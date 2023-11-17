Features of the Shawnee cemetery and a little history

The Shawnee Indian Cemetery location, located at Nieman Road and W. 59th Terrace in Shawnee, Kan., has been the subject of numerous articles, historical reports, and even legislative actions. The Shawnee Indian Cemetery is a sacred site that has stood the test of time. From its origins in the 1830s to the present day, it serves as a living testament to the resilience and rich history of the Shawnee people in what is now known as Johnson County.

A Journey Through Time and Space

The cemetery traces its roots to the forced relocation of approximately 900 Shawnee Indians from Ohio in the early 1830s. The cemetery received official status in 1854 as part of the Shawnee Treaty. In this agreement, the government appropriated a large amount of Shawnee property, as well as five acres for a Methodist church, meeting house, and burial site, which were chosen with Shawnee spiritual views in mind.

The cemetery has survived despite problems such as land development and vandalism. A significant milestone was reached in May 2022 when ownership was officially returned to the Shawnee Tribe. This was a substantial step towards the development of history and cultural heritage. The territory has genuinely become a valuable treasure for the people, who will be able to preserve this history, attracting new tourists to it.

Who was buried

The Shawnee Indian Cemetery is a storehouse of stories, where every headstone is a part of Shawnee history. These people tried to immortalize everyone who was involved in history. Therefore, the place has become a precious treasure for history. Here, you can not only visit the territory as part of the tourist aspect but also immerse yourself in history because it has become an authentic cultural heritage and will continue to pass on knowledge for the next few decades.

Chief Joseph Parks

Joseph Parks was a significant leader for the Shawnee people. He led the tribe during their forced migration from Ohio to Kansas in the early 1830s. Parks was one of the signatories of the Shawnee Treaty of 1854, which officially established the cemetery. His grave is one of the few still standing upright in the cemetery, serving as a lasting tribute to his leadership and contributions.

Charles Bluejacket

Charles Blue Jacket has been chief of the tribe since 1861. His two wives and five of his children are buried in the Shawnee tribe. Blue Jacket was not only a leader but also a translator, minister, and government liaison. Each burial in the Shawnee Indian Cemetery tells a unique story that contributes to the rich tapestry of history. Their legacy continues to be honoured and studied so that the cemetery remains a place of continuing cultural and historical significance.

The Struggle for Preservation

For many years, the cemetery was owned by the Kansas State Historical Society. Only in 2022 did the Shawnee tribe regain ownership. This was facilitated by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, who signed into law SB 405. This law required the Kansas State Historical Society to return the Shawnee Tribal Cemetery, recognizing it as a sacred site for the tribe's history and its members buried there.

The Shawnee Tribe plans to conduct a survey to find unmarked graves. This becomes much easier to do without the intervention of an individual property owner. They also intend to repair the damaged headstones and rename the cemetery after some families buried there, such as the Parks, Silverbacks, and Blue Jackets.

Reclaiming the cemetery gives the Shawnee tribe an opportunity to tell the truth about their history. Chief Ben Barnes said the tribe is committed to protecting the burial sites of their ancestors and preserving and preserving the historical and archaeological character of the site.

Is this cultural place worth visiting?

For those interested in paying their respects and learning more about the Shawnee Indian Cemetery, you can find valuable information and records related to the cemetery on Find A Grave.

Visiting the Shawnee Indian Cemetery is more than just an opportunity to explore history. Before planning your visit, contact the Shawnee tribe or local people to suggest honouring the site. They can give good advice on how to respect this sacred land.

As a result, this location has become a cultural heritage. It is this place that shows the resilience of the people and the population of the people. When examining the cemetery, it is clear that this is sacred land. Many great people are worshipped here, the territory is cared for, and memories are preserved.

This is a vivid reminder of the culture of the people and its history. The contribution of all the events on the territory is simply colossal. When visiting these lands of sacred significance, you must show respect to the people!