sugar drain.

To unclog that drain and target SG2, however, GlucoBerry uses maqui berry, which has powerful antioxidant effects throughout the body. Maqui berry is rich with anthocyanins to unclog the drain, clear protein, and support your kidney as it ages.

How to Take GlucoBerry

Dr. Weis recommends taking GlucoBerry via the following:

Swallow one capsule of GlucoBerry with food every day

Take GlucoBerry in the morning to help enjoy positive effects throughout the day

According to Dr. Weis, some people experience better daily energy within the first few days of using GlucoBerry. Others need to take a few weeks or months to unclog their blood sugar drain.

Dr. Weis also recommends pairing GlucoBerry with a healthy diet and active lifestyle.

GlucoBerry Ingredients

The superstar ingredient in GlucoBerry is maqui berry. It’s the berry Dr. Weis stumbled upon when reviewing research from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Weis found evidence linking maqui berry to significant effects, so he decided to experiment and add it to a supplement.

Maqui berry is a natural berry native to South America. It’s not rare: hundreds of millions of people eat maqui berry regularly, and it’s an important ingredient in many dishes. The world, however, is increasingly discovering the value of maqui berry as a health supplement ingredient.

Maqui berry may sound exotic, but it’s “just as healthy as adding more blueberries to your diet,” according to Dr. Weis. It’s been shown to be safe to use in multiple clinical trials. Plus, the MD Process manufacturing facility meets strict manufacturing standards and is regularly audited by the FDA for safety and purity.

Here are all of the active ingredients in GlucoBerry and how they work, including maqui berry and others:

Premium Maqui Berry Extract

Premium maqui berry extract is the superstar ingredient in GlucoBerry. It’s where the supplement gets its name. The berry:

Grows naturally in the rainforests of Chile and Argentina

Is mostly harvested by local families from wild plants in the Andes mountains, and little is grown by big commercial farming operations

Has been shown to reduce blood sugar spikes after a meal high in carbs or sugar

Has been shown to improve long-term blood sugar markers by 23%

Works by helping to dissolve the sticky protein clogging your blood sugar drain, allowing your body to flush away excess sugar

Plus, GlucoBerry contains a specific, premium version of maqui berry called Delphinol. That version is specifically designed to maximize antioxidant value. Delphinol is standardized to contain 35% anthocyanins and 25% delphinidins by weight, ensuring you maximize the blood sugar supporting effects of the formula.

Chromium & Biotin

Chromium and biotin are two of the most popular supplement ingredients in the diabetes supplement industry for a reason. In fact, many doctors recommend taking chromium and biotin daily to support blood sugar.

Chromium and biotin can help support blood sugar in the following ways:

Chromium is an essential mineral shown to promote healthy blood sugar by assisting your body’s natural insulin response, which occurs when you eat carbs or sugar

Pairing chromium with a B-vitamin like biotin was especially effective, and the two nutrients appear to complement the effects of one another

Chromium and biotin work together to “taxi” excess sugar out of your bloodstream and to your kidneys, allowing your blood sugar drain to flush it away

Gymnema Leaf

The fourth active ingredient in GlucoBerry is gymnema leaf, also known as gymnema sylvestre. The plant, according to Dr. Weis, was shown to have “an impressive effect” on blood sugar in a recent study, particularly with hemoglobin A1C. That’s why Dr. Weis added the precise dose of gymnema sylvestre leaf used in the study to the GlucoBerry formula.

Overall, this collection of four ingredients, in the clinically-backed dosages, can help you worry less about your blood sugar.

GlucoBerry Benefits: What Does Science Say?

Any diabetes supplement can claim to balance blood sugar. However, only the best supplements are backed by genuine science proving they work. MD Process and Dr. Weis cite numerous studies proving GlucoBerry works, including recent research from Harvard Medical School. We’ll review some of that scientific evidence below.

Maqui berry is the main active ingredient in GlucoBerry, and some studies have shown maqui berry can help with blood sugar in multiple ways.

