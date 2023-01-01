Clean Nutra Reviews: Do Clean Nutraceuticals Work? CleanNutra Supplements Overview

Details

Besides eating a balanced diet, exercising, and keeping healthy practices, healthy living also requires taking the right supplements. Although many struggle, improving overall well-being and maintaining a healthy work-life balance is possible.

Supplements are alternative sources of nutrients that help keep the body healthy when we don't get all the necessary nutrients from the food we eat. Every supplement is different; the ingredients and working mechanism might differ depending on the brand.

Clean Nutraceuticals is a company based in the US that develops supplements that aim at giving people their "best life." They provide natural and safe formulas that deliver powerful performance. The company has pledged to contribute to people's overall health.

The following review will help you decide whether to buy supplements from Clean Nutra. We will dive into each supplement, the working mechanism, its benefits, how to use it, pros, cons, and pricing.

What is Clean Nutra?

Clean Nutra offers supplements for your whole body, addressing various health issues. All of their supplements consist of all-natural blends with ingredients from the purest sources. The company is committed to offering refined, high-quality products for overall well-being.

Consumers can get safe supplements from the Clean Nutra collection. The supplements provide various remedies such as supporting the immune system, improving digestion, cardiovascular function, sexual health, boosting energy, maintaining good mental health, and more.

All the ingredients used in the supplements are subjected to scientific studies, research, and clinical trials. Each component is tested before production, and every supplement is tested before distribution.

Clean Nutra consists of a collection of 14 organic supplements which are blended with particular vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts. Each formula is combined with the right concentration of ingredients for different health benefits.

The supplements are GMO-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and vegan-friendly. The products have no additional preservatives, artificial colors, sugars, or sweeteners.

All Clean Nutra supplements are manufactured in an FDA-approved and GMP-Certified facility. The manufacturing process is done following strict quality control and sterile conditions. Clean Nutra manufacturer provides a Certificate of Analysis from a third party which is proof for verification of purity and potency.

Clean Nutra Supplement Collection

Clean Nutra's collection consists of 14 all-natural supplements. Each product has different ingredients and performs specific functions in the body. The ingredients are the purest and most potent in the world. Here is an overview of each Clean Nutra supplement:

Q Defend

Q Defend is a 5-in-1 supplement that supports the immune system. the supplement contains 18 ingredients which are; Turmeric, Ginger, Echinacea, Garlic, Nettle, Reishi Mushroom, Rose Hips Powder, L-lysine HCl, Bromelain, Bifidobacterium lactis, Irish Sea Moss, Artemisinin, Vitamin C, D, Zinc, and elderberry. Other Q Defend benefits are:

The supplement promotes a healthy immune response

It supports healthy lungs

The supplement protects the body against seasonal allergies and cardiovascular diseases.

Improving circulation of blood

Users should take two capsules of Q Defend daily with a glass of water; each bottle contains 60 capsules.

Internal Fire

The ingredients in a 3-in-1 supplement are formulated using 18 ingredients. The active ingredients in Internal Fire are 500mg ashwagandha, 500mg red, yellow, and black maca, and 3000mg fenugreek extracts. Other components include; fiber, vitamins, minerals, Macamides, L-Arginine, Tongkat Ali, Ginkgo Biloba, ginseng, Longjack, and turmeric curcumin. Internal Fire has the following benefits:

The supplement improves libido.

More focus

It improves energy levels in the body

It helps relieve stress and elevate mood

Liver Defend Cleanse

The formula has 23 ingredients, which include Celery, Alfalfa, Burdock, Yellow Dock, Methionine, Grapeseed, L-cysteine, Feverfew, Choline, Turmeric, Red Raspberry, Berberine, Ginger, Zinc (30mg), Milk Thistle (200mg), Beet (50mg), Artichoke (50mg), Chanca Piedra (50mg), Dandelion (50mg), Chicory (50mg), Yarrow (50mg) and Jujube Seeds.

Liver Defend has the following benefits:

The formula plays a role in repairing the liver

It is involved in the detoxification and cleansing of the liver

It supports a healthy liver

Take two capsules of Liver Defend Cleanse daily with a glass of water

Immune Defend

The primary purpose of the Immune Defend supplement is to boost the immune system. It provides 8-in-1 immune support. The ingredients in Immune Defend are Black Elderberry, Echinacea, Turmeric, Ginger Root, Quercetin, Vitamin C (1,000mg), Vitamin D3 (125mcg), and Zinc Blend as Picolinate, Gluconate, and Citrate (50mg).

