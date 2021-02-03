Top 5 Tips On Traveling By Car During Covid-19

Can We Go For a Drive During Coronavirus?

Covid-19 has changed our way of life dramatically. Due to the spread of coronavirus, most of the countries decided to close their borders and do not accept tourists from abroad. Thus, domestic tourism has replaced an outbound one. But how risky is it, and is it even possible to protect yourself from the coronavirus on vacation? This article answers the most popular questions and provides a checklist for road travelers.

Can I go for a drive during coronavirus?

Some countries are now re-thinking their restrictions and starting to accept travelers again. Nevertheless, it does not change the situation in general. The question of whether it is safe to travel now, after the resumption of international traffic, is even more exciting.

The answer depends on many factors:

the method of travel (by plane, train, car, etc.);

the direction;

the latest statistics on cases of coronavirus infection in a particular place;

quarantine measures;

current methods of prevention and so on.

Taking into consideration all the facts, the safest way to travel in the current situation is by car.

Is it safe to travel across the US by car during Covid-19?

Yes, if you follow the precautions. Do not forget about the standard rules of hygiene during Covid-19, especially if you rent a car or use car sharing. Wearing gloves and using antiseptic are simple habits that will greatly reduce the risks of traveling by car.

During the coronavirus, it is the safest alternative to public transport. In the car, it easier to maintain a social distance and avoid contact with other people on the trip.

Is it possible to rent a car during a pandemic?

Yes, you can do it during a pandemic. Analysts even predict an increase in demand for car rental and car-sharing. The rental companies, such as car rental Munich, guarantee a high level of service and compliance with safety measures. Moreover, some industry leaders invest in developing cars that do not need keys to unlock them.

How do I organize meals while traveling in a car during Covid-19?

The road always awakens the appetite. Of course, you can not avoid pit stops on the road. However, you can minimize trips to the mini-market if you take care of snacks in advance. Collect a bag of peanuts, fruits, and vegetables! It will help you not only avoid unnecessary shopping but also eat healthy food instead of hot dogs.

How to make car travel safe?

It is recommended to keep contact with strangers to a minimum. Try to use self-service stations and choose contactless payment options. Gas stations, cafes, and shops now pay special attention to the disinfection of bathrooms and counters. Anyway, you have to wear a mask, wash your hands, and try not to touch the surfaces.

5 Tips For Safe Traveling By Car

If you decide to go traveling by car, follow these simple recommendations to protect yourself and your companions.

Try to go to nature, not to the city;

The coronavirus has not yet been defeated. It is better to avoid unnecessary contact with other people. Therefore, it is better to relax outside the city. Choose either a holiday in a tent or stay at campsites in a separate house.

Choose small hotels;

If you are not a camp fan, you can stay at the hotels. However, it is better to give preference to small places or recreation centers with separate houses. Moreover, you can rent an apartment to minimize interaction not only with other guests but also with hotel staff.

Follow the rules for the prevention of coronavirus

Try to minimize the use of cash. Bank cards or contactless payments using gadgets will be the best option. Use gloves not only at the gas station when refueling the car, but also in other situations when you have to interact with foreign objects.

Naturally, try to maintain a social distance. In the presence of strangers (not those who travel with you), do not forget about the mask. Keep a supply of gloves and masks with you.

Regularly wipe all the surfaces in the cabin with alcohol-based antibacterial wipes. Do not forget about door handles, steering wheel, handbrake, and so on. This rule is also applied to hotel rooms.

Prepare your car for the trip;

Go through routine maintenance and fix all the identified problems. Before traveling by car, make sure that it is ready for the trip.

Check the car restrictions.

Different cities and states may implement their coronavirus restrictions. Make a preliminary route and check all its points.

Conclusion

Traveling during Covid-19 is possible. If you need a change of pace, we recommend automobile tourism. To protect yourself and your family, it is recommended to observe security measures:

Avoid places of mass congestion of people. Keep a distance of 1-2 meters from people.

Wear a mask. It will help you not to infect others. Even if you have no signs of the disease, you may be an asymptomatic carrier of the infection.

Wash your hands regularly or use an antiseptic.

Avoid greeting handshakes and kisses on the cheek.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call for medical help. In order not to infect others, stay in the room before the arrival of physicians.

Before traveling, check the presence of medical policy. Write down the number of the insurance company in the phone number.