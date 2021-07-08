Crypto bots - is it profitable and how to trade?

The crypto market has created a significant opportunity for investors looking to diversify resources. Many cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum are highly volatile. Crypto prices can surge and plunge quickly, enabling traders to generate profits from the price movements.

However, many factors such as supply and demand affect crypto prices, and investors find it difficult to predict the general price trend. On many occasions, crypto traders cannot react quickly to price changes. Also, tight job schedules can limit many investors from monitoring the crypto market often. The emergence of crypto trading bots has enabled many global investors a chance to thrive in the sector. Some platforms offer very user-friendly features and work on behalf of the investor.

What are crypto trading bots?

In essence, crypto trading bots are powered by advanced techs like Artificial intelligence and Machine learning. With crypto trading bots, investors can identify trend setups with much ease and decide whether to buy or sell a particular cryptocurrency.

Crypto trading bots assist in chart analysis and identifying reliable trade signals on behalf of the trader. At the same time, they can analyze the market risks enabling the trader to make an informed decision when buying or selling cryptocurrencies.

Is it profitable?

When it comes to crypto trading bots, you can amass fortunes or leave the financial market having incurred losses. Trading is based on many factors, such as better strategies and identifying the right moment to trade. However, there are NO guarantees that a particular strategy can work all the time since the trades can go the opposite direction.

Moreover, various sets of risks surround the sector. Although many crypto trading bots have better security protocols, security-related threats like hacking pose a severe problem. If you don't follow security guidelines, hackers can target your crypto assets.

In general, experienced traders who have harnessed the skills can use crypto trading bots to generate huge profits. On the other hand, traders who make hasty trades and lack explicit knowledge of the market can incur losses using crypto trading bots.

How to trade

Anyone can trade using crypto trading bots. The process is straightforward. You can follow these easy steps.

Register

The first thing is to identify a reliable crypto trading bot and register. The registration process is free and takes a few minutes. You can visit the official site of your preferred crypto trading bot to fill the online application. The system will require a new user to provide minimal details such as name, email address, contact number, and password.

Account activation is done quickly after clicking on the verification email, and the system will connect you to the underlying broker, who will take you to the next step.

Fund your account

After successful registration, the next part is funding your account to start trading. Many crypto trading bots require a minimum deposit of around $250. You can pay the deposit through the various payment methods provided like Visa, Mastercard, credit/debit card, or bank transfer. The amount is processed quickly into account, allowing you to start live trading.

Select crypto trading pairs

Crypto trading bots provide different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin to buy and sell. You can also trade crypto pairs such as BTC/ETH, including crypto to fiat pairs like BTC/USD.

Whatever the case, you should focus your attention on a particular crypto pair and become an expert. For the most part, you may choose many cryptocurrencies you are not familiar with and end up losing your capital.

Live trading

Once you have identified your preferred crypto pair to trade, you can start the live session. Live trading involves using your invested capital. Before live trading, it's quite important to set clear goals and follow them through.

Better trading strategies are equally important. For every trade, ensure you have clear entry and exit strategies. When entering a particular trade, set the take profit level and stop-loss limit if your trade goes the opposite direction.

Many traders have fallen victim to the Fear of missing out (FOMO). For example, you may identify a certain price uptrend in progress and decide to buy a position because you're afraid you will miss the opportunity. You can enter the trade only for the trend to reverse, wiping out your capital. Thus, it is wise to wait for another clear opportunity before you enter the trade if you miss a particular trading moment.

Final thought

Crypto trading bots come with many benefits for traders based on market analysis and trend setups. Experienced traders can take advantage of crypto trading bots to generate significant profits. As a beginner, you should consider learning the process and the market trends if you intend to thrive in the crypto sector using crypto trading bots.