The other benefits of Immune Defend are;

Promoting healthy lungs

Fighting free radicals

Providing seasonal allergy response

Multimane

As the name suggests, Multimane supplement is used for enhancing beauty. The supplement has powerful ingredients, including 100mg of collagen, Biotin, and keratin, Saw Palmetto (250mg), Vitamin C (90mg), Vitamin E (15mg), Folate (1,000mcg), Biotin (10,000mcg) and Black Pepper (5mg), 500mg of Pumpkin Seed, Keratin, Hyaluronic Acid, and MSM, 150mg blend of Quercetin, EGCG, Para-Aminobenzoic Acid, Glutathione, and Apple Cider Vinegar.

The benefits of Multimane supplement are:

Supports healthy hair, nails, and skin

Improves joint health

Prevents skin aging

Promotes better mobility

Age Defend

The anti-aging formula has the following natural ingredients Blend (500mg) contains Graviola, Rhodiola, Turmeric, Collagen, Artemisinin, Beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), Alpha-Ketoglutarate (AKG), Apigenin, Pterostilbene, Berberine, Glutathione, NAD, and Indole-3- Carbinol (I3C), Fisetin (250mg), Resveratrol (100mg), Spermidine (100mg), Quercetin (100mg) and Black Pepper (5mg).

The benefits of Age Defend are:

It provides the body with powerful antioxidants

The supplement promotes a healthy aging response

It helps reduce symptoms of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines

The formula improves overall well-being

It prevents premature aging caused by external factors

Greens Powder

The all-natural veggie supplement contains prebiotics, probiotics, fruits, digestive enzymes, and vegetables. The ingredients in the 55-in-1 formula are a superfood, antioxidants, and mushroom blend, followed by a 1.2g nutrient-dense herbs and extracts, 406mg of Apple Fiber, Inulin, Fungal Amylase, Fungal Protease, Glucoamylase, Lipase, Cellulase, B. longum, L. acidophilus, and L. rhamnosus.

Greens Powder has the following benefits:

The formula protects the body against inflammation

It supports the release of good bacteria in the gut

It helps in detoxification and cleansing of the body

The procedure has antioxidants and flavonoids that support cardiovascular health

The recommended Greens Powder dosage is one scoop daily

LeanBurn

LeanBurn is a weight management formula. The ingredients in the supplement include doses of Milk Thistle, Cayenne, Ginseng Korean Aerial Extract, Banaba, Zinc (11mg), Chromium (100mcg), Alpha Lipoic Acid (150mg), Green Tea (150mg), Berberine HCL (100mg), and Resveratrol (40mg).

LeanBurn has the following benefits:

The formula supports healthy weight

It boosts the metabolic rate

The supplement is involved in detoxification and cleansing of the body

ShroomZoom

ShroomZoom contains specific mushroom blends like Maitake, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Royal Sun Agaricus, White Button, and Black Fungus, Cordyceps (266mg), Reishi (266mg), Shiitake (266mg) and Lions Mane (266mg) Mushrooms.

The health benefits of ShroomZoom are:

It boosts mood

The formula enhances focus and memory

It supports cognitive health

The recommended ShroomZoom dosage is two capsules per day with a glass of water.

MegaMale

MegaMale is a Clean Nutra supplement that supports men's performance. The supplement has ingredients like 100mg of Tribulus Terrestris, Ashwagandha, Saw Palmetto, Fenugreek, Sarsaparilla, Wild Yam, Nettle, Ginseng, Maca, Horny Goat Weed, Shilajit, Turkesterone (500mg), Fadogia Agrestis (100mg), Tongkat Ali (20mg), and Black Pepper (5mg).

MegaMale users experience benefits such as:

Improved sexual performance

Improved energy and mood

CollaClean

CollaClean supplement contains collagen, essential in promoting healthy hair, skin, and nails. Each supplement has eight ingredients of 6.6g, which include Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides, Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage, Marine Collagen, Horsetail Extract, Bamboo Extract, Acerola Cherry, Hyaluronic Acid, and Pyridoxine Hydrochloride. The calorie serving in each formula is 6.5g of protein, 6mg of Vitamin C, and 2mg of Vitamin B6.

