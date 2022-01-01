Digital Therapeutics in Healthcare: Market Trends and Most Profitable Business Models

Details

We have reached the digital age where healthcare no longer solely relies on outdated systems. Patients want to easily access their healthcare needs with the touch of a button for convenience, making the demand for digital therapeutics more important than ever. Can Medtech keep up with the market trends? And, what are the most profitable healthtech business models? Let's take a deeper dive and answer some of these questions but first, let's review what exactly digital therapeutics are and why they are essential.

What is Digital Therapeutics?

With the merge of software and healthcare on the rise, we are watching the transformation in the health industry take place right before our eyes. With new advancements in AI and other technological platforms, the health industry is able to reshape healthcare as we know it.

What are digital therapeutics? We’re not just talking about the online convenience of healthtech capabilities but the ability to actually use these products during the treatment of medical conditions and deliver clinical outcomes. Apps and wearables can track, analyze and collect data to provide better medical treatment solutions. DTx products help prevent and manage the disease as well as provide digital solutions for healthcare workers. Digital therapeutics play a vital role in the current healthcare transformation and provide an abundance of benefits for both industry leaders, health companies, and patients.

Benefits of digital therapeutic products:

Provides personalized diagnostics

Ability to identify and prevent disease

Monitor and motivate patients

Support different stages of a patient's health journey

Accelerates recovery and provides educational tools

Streamlines care, taking the burden off providers

Increases patient engagement

Improves the outcome

Digital Therapeutic Market Trends

Some say trends come and go, but one thing is for sure, these trends bring enough value to stick around in the healthtech industry for good. The integration of digital health solutions has become mainstream over the years, but some are reaching new heights more than others. We are seeing more and more patient-forward applications. Significant digital therapeutic trends include solutions that focus on prevention, treatment, and accessibility to care. This includes products such as remote monitoring tools, diagnostic toolkits, digital pharmacies, wellness coaches, and digital biomarkers. All of these trends are game-changers for healthcare professionals and patients around the globe; however, they would not be successful without adequate DTx product strategies.

Most Profitable Business Models for Digital Therapeutics

DTx products are the future of healthcare. And let’s just say the future looks pretty darn lucrative for MedTech companies implementing this groundbreaking technology. The companies who lead with their main focus being how to solve the problems in healthcare for both patients and practitioners instead of simply thinking of profit only will be the MedTech companies to come out on top. Of course, these companies will need to fully understand the complexities of the industry. This approach is a solid foundation for a successful digital therapeutics business model.



