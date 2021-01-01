Five Cogent Reasons To Choose The Social Work Profession

The social work field is proliferating, with various advancements taking place every other day. Usually, social workers are philanthropists and dedicated professionals who assist the world in many ways. From fulfilling different needs of society to providing social justice to deserving people, social work encompasses everything.

Such a field needs more recognition than it receives, especially during the global COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has taught everyone a bitter lesson –that we are nothing without our loved ones. It taught everyone the value of life. Keeping this message in mind, social workers bring everyone together, working towards building a happy community. For them, helping people in need, saving their lives, and making this world better than before is the main motto.

If you are passionate about the field of social work and want to bring a positive change, opt for this field right away. Individuals who yearn to help others are the right resource for social work. For some people, social work can be challenging and stressful, but it does have many rewards. In the beginning, you may get some stipend, but over time, you will earn much more than that. The achievements in this field are not only monetary but moral and emotional as well.

While to state the fact, this field is not for everyone out there. Only the ones who can commit to this profession will establish a good rapport in this field. Moreover, you will need to enroll in the master of social work online degree programs to become a qualified social worker.

So are you reading to join this compelling profession? If you are still unsure about it, why don't you check out five convincing reasons for choosing the social work profession? Let's get started!

The Field Of Social Work Has High Growth Potential

As noted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobs in the social work sector grow by 16% every year. That is a rapidly increasing rate, showing this field has high potential. After the global pandemic, the need for social workers increased immensely. Healthcare sectors and communities started recognizing the importance of social workers, seeking their professional help when needed.

Due to social work's changing roles and demands, more jobs are opening up in nontraditional settings, like public policy and business. That shows the capability of social workers to advance in their careers through proper training and education.

It Is A Versatile Career Pathway

While working in the social field, you do not have to sit in front of the computer nine hours a day. This field focuses on strengthening the community, where social workers have many roles to play. As a social worker, you can become a therapist, community health advocate, diversity facilitators, special needs teacher, and much more. Social workers also get to choose which type of professional work they desire, like a desk job or fieldwork. You can also work globally or with domestic clients in micro and macro working environments. That proves how versatile this field can be, with so many possibilities that often go unnoticed.

It Leads To Self-Improvement In An Individual

Even the ones who are not born with a deep sense of altruism tend to develop it later as a social worker. It is mainly because this field possesses the ability to transform people in unimaginable ways. Social workers create the habit of putting the needs of others first. For them, this is precisely the professional and internal growth they wanted. Such growth leads to self-improvement, which later helps social workers in developing their careers. By empowering, educating, supporting, and advocating for others, social workers open a chamber of fruitful rewards for themselves. The moment they start improving their persona is when they find self-enlightenment, which is equally beneficial.

It Is A Purpose-Driven Field

Have you always considered yourself to be different from others? Is it because you always felt the urge to help and empower others? For people like you, choosing a purpose-driven field is more important than going after a glamorous career. The main reason for this may be that helping others and bringing them justice satisfy you. If you need a sense of purpose in life, social work is the ideal field for you. By working as a social worker, the values and principles of social work will align with your personal goals. That means that making a lasting impact will be more rewarding for you, and social work will help you.

It Makes You Resourceful And Resilient

Choosing a field that lets you advocate for social justice and empowerment is even better. That helps in building a resourceful and resilient personality, something that lacks in other professions. Social workers are equipped with the right skills to accomplish challenging tasks. For them, saying no is not an option and keeping your head high is the ultimate solution.

The Bottom Line:

Even though social work is not everyone's cup of tea, it is undoubtedly a high-growth and rewarding profession. It transforms everyone's lives, be it social workers or the layman. So let this field influence your surroundings in the best way possible and make the most of it as a social worker!