Maqui berry appears to work because it’s rich with natural antioxidants – including anthocyanins, which give blueberries and other dark-colored berries their unique color while also exhibiting antioxidant effects. A 2015 study found people taking maqui berry tended to have lower inflammation, suggesting maqui berry had potent anti-inflammatory effects. Diabetes tend to have higher levels of inflammation than non-diabetics, and lowing inflammation could make it easier for your body to mange the condition.

In a separate study, researchers attributed the benefits of maqui berry to its high levels of anthocyanins and flavonoids. These natural plant-based chemicals are linked to inflammation and stress response, but they’re also linked to positive effects on blood sugar. Plus, maqui berry is rich with alkaloids, cinnamic acid, benzoic acid compounds, and other natural chemicals linked to their own benefits.

Plus, GlucoBerry uses a specific version of maqui berry called Delphinol. The trademarked formula is standardized to contain a specific concentration of anthocyanins and delphinidins, two of the most important active ingredients in the formula. In a 2014 study on Delphinol, researchers found the compound lowered blood sugar and insulin after a meal better than a placebo.

Multiple studies have backed the benefits of chromium and biotin for diabetics. In a 2006 study, researchers found taking chromium and biotin at the same time led to a significant improvement in blood sugar control in a group of type 2 diabetes. Researchers gave participants 600mcg of chromium and 2mg of biotin per day and found it led to a significant improvement in blood sugar control over 4 weeks. Other studies have shown chromium can work on its own to provide powerful anti-diabetic, blood sugar supporting effects.

It's also important to note GlucoBerry’s strong and transparent doses. While some diabetes supplements contain dozens of ingredients at trace doses, GlucoBerry focuses on a small number of ingredients at higher dosages. Most of the ingredients in GlucoBerry are found at the same dosage used in clinical trials.

If you want a doctor-formulated blood sugar support supplement featuring science-backed ingredients that support healthy blood sugar in different ways, then GlucoBerry could be the right choice.

GlucoBerry Supplement Facts Label & Dosages

MD Process discloses all ingredients, concentrations, and dosages in GlucoBerry upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other diabetes and blood sugar support formulas sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in GlucoBerry:

400mg of Gymnema sylvestre powder

180mg of maqui berry (Aristotelia chilensis) extract (fruit) standardized to 35% anthocyanins and 25% delphinidins

2mg of biotin (3,333% DV)

600mcg of chromium (857% DV)

The formula also contains three inactive ingredients, including hypromellose (for the vegetable capsule), magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

How Much Does GlucoBerry Cost?

GlucoBerry is priced at an ordinary retail price of $129 per bottle. However, as part of a special 2022 promotion, you can order bottles of GlucoBerry for just $39 to $59.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering GlucoBerry online today:

1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $59 + $9.95 USA Shipping

3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free USA Shipping

6 Bottles (180 Day Supply): $234 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free USA Shipping

All purchases come with a 180 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unhappy for any reason within 180 days, then you can request a complete refund.

Who Created GlucoBerry?

GlucoBerry was created by a McHenry, Illinois-based supplement company named MD Process. That company also maintains an address in Atlanta, Georgia.

MD Process manufactures GlucoBerry in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The formula is non-GMO, BPA-free, naturally gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, nut-free, crustacean-free, and egg-free.

You can contact MD Process and the GlucoBerry customer service team via the following:

Phone: (800) 942-1935

Registered Address: 1301 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050

Mailing Address: 10 Glenlake Parkway, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30328

Who is Dr. Mark Weis?

MD Process has genuine medical doctors on its medical advisory board, including Dr. Mark Weis, who formulated GlucoBerry.

Dr. Weis is an award-winning physician, author, and medical consultant. He’s also board-certified by the American Board of Ambulatory Medicine.

After discovering Harvard Medical School research about lowering blood pressure using natural ingredients, he decided to formulate GlucoBerry based on similar research.

Conclusion

GlucoBerry is a nutritional supplement marketed to diabetes, pre-diabetics, and anyone concerned about blood sugar.

Featuring a blend of maqui berry, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients, GlucoBerry can purportedly help support blood sugar in multiple ways.

To learn more about GlucoBerry and how it works or to buy the nutritional supplement online today, visit the official website at BloodSugarBerry.com.