CollaClean has the following benefits:

The formula keeps the hair and nails strong

It promotes the growth of hair, skin, and nails

It enhances joints, tendons, and bones health

Cardisol

Cardisol formula is responsible for supporting cardiovascular health. Cardisol comprises of 620mg proprietary blend of Hawthorn, Garlic, Olive, Hibiscus, Buchu, Uva Ursi, Juniper, and Green, Vitamin C (60mg), Niacin (2.5mg), and (5mg) of Vitamin B6, (100mcg) Folate and Vitamin B12. Other benefits of Cardisol are:

Supporting a healthy immune system and lungs

It prevents allergies

The formula prevents inflammation

It supports gut health

Mag Genin

If you want better sleep, Mag Genin is the supplement for you. 100mg blend of L-Tryptophan, 5-HTP, GABA, Passionflower, Lemon Balm, L-Glycine, Phosphatidylserine, and Ashwagandha.

Other ingredients include VitaminB6 (1mg), Magnesium (1000mg), Zinc (11mg), Copper (3mg), L-Theanine (200mg), Chamomile (50mg), and Apigenin Extract (50mg)

The supplement has benefits like:

Keeping the mind calm before sleep

It improves mood and energy

It promotes quality sleep

Artemune

Artemune is a defense supplement that contains 350mg of Ashwagandha, Nettle, Bladderwrack, Burdock, Seamless, Monolaurin, Bromelain, Colostrum, and Rutin Powder. Other ingredients include Artemisinin (250mg), Quercetin (100mg), Quinine (100mg), Mullein (100mg), and Zinc Blend (100mg)

Artemune supplement plays a role in the following:

Supporting healthy lungs

Protecting the body cells against free radicals

Keeping allergy response in the body

Supporting immune system and lungs health

How to use Clean Nutra

Each Clean Nutra supplement has a different dosage. Users should check the label for the correct dosage.

The supplement can be used by men and women 18 years and above.

The natural ingredients in the products are safe; however, pregnant and lactating mothers and people with chronic conditions are advised not to use them. Users should check the ingredients on the label and consult a doctor if they have any food allergies.

Pros

The ingredients in Clean Nutra supplements are 100% organic and safe

All Clean Nutra supplements are manufactured in an FDA-approved and GMP=Certified facility

Clean Nutra products come with a 180-day 100% money-back guarantee

The supplements are tested in-house by an accredited third-party lab

Clean Nutra supplements deliver results with no side effects

The supplements are effective

All the compounds in the supplements are studied and scientifically-backed

Clean Nutraceuticals Company offers utmost transparency and is a member of Amazon's Transparency Program

The manufacturer offers ongoing education on their website whereby they provide information on key ingredients, benefits, and frequently asked questions

Clean Nutra supplements are vegan-friendly, GMO-free, gluten-free, and artificial sweetener-free

Cons

The supplements' results may vary depending on the individual's body.

It is easy to land on fake Clean Nutra products.

Clean Nutra supplements are not ideal for pregnant, lactating mothers and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

Pricing and Money-back Guarantee

Clean Nutra offers cost-friendly and discounted prices on the official website. Users can choose the package that suits their health goals. Here is a list of all the Clean Nutra supplements and their one-time purchase and the subscribe and save prices:

One Time Purchase

One Bottle of Q Defend at $29.95 each

Internal Fire at $29.95 each

Liver Defend at $29.95 each

Multimane at $29.95 each

Age Defend at $29.95 each

Greens Powder at $39.96 each

LeanBurn at $29.95 each

ShroomZoom at $29.95 each

MegaMale at $29.95 each

CollaClean at $39.96 each

Cardisol at $26.96 each

Immune Defend at $26.96 each

Mag Genin at $26.96 each

Artemune at $26.96 each

Customers can get a subscription for each supplement at the following rate:

One bottle (1-month subscription) for $29 + free US shipping

Three bottles (3-month subscription) for $75 + free US shipping

Six bottles (6-month subscription) for $111.74 + free US shipping

Users can cancel their subscriptions at any time.

If you order any Clean Nutra product in the US, you will receive it within 3-7 business days. International orders may take up to 15 business days, depending on location and customs. The company provides standard shipping via USPS, FedEx, and UPS.

Clean Nutra's manufacturer offers a 180-day money-back guarantee. You can comfortably return any product within six months if unsatisfied with the results. Users can return used and unused bottles and get a 100% refund.

Conclusion

Clean Nutraceuticals is a company that is dedicated to promoting overall health. The supplements are effective and offer maximum benefits. The company uses a natural approach to tackle several health issues. The collection of supplements has benefits like boosting the immune system and gut health, improving sleep quality and energy, enhancing body recovery, performance, and more.

Many customers have given positive reviews concerning different Clean Nutra supplements. Users have also not reported any side effects on the official website. The products are highly-rated for their effectiveness. Visit the official website to check out Clean Nutra today!

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.