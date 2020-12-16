Branded Voices

Choose the Right LED Strip Light?

The color gamut of LEDs is now infinite, as any color can be created with the RGB technique. There are usually two or three shades of white available: bright or cool white, the really bright bluish version of white, warm white, which is quite yellowish like the sun, and natural white, which is a combination of the two in various degrees. White color temperature is measured in Kelvin, with the highest color temperatures (from about 5000 K) being cool whites or bluish and the lowest (2700-3000 K) being the warmest white colors.

12 volt LED light strips are incredibly versatile and can be used for anything from subtle accent lighting to bright storefront lighting. There are several different types of lighting strips on the market, so it helps to understand what each set of numbers means, so that you get the right lighting strip for the job you have in mind.

Number of LEDs per meter

LED lighting strips generally come in two varieties of LEDs per meter: 60 LEDs per meter and 30 LEDs per meter. This refers to how many LED lights are actually placed along each meter. The 60 LEDs per meter obviously has the most LEDs, so it offers the brightest light. This is best suited when you want lighting bright enough to compete with other lights in the immediate area, or when you want the lighting to be noticeable even in daylight. For more subtle lighting effects, accent lighting, and lighting in an area that has no other lighting, 30 LEDs per meter are usually sufficient.

LED size

The size of each LED is another factor that determines the brightness and distribution of light. This is indicated by the four-digit number that refers to the chip sizes. The 5050 indicates a 5mm x 5mm chip, while the 3528 means a 3.5mm x 2.8mm chip. Larger chips will give a brighter and more uniform light.

LED color

are available in various colors - cool white and warm white are a standard option for normal lighting situations. Then there are the colored light strips - For decorative purposes, you can choose a single-color lighting strip or choose the color-changing RGB LED, which is often programmable for a full series of lighting effects.

Strips length

LED lighting strips generally come in 5m or 10m coils as standard, but custom lengths can often be ordered. In addition, the strips have interval cut points, so they can be cut to the required lengths very easily.

Easy installation

Some products offer a self-adhesive back for easy attachment and installation. This can be an advantage for small DIY installations, or you may prefer to have strips mounted to a flat aluminum bar for extra protection.

Single LEDs color is available in almost all colors now, but RGB LED strips can also emit a large variety of colors. RGB strips need a controller to function and they decide whether the color of the strip should be a constant color or should change along with setting the rate of change. RGB strips of special pixels can change color in a row, creating a gradient effect. The variety of color changes of the RGB strip is also highly dependent on the knowledge of the controller.

The strips are usually flexible in only one dimension, which is exactly where the direction of the LEDs can be significant. The common types of strips have LEDs that light upward, so if, for example, you want to illuminate a wheel, you should look for side-mount or side-view strips to be able to give them the right direction.

The loading capacity of the strips is generally very low. Heavy duty light strips are not generally sold for home use, but rather for commercial use on ships and factories, for example. In domestic use, where load-bearing capacity is important, for example at the edge of a staircase, the use of profiles is the common solution.

Easy to use and versatile are two characteristics most commonly associated with LED lighting strips that are most sought after by those seeking professional produce lighting configurations. The application range of these accessories is basically unmatched, and all this is due to the design.

Voltage

Usually sold per meter, these LED strips are flexible and work with twelve volts and can be cut virtually any size, which makes them quite versatile compared to other lighting counterparts.

Variations

LED light strips come in variations; RGB lights that change color and light of a single color. At the same as standard LED bulbs, cool white and warm white, on the other hand, the light strips that change color allow users to create a variety of environmental features with a simple click of the button.

Brightness levels

Strips are found in a variety of brightness levels, and there are subtle lighting outlets for smaller and incredibly bright lighting levels for commercial use and domestic uses. The size and number of LED chips in a lighting strip will determine the level of illumination on the fixture. 3258 and 5050 are the two main sizes of chips available. LED strips come with self-adhesive supports for the installation process and are convenient and straightforward.

Drivers

Since lighting strips are low voltage, they need a driver. This compares with MR16 projectors that use transformers to adjust the voltage requirements of the LEDs. Of course, the transformer also functions perfectly as a power source but must have the correct capacity to withstand the power of the strip light.

Discreet

The LED light strips are generally used to produce an illumination which is hidden or subtle as they are hidden and can accommodate almost any narrow space can reach any other accessory. Stratification is the effect resulting from the installation of LED strips in narrow spaces; This configuration creates a dramatic atmosphere. One example is a wall mount under illumination in kitchen cabinets. This technique adds both the operation of the task light as visual appeal. They also work well as complements of furniture, stairs, moldings and trim.

Coatings with IP classification shockproof and resistant to water also make the lighting strips are very suitable for use in areas outdoors, bathrooms and other places requiring lighting but can be exposed to moisture. The gardens benefit from lighting LED strips and can offer benefits to patios, stairs, railings and roads.