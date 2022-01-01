Categories Of Air Filters

Details

Every home requires the best indoor air quality, and the people who need air filters more in their homes suffer from respiratory issues. The right HVAC filters can impact humid air crammed with impurities and clean air that is robust and manageable to breathe. Knowing the various types of air filters is very important for homeowners as they will have an overview of what they need for their homes. There are so many types of air filters, and the easiest way to choose the right filter is to understand the condition of your home before you select your air filter.

Types of air filters

Every air filter has its own task to play, and it has its own advantages and disadvantages as well. Some people need HVAC filters to keep their air free from allergens and other impurities, while others need a basic filter to keep the air around fresh. Some of the air filters you should consider purchasing include;

MERV-13 air filter

MERV 13 air filters have thick hems that normally filter out almost all harmful particles while reducing system back pressure and allowing indoor air to flow smoothly. These filters normally use electrostatic charge to discard fine particles such as those that carry viruses. Some of the particles that MERV-13 air filters trap are; massive dust particles, every form of bacteria and pollen. Moreover, you need to get a MERV filter with a higher rating so that the air filtration capabilities can be high.

Hepa filters

The US department of health recommends HEPA filters since they can remove at least 99.97% of airborne allergens and impurities, such as mould spores and dust, that are as tiny as 0.3 microns. HEPA filters have a MERV rating of 16 and provide the highest protection for your household. HEPA filters have the capability of removing the tiniest microns and airborne particles. If you suffer from respiratory problems, you should consider getting a HEPA filter for your household, and these filters need to be modified by a contractor to fit your unique HVAC system.

Electrostatic filters

Electrostatic filters have static that functions as a pull for snagging dust and other airborne particles. The magnetism in this filter is so strong that it prevents particles from spreading throughout your home, making them the best choice for those who need filters that combat allergens. Other than this, electrostatic filters come in two packages: disposable and reusable, and you can choose the option that fits your home.

Washable filters

Most filters normally come as disposable and reusable filters but washable filters are a bit different. If you are looking for a filter that saves money and is environmentally friendly, you should get a washable filter. The price of washable filters is a bit pricey, but once you get a hold of it, you will never regret this option.

Conclusion

In this article we have looked at some of the types of air filters you should get for your home, and now the rest is up to you to decide which air filter you